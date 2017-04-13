Shear elected S.C. president of federal employees group

Robert Shear of Columbia was elected president of the South Carolina Federation of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association. Others elected were Morgan Hill of Newberry; vice president; Kathy Hensley of Lexington, treasurer; and Pat Currie of Greenville, secretary. The federation is part of a national organization with more than 210,000 members. The Federation’s local Columbia Chapter #87 meets the second Friday of each month at 11:30 a.m. for lunch and a program at Seawell’s near the State Fairgrounds. Reservations are not required.
