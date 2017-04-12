W. Columbia police lieutenant recognized for community service

Lt. Robert Sharpe of the West Columbia Police Department has been recognized by the Veterans of Foreign Wars for his exceptional efforts in the community. Sharpe was selected in the Law Enforcement Category as the local, state, and national VFW Chapter winner. Bill Havlin, the S.C. Veterans of Foreign Wars State Commander, and Lexington County Council recognized Sharpe for his award this week. “Lieutenant Sharpe has a love for his community and a passion for the law enforcement profession,” said West Columbia Police Chief Dennis Tyndall. “Lieutenant Sharpe has stuck with the City of West Columbia and has served his community longer than any other member of the department.”
Visit thestate.com/business to see the latest news from Columbia’s business community. Submissions: biznews@thestate.com
Comments