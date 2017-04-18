Merkel to lead SAFE Federal Credit Union

Darrell Merkel has returned to SAFE Federal Credit Union of Sumter as president and CEO. Merkel retired as executive vice president of the credit union in 2014 after serving with the organization for nearly 30 years. He joined the credit union originally as a loan manager, and soon became vice president of lending. He later moved into the senior vice president of operations role, and then served for 12 years as executive vice president. He lives in Cayce.
