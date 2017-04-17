How high have SC gas prices risen?

Average gas prices in South Carolina have risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.12 a gallon for regular gas on Sunday, according to GasBuddy.com.
This compares with the national average, which has increased 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.40 a gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.
Prices on Sunday were 23.1 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and 12 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 11.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 29.2 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.
"The national average gasoline price climbed to its highest level since September 5, 2015, on the $6 per barrel rise in oil prices over the last few weeks, supported by last week's decline in oil inventories and pressure” from international tensions, said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com.
He said the national average may reach its peak for the year in the next few weeks “barring major escalation in Syria as refiners have generally concluded seasonal maintenance work,” he said.
