Business

April 13, 2017 5:11 PM

Shear elected S.C. president of federal employees group

Robert Shear of Columbia was elected president of the South Carolina Federation of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association. Others elected were Morgan Hill of Newberry; vice president; Kathy Hensley of Lexington, treasurer; and Pat Currie of Greenville, secretary. The federation is part of a national organization with more than 210,000 members. The Federation’s local Columbia Chapter #87 meets the second Friday of each month at 11:30 a.m. for lunch and a program at Seawell’s near the State Fairgrounds. Reservations are not required.

Visit thestate.com/business to see the latest news from Columbia’s business community. Submissions: biznews@thestate.com

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Nathan's restaurant

Nathan's restaurant 1:36

Nathan's restaurant
Ryan's Steakhouse 0:32

Ryan's Steakhouse
Gamecocks 'Sweet 16' T-shirts for sale 0:45

Gamecocks 'Sweet 16' T-shirts for sale

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos