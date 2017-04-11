Mediation center honors Edward Mullins

Edward W. Mullins Jr., partner emeritus with the law firm Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, will receive the Midlands Mediation Center’s McKay Brabham Award as an outstanding and determined champion of justice. The award will be presented at the Midlands Mediation Center’s Building Bridges Celebration next week, which also will honor the organization’s volunteer mediators who facilitate informal, confidential mediation sessions. Mullins devotes considerable time and effort to community causes, especially organizations that address mental health needs.
