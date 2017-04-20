Chernoff Newman promotes four employees

Chernoff Newman has promoted four team members to new leadership positions at the Columbia-based integrated marketing communications agency:
Prussia George was promoted to controller from senior accountant. In her new role, George will lead efforts that include cost accounting, payroll, accounts payable, accounts receivable, budgeting, tax compliance and more. She has been with the agency for more than 15 years.
Sara Anders was promoted to vice president and media services director. Anders has served as agency media director for nine years.
Fenton Overdyke was promoted to vice president and marketing services director. Overdyke focuses on business development as well as market research and analysis. He has been with Chernoff Newman since 2011.
Elizabeth Wynn was promoted to account supervisor after serving as account manager for nearly 10 years. An expansion of her previous position, she will oversee client activities across multiple industries.
