Ravenel retires after nearly 50 years of practicing law

Cravens Ravenel, senior partner with the Baker Ravenel & Bender law firm, has retired from the practice of law following a career of nearly 50 years. Ravenel’s practice focused on complex civil litigation in the areas of products liability, professional malpractice, and construction defects. In recognition of his law practice accomplishments, Ravenel was named a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and recognized in the publication Best Lawyers in America. Ravenel’s contributions to the profession and community included service on the South Carolina Supreme Court Committee on Character and Fitness; the Midlands Commission on Homelessness; chair of the Board of Trustees, South Carolina Episcopal Home at Still Hopes; Board of Directors of the Greater Columbia Human Relations Council; and vice chair of the Richland County Election Commission.
Visit thestate.com/business to see the latest news from Columbia’s business community. Submissions: biznews@thestate.com
Comments