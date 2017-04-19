Business

April 19, 2017 4:16 PM

McCrory Construction appoints Wingfield as superintendent

Troy Wingfield has joined McCrory Construction as a superintendent based in the company's Columbia office. Wingfield's area of focus is commercial/mixed-use and multi-family residential construction. His current assignment with McCrory is an expansion project at The Crossings of Columbia, a deluxe senior living community located in Columbia. Wingfield graduated from Clemson University with a bachelor’s degree in Construction Science ond Management.

