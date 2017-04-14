Single family home above Mays Park sells for $1.25 million

Richland County
29016
201 Wrenfield Lane from Richard T. Jansen and Catherine K. Jansen to Andrew D. Deese and Mary Kay J. Deese $535,000
306 Loon Court from Evelyn C. Hooker to Tamika Weeks $127,500
48 Golden Spur Lane from John C. Voris and Cynthia T. Voris to Hyang Koo $480,000
525 Golden Rod Court from Cheryl Ann Clark to Laura C. Updegraff and Kelly B. Updegraff $267,500
121 Westlake Farms Drive from Thomas E. Pilgrim to Thierry Grunspan and Leigh Elizabeth Allen $422,500
813 Boatswain Loop from David Scott Sappenfield and Valerie Turner Sappenfield to Cape Summersail Development, LLC $324,000
29036
608 Calypso Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Christopher Michael Slaughter $216,945
2 Cypress Springs Court from S. David Minnick, III and Lucinda F. Minnick to Clinton S. McLane and Melanie Shuford McLane $375,000
29063
3 Short Pine Court from Nichole E. Johnson n/k/a Nichole J. Griffin to Kimberly D. Coats $136,900
137 Riverwalk Court from Galya Doneva and Ilko Doneva to Kisha Y. Hammond $107,000
417 Southampton Drive from Matthew L. Potter and Jeanelyn Potter to Jose L. Rodriguez $107,000
18 Top Flight Court from Peggy L. Hardy a/k/a Peggy Hardy Ohrin to Matthew L. Potter and Jeanelyn Potter $178,000
424 Charing Cross Road from Dorothy F. Perry and Marshall Perry to Marie France Glover and David L. Glover $127,000
256 Bridgedale Drive from Linda D. Paschal and Jacob L. Paschal to Steven Rutherford $124,900
1908 Salem Church Road from Joanne P. McCathern and Leona McCathern to Cynthia B. Bailey $525,000
9 Robin Lynn Lane from Gregg Long and Kelli K. Morris n/k/a Kelli Long to Bryan K. Martin $460,000
419 Riverwalk Way from David H. Habel and Henrietta D. Habel a/k/a Delores Habel to James F. Cordi, Jr., Holly M. Cordi and George A. Blackman, Jr. $114,000
1018 Lemington Circle from Clinton S. McLane Kaitlin Marie Pell to Kaitlin Marie Pell $228,000
208 Valeworth Drive from Clyde Reese and Mary Ann Reese to Fredrick Hammett $117,500
29201
1219 Beaufort St. from Charlotte P. Jackson to Ursula Shertzer $121,500
2930 Park St. from Maria D. Nemec and Michael D. Nemec to Maegan K. Gudridge $147,000
1546 Main St., Unit 204 from Seema Menon to Brian R. Garves $270,000
2203 Main St. from Benjamin Lindler to FC Columbia SC Partners, LLC $463,000
29203
82 Privet Court from WSW Partners, LLC to Netra Adams $122,900
29204
2432 Putnam St. from Annie Lloyd-Camacho to Summer Quaethem Warnick $108,000
1619 York Drive from Garry Baum to Julie Moran Beebe and Harry J. Moran $133,500
2630 Marling Drive from Estate of Hermine Santiago to Elizabeth Erde $132,000
3212 Quitman St. from Simon Asa James Kiser and Stephanie Kiser to Ann D. Fitzgerald $127,000
29205
1437 Laburnum Drive from Nicholas J. Galante to Rosemary L. Barnabic and Nicholas A. Barnabic $102,000
516-518 S. Ott Road from F and C Corporation to Patrick Haynes Kerce $119,900
3805 Yale Avenue from Brian L. Patton to Brooke A. Perkins $195,000
1762 Wheat St. from The 2009 R.L. Family Trust to John B. Tiffany and John Preston Tiffany $195,000
29206
151 Aspen Trail from Mark L. Jackson and Allison B. Jackson f/k/a Allison B. Giddings to Cynthia P. Minton $550,000
1925 Atascadero Drive from Russell R. Pate to Jeremy Matthew Ellison $195,000
1501 Saramont Road from Barbara S. Hurt to Richard Bertram Hoff and Christina Elizabeth Hoff $1,250,000
1711 Seay Court from Barbara J. W. Austin to Alice N. Walker $152,500
4903 Bethel Church Road from Mary Margaret Jordan to Dan P. Ferree and Andrea D. Ferree $345,000
29209
209 Hampton Forest Drive from William David Fernandez to American International Relocation Solutions, LLC $108,000
56 Hamptonwood Way from Craig Bowen and Laurie Bowen to Gregory S. Still and Isabel N. Still $207,500
209 Pennington Square Way from Alvin Lee Day and Stani Dellyn Day to Debbie C. Lever $124,000
473 Eastfair Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kimberly M. Scott $153,883
7613 Charles Ferry Drive from David W. Pearson and Elizabeth M. Pearson to Donna Dantzler $118,000
9 Vendue Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Joshua Alexander Mercadel $146,307
909 Wordworth Drive from Thomas P. Barber, Inc. to Michael W. Cowling $151,000
719 Planters Drive from Walter L. Howell to Susan Poland $149,000
2 West Tombee Lane from Robert B. Hoff and Christina E. Hoff to Tara Ayne Kreh-Boyer $718,000
17 Magnolia Springs Court from Christopher M. Daly and Jessica M. Daly to Arulram Sriram, Tabbitha Potter, Indrambikai Sriram and Ramaier Sriram $189,900
416 Tamarack Drive from Paul Van De Poel and Diane S. Van De Poel to Leo G. Mauldin $180,000
839 Malibu Drive from Melanie A. Beddingfield Dwyer f/k/a Melanie A. Beddingfield a/k/a Melanie A. Beddenfield to Evelyne C. Beddingfield $147,000
29223
124 Beaver Dam Road from Marc J. Coppotelli and Lynn N. Coppotelli to Troy S. Penny and Carrie A. Penny $299,500
2801 Saint Ives Road from AMG RE Solutions, LLC to Steven A. Bracey $163,000
258 Summer Park Road from Joyce E. Davis to Colin Johnson $160,000
503 Sesqui Trail from Keith Y. Shah to Lakeisha J. Wilson $138,500
29229
421 Coteswoth Drive from Janice E. Bogan to Lynn N. Coppotelli and Marc J. Coppotelli $161,500
306 Anden Hall Drive from Mark A. Hodgson to Alexis Juarez and Beatrix Juarez $175,000
316 Kellwood Way from Jeffrey Russell Maxwell and Virginia Murray Maxwell to Dustin Jones and Rachael Jones $187,000
107 Dover Park Road from Synethia Taylor to Tyler Bradford West $115,000
217 Ashley Hall Road from Kannika Saemak to Victoria D. Glover $180,000
223223 Oak Cove Drive from Linda H. Jarzabek to Linda M. Scott $137,000
301 Loggerhead Drive from Dean David Laansma to Cary N. Sussman $166,000
502 Autumn Run Circle from John W. McGuire and Jason Wayne McGuire to Catharine Blake and Frederick H. DuFour $108,000
1854 Lake Carolina Drive from Kristian M. Cross to Cicily A. Shaull $148,000
407 Glacier Way from Raul E. Rivas, Angel G. Rivas, Carlos A. Rivas, Ligia C. Pearson and Martha J. Morales to Magdalena Allistar $122,000
224 Woodlands West from Richard F. Kelly, II and Lesley H. Kelly to Donald Nelson Thomas and Jamila G. Thomas $215,000
116 Royal Crest Drive from Michael J. Cook and Elizabeth A. Cook to Jasmine Henry $135,000
326 Anden Hall Drive from Tiffany C. Jackson n/k/a Tiffany Ridgeway to David W. Jennings and Richard L. Jennings $152,000
216 Lupine Road from Paul R. Dickert and Adriana L. Mesa n/k/a Adriana L. Mesa Dickert to Eric Sanders $119,000
Lexington County
29033
1031 Lafayette Avenue from Michael Joseph Gallery and English A. Gallery to Moultrie D. Roberts $135,200
1236 O Avenue from Phyllis Kay Hutchinson to Nancy B. Yacobi and Kevin F. Yacobi $105,000
603 N. Eden Drive from Estate of John M. Bowles, Jr. to Dah Ser and Saw Rae $120,000
29036
825 Island Point Lane from James L. Schafer and Kathy F. Schafer to Dorothy Mobley Jones $239,000
216 Brookridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to John W. Weigle and Cheryl A. Weigle $738,286
308 Lever Bottom Court from First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation to Clifton Davenport and Miracle D. Anderson $270,125
Lot 34, Superior Court from George A. Timmerman and Maria F. Timmerman to Brian Wayne Parris and Sheryl T. Parris $170,000
307 Lever Bottom Court from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Vicki Willig $249,560
312 Lever Bottom Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Giang H. Chau $262,035
303 Lever Bottom Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Christian Jalbert and Angela Jalbert $297,009
29054
405 Chicksaw Trail from Jeffrey Hoover to Joshua T. Wellborn $101,000
136 Evans Addy Road from American International Relocation Solutions, LLC to Marissa Pridgen Busbee and Benjamin Keith Busbee $208,000
438 Beulah Church Road from The Fontela Living Trust to Alan S. Price and Charlene C. Price $100,000
710 West Point Drive from Mary T. Wilson to Michael A. Martinez and Jessica S. Martinez $185,000
29063
2 Yearling Court from Mark K. Keel and Sharon L. Keel to Johnathon Dilworth Jay and Amy Marie Windland $150,000
619 North Royal Tower Drive from James A. Joy, III and Debra L. Joy to Scott G. Fowler $108,000
29070
1448 Dog Leg Road from Bobbie M. Smith and James Ray Smith to Barbara M. Manchester, Rebecca A. Manchester and Jeffrey Manchester $200,000
1740 Ben Franklin Road from Estate of Jean Price DeBruhl to William A. Laursen, III $110,000
138 Majestic View from South State Bank to Marcia Scarmado $105,000
29072
186 Bonhomme Circle from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Margaret Rita Miller $139,620
140 Windsor Park Drive from Jack C. Linfert and Jennifer B. Linfert to Bradley D. Barringer and Kimberly H. Barringer $600,000
109 Pheasant Glen Court from David L. Montgomery and Sarah R. Montgomery to Michael M. Renner $357,000
155 Emma Drive from Nicholas D. Parker to Jacob M. Shealey $123,500
100 Linger Court from Vimala Kaza and Viswanath Sodisetti to Baba Chandra Sekhar Sodisetti $205,000
150 Cochin Trail from Jacquelin Majewski n/k/a Jacquelin Behm to Jevon Berlin $154,000
166 Hatton Lane from Jeffrey T. Adams and Theresa L. Adams to Michael T. Lewis and Ashley O. Lewis $170,000
317 Drooping Leaf Road from Margaret K. McAnnar n/k/a Margaret M. Stelzer to Halsey Hinson $139,500
709 Carneros Creek from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jeffrey R. Maxwell and Virginia M. Maxwell $264,900
119 King Lees Court from Robin Courtney f/k/a Robin E. Kemmerlin and Mark A. Courtney to Wendy S. Rickman $513,000
605 Braekal Way from Harvey Scott Ray and Kathleen Ann Ray to Anthony P. Indovino and Katherine K. Indovino $195,000
218 Saddlebrooke Road from Sue W. Connor n/k/a Sue Hnatko to Michelle Brasington a/k/a Connie M. Brasington $138,900
241 Garden Gate Way from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Kevin B. Spell and Rebecca K. Spell $195,000
112 Hayfield Court from Charles E. Spencer and Mary L. Spencer to Andrew H. Miller $147,000
329 Grey Oaks Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Nhi Y. Nguyen $230,000
224 Grey Oaks Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Brian S. Hansen $232,033
239 Cinnamon Hills Lane from Galloway Family Homes, LLC to Nuwan C. Ranawaka $157,500
257 Rising Star Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Joseph M. Edwards and Sara H. Edwards $266,931
314 Gratis Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Rilana R. Martelli and Joseph J. Martelli, Jr. $306,765
205 Rainwater Drive from Estate of Dorothy A. Riley to Alix M. Culpepper $111,000
138 Jeremiah Road from McGuinn Homes, LLC to David Kresslein and Kristina Renae Kresslein $186,000
104 Raymond Circle from Bradley Darrell Barringer and Kimberly Habben Barringer to Jonathan D. Malone $395,000
3420 E. Main St., Apt. 805 from Benjamin Allen Bradshaw, Jr. to Allison C. Phillips $113,000
201 Crimaon Lane from Jeffrey B. Sherrill and April J. Sherrill to Jason L. Cox and Mindy L. Cox $233,000
400 Pittsdowne Road from Jason Francis Krezmien and Ashley Shannon Carter to Danny Ray Crowley, II $175,000
29073
632 Golden Edge Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Timothy Horton and Krystal Horton $157,000
244 Tea Olive Avenue from Joseph McMillan to Tyler R. Jones $125,000
453 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Joseph D. McMillan and Danielle McMillan $160,000
607 Dixie River Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Harold J Stein and Jessica Rose Trammell $261,000
140 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jody Krupp $144,907
126 Cape Jasmine Way from Angela Sediles n/k/a Angela M. Sediles Alvarez to Jordan R. Morse $105,000
105 Arkhaven Court from Harold Jay Stein to Amy Lynn Frijlink and Richard Frijlink $203,000
241 Megan Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Allison M. Braun $123,900
132 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Sarmad Abdulkareem $131,000
165 Condor Route from James A. Wheatley and Barbara W. Wheatley to Charles Ryan Rotureau and Nicole Roth Rotureau $100,000
427 Reedy River Court from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Terris J. Thomas and Rodney Thomas $308,435
344 Shell Brooke Way from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Jaitendra G. Patel $290,000
467 Reedy River Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Timothy Paul Clayton, Jr. and Victoria J. Clayton $285,920
766 Deertrack Run from Samantha Barker Boyles and Rick Boylers, III to Adam B. Martin and Tiffany F. Martin $154,000
428 Reedy River Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Abhilash Pulijala and Suneetha Manga $289,831
411 Nolancrest Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Patti M. Bost $142,873
126 Silva Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to William Thomas Herold and Leanne M. Herold $235,180
244 Riglaw Circle from Anne T. Curran to Aindrea K. Wienbeck $129,500
316 Dana Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Duncan R. Pearson and Kari L. Pearson $193,990
509 Timbermill Drive from Payne Lewis and Morgan Lewis to David Queen and Mary Queen $138,000
127 Marianne Court from Real Holdings, LLC to Amy M. Hatfield $109,900
168 Double Eagle Circle from David W. Stone, Jr. and Eric W. Stone a/k/a Eric Stone to Jonathan C. Mullis $123,000
534 Bald Cypress Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Ryan Walker Patrick and Emily H. Patrick $222,500
29123
1339 Track Road from Randy L. King and Pam H. King to Jerry L. Wade and Cheryl L. Wade $129,701
29169
120 Brewer’s Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Tiffany Dominique Howard $150,265
441 Laurel Leaf Drive from Shannon M. Stewart to Arun Lamichhane $145,000
933 Mill Run from William Lane Kennedy to Robert Brooks and Catherine Brooks $107,000
29170
309 Montclaire Lane from Carrie R. Kirby to Andrew Taylor $110,000
219 Congaree Ridge Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Shanika K. Johnson and Nathaniel Moore $325,551
703 Cedar Field Lane from Joseph E. Greer to Zachary John Smith, Jr. and Callie Catherine Smith $143,500
129 Savanna Woods Circle from Kimberly Conness and James Conness to Kristi Berry $111,000
121 Fox Hollow Circle from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. to Delbert Wayne Snyder $108,500
183 Emmanuel Creek Drive from Robert B. Roemer, Sr. and Linda M. Roemer to Michael T. Nichols and Daleena A. Nichols $157,000
112 Sedgewood Lane from Krystalane Crooks f/k/a Krystalane Laird to Jebediah Douglas Tyler and Crystal Thomas Tyler $119,900
29172
256 Lookout Point Road from Stillwater Properties, LLC to Nathan J. Creazzo and Deanna F. Creazzo $148,000
29210
2427 Merry Wood Road from William J. and Margaret A. Catledge Revocable Living Trust to Michael F. Miller and Mary W. Cross $132,250
838 Gardendale Drive from John Paul Lombardi and Margaret P. Lombardi to Rebecca Ann Cornett- Schnetzer $159,000
736 Tara Trail from Brian Haigler to Dorothy Mobley Jones $160,000
108 Willow Winds Drive from June H. Stepp-King to Letitia Frances Lowe $139,000
206 Townes Road from Linda G. Connor to Jeremy E. Woods $171,000
29212
524 Shelton Drive from Jenny W. Harr to Elizabeth O'Carroll $135,000
13 Wickersell Court from Thomas B. Goff and Joan M. Goff to Joseph W. Hollenbach $200,000
702 Woodcreek Circle from National Transfer Services, LLC to Shawn P. Sweigart and Kayla M. Sweigart $210,000
Kershaw County
29020
62 Southern Oak Drive from William J. Thurber to Hubert Kinlaw, III and Melissa L. Kinlaw $185,000
105 Colony Drive from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Toni H. Heriot and Christopher S. Heriot $143,101
1412 Sarsfield Avenue from Saidee E. Estes a/k/a Sarah S. Estes to Joseph C. Young and Catherine J. Young $265,000
316 Rapid Run from Bock Construction, Inc. to Joey N. Bailey $181,500
1725 Forest Drive from Alice K. King to William M. Young and Shannon L. Young $140,000
412 Greene St. from Federal National Mortgage Association a/k/a Fannie Mae to Marcus Tyrone Belk $209,900
66 Colony Drive from Justin L. Dill and Sara W. Dill to Michael S. Conway and Sarah M. Conway $145,000
29032
2046 Highway 1 N. from J.C. Parker a/k/a Jack C. Parker and Peggy H. Parker to Larry T. Bragg and Karen S. Bragg $140,000
29045
53 Nature Lane from Madi Investments, LLC to Erica Diaz $134,900
83 Aberdeen Way from Michael F. Sellars to Kelly Nicole Berry and Tyler Chase Berry $151,712
183 Smyrna Road from First Palmetto Bank to Ida D. Palmer $150,000
17 Lillie Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Theodore Bilbo, Jr. and Latloya Bilbo $232,500
1460 Smyrna Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Leroy J. McCaskill $215,429
252 Smithfield Circle from Betty Jo Watford to Alvin Register and Tina Register $116,000
714 Rabon Circle from Charles Koon Builders, Inc. to Jessica Hutto Bryant $147,000
29078
390 Woodland Circle from Terry D. Rhodes and Jennifer C. Rhodes to Larry Wesley Frost and Bethany Faye Bristoe-Frost $199,000
23 Pettigru Court from Hubert Kinlaw, III and Melissa L. Kinlaw to Terry D. Rhodes and Jennifer C. Rhodes $285,000
53 Carina Lane from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Vincent Bailey Fletcher, II $180,000
1159 Medfield Road from Joseph Akshar and Jennifer Akshar to James Kenneth Mobley, Jr. $185,750
23 Race Stable Court from Madi Investments, LLC to Cory Graham Alexander and Anna Taylor Alexander $225,000
6 Gamebird Lane from Benita M. Carmichael to Monique D. Thomas $125,500
13 Kentucky Derby Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Benita M. Reed $230,780
50 Latherwood Drive from Blaze L. Kathrein and Rebecca Kathrein to MH1 Investments, LLC $179,800
1567 Baldwin Road from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Judith A. Bruner and Amelia M. Milejczak $249,808
Top property transfers
Top Five Richland County
1501 Saramont Road 29206 from Barbara S. Hurt to Richard Bertram Hoff and Christina Elizabeth Hoff $1,250,000
2 West Tombee Lane 29209 from Robert B. Hoff and Christina E. Hoff to Tara Ayne Kreh-Boyer $718,000
151 Aspen Trail 29206 from Mark L. Jackson and Allison B. Jackson f/k/a Allison B. Giddings to Cynthia P. Minton $550,000
201 Wrenfield Lane 29016 from Richard T. Jansen and Catherine K. Jansen to Andrew D. Deese and Mary Kay J. Deese $535,000
1908 Salem Church Road 29063 from Joanne P. McCathern and Leona McCathern to Cynthia B. Bailey $525,000
Lexington County
216 Brookridge Drive 29036 from Mungo Homes, Inc. to John W. Weigle and Cheryl A. Weigle $738,286
140 Windsor Park Drive 29072 from Jack C. Linfert and Jennifer B. Linfert to Bradley D. Barringer and Kimberly H. Barringer $600,000
119 King Lees Court 29072 from Robin Courtney f/k/a Robin E. Kemmerlin and Mark A. Courtney to Wendy S. Rickman $513,000
104 Raymond Circle 29072 from Bradley Darrell Barringer and Kimberly Habben Barringer to Jonathan D. Malone $395,000
109 Pheasant Glen Court 29072 from David L. Montgomery and Sarah R. Montgomery to Michael M. Renner $357,000
Kershaw County
23 Pettigru Court 29078 from Hubert Kinlaw, III and Melissa L. Kinlaw to Terry D. Rhodes and Jennifer C. Rhodes $285,000
1412 Sarsfield Avenue 29020 from Saidee E. Estes a/k/a Sarah S. Estes to Joseph C. Young and Catherine J. Young $265,000
1567 Baldwin Road 29078 from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Judith A. Bruner and Amelia M. Milejczak $249,808
17 Lillie Lane 29045 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Theodore Bilbo, Jr. and Latloya Bilbo $232,500
13 Kentucky Derby Court 29078 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Benita M. Reed $230,780
