Business

April 11, 2017 4:43 PM

Mediation center honors Edward Mullins

Edward W. Mullins Jr., partner emeritus with the law firm Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, will receive the Midlands Mediation Center’s McKay Brabham Award as an outstanding and determined champion of justice. The award will be presented at the Midlands Mediation Center’s Building Bridges Celebration next week, which also will honor the organization’s volunteer mediators who facilitate informal, confidential mediation sessions. Mullins devotes considerable time and effort to community causes, especially organizations that address mental health needs.

Visit thestate.com/business to see the latest news from Columbia’s business community. Submissions: biznews@thestate.com

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ryan's Steakhouse

Ryan's Steakhouse 0:32

Ryan's Steakhouse
Gamecocks 'Sweet 16' T-shirts for sale 0:45

Gamecocks 'Sweet 16' T-shirts for sale
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks goats 0:37

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks goats

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos