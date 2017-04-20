Main Street condo sells for $432,500

Richland County
29016
570 Boney Road from Michael P. Fowler and January D. Stewart to Joshua S. McAneney and Christin McAneney $209,900
313 Joshua Tree Court from Sara B. Jackson f/k/a Sara N. Ballentine to Clyde Reese and Mary Reese $151,500
176 Pleasant View Road from Edna Moody to Larry D. Harris $165,000
525 Water Willow Way from Sindie Hicks and Darryl D. Hicks to Jonathan Mack $223,000
7 Lower Glen Court from Victor D. Shaw to Bonnie M. Gaulman a/k/a Bonnie D. Gaulman $169,500
1173 Valley Estates Drive from Gregory A. McBride and Lisa D. McBride to Andrew V. McGee and Gloria A. McGee $279,000
501 Sandfield Road from Lillie B. Loner Revocable Trust to Michael S. Berman $143,000
29036
7 Kagle Court from Michelle M. Turner to Richard Allen Vaught and Abigail E. Vaught $236,000
29044
11271 Garners Ferry Road from Grace P. Coley Trust U/A and Sammy J. Trust U/A to Gerald Mintz dba Center Express 3, LLC $720,000
29045
211 Sallie Gordon Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to DeAngelo M. Gordon and Hannah M. Gordon $216,062
320 Upland Trail Road from George M. Learmonth and Nancy L. Learmonth to James D. Harris and Margaret T. Reid $392,000
238 Thacher Loop from Luis Ernesto Abreu, Jr. to Amanda Lee Ann Arflin $249,000
212 Sallie Gordon Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to David Frederick Bottom and Jennifer Lee Bottom $242,440
29063
432 Whitewater Drive from Tammy C. Martin a/k/a Tammy Cobb Martin and Tanner Shay Martin to Taylor W. McPherson $157,000
405 Newton Road from Creighton R. Adams and Patricia A. Adams to Caleb Garten $228,000
131 Hearthwood Circle from Nucleus, LLC to Nichole J. Griffin and James Lynn Griffin, Jr. $217,000
112 Billsdale Road from The Estate of Monica Jane Randall a/k/a Monica J. Randall to Kendra Smith $104,900
122 Cedar Crest Lane from Samuel J. Kirkpatrick and Catherine I. Kirkpatrick to William Macari and Katrina Macari $525,000
110 Old Well Road from Jeffrey P. Mills and Amy N. Mills f/k/a Amy R. Nix to Abigayle Muller and Jesse Ellis $110,000
318 W. Ashford Way from Christopher C. Sinegar and Jill G. Sinegar to Miranda H. Bennett and Micah W. Bennett $251,000
29201
1520 Main St., Unit 3-A from Richard Gregory Noel and Patricia Jean Noel to Christopher P. Kenney and Jenna L. Stephens $432,500
3104 Gadsden St. from Luke E. McCary to Robert J. Davis and Rebecca L. Haynes $173,000
2230 Rembert St. from A. Floyd Sharpe to Onisan, LLC $107,000
29203
121 Summerlea Drive from Wesley B. Sawyer and Lynn-Ann Sawyer to Christian Markle $121,532
3311 Coles Road from Ethan A. Kauffman to Michaelle Kinard $148,000
3704 Palmetto Avenue from Willis Scott Keenen and Daniel Keenen to Stylianos Petros Kapranidis $116,000
29204
2027 Dalloz Road from Sultan Siddique to Mohammed Habibullah $108,902
3221 Quitman St. from Hannah G. Lawman f/k/a Hannah G. Longacre to Dina Carol Amos and Betty L. Malone $126,900
2625 Harrison Road from Christin M. McAneney and Joshua McAneney to Madison Taylor Hawkins and Coleen T. Bush $103,000
1513 Lyon St. from David M. Switzer and Jennifer N. Switzer to Columbia Housing Authority Developments, Inc. $122,500
1525 Manning Avenue from Columbia Housing Development Corporation to Scott T. Messenger, Lisa C. Messenger and Hazel Regan Messenger $136,000
29205
817 S. Ott Road from Hugh E. Burkett, Ursula A. Hermann and Brady C. Burkett to Rhonda L. Johns and Sydney S. Johns $142,000
564 S. Bull St. from Ollie L. Stukes to Anthony Ton $142,000
1712 Phelps St. from George A. Reihner and Mary H. Reihner to L. Wayne Adams $430,000
2725 Wilmot Avenue from Mark D. Russell and Deborah A. Cameron to William S. Koehler and Amanda W. Koehler $385,100
503 Etiwan Avenue from Dincer Ulka and Patricia W. Ulka to DCS Holdings, LLC $110,750
1614 Hollywood Drive from Joseph M. Kovaz, Jr. and Susan H. Nelson to Hugh T. Compton $365,000
723 Sims Avenue from James B. Glenn to Ravi Surdhar and Katie J. Ingalls $286,000
2714 Preston St. from Shannon Furr Bobertz to Susan D. Widener $300,000
615 Meadow St. from Caishen, LLC to Nicholas D. Ringwall $291,900
3722 Heyward St. from Joy C. Toro and Joseph Arnold Toro to Mauricio Bassante Gavilanes $310,000
2005 Wheat St. from Christie E. Hill to Nicholas P. Stomski $385,800
3608 Live Oak St. from Gary J. Mills and Claudia A. Mills to Matthew Hinson $100,000
29206
4529 Nandina Drive from Elizabeth K. Manning to Lucy Manning Barwick $127,540
1909 Rolling Pines Drive from Season H. Zeigler to Donald Joseph Wynn, Jr. and Katherine Elizabeth S. Wynn $389,000
6509 Sandale Drive from Estate of Mary Letha Atkinson Barber a/k/a Mary A. Barber to Aaron Michael Middeke and Lee Walker Middeke $168,400
4903 Forest Lake Place, Unit B10 from Carolee M. Wart to Carolee M. Watt $165,000
4723 Meadowood Road from Sidney W. Strickland to Cameron Layne Bandera $145,500
6705 Longbrook Road from Ryan Sacko and Alexandra Martin n/k/a Alexandra Sacko to Mary Margaret Jordan $239,000
4631 Arcadia Road from Timothy R. Day and Diana Day to Brandon Russell and Nichole Russell $150,000
1802 Gamewell Drive from Michael E. Rushing and Jennifer Rushing to William J. Troutman and Sarah L. Troutman $220,000
520 N. Trenholm Road from Sherri M. Wise to Andrew A. Kampe and Julia L. Sexton $255,000
29209
105 Sundown Place from Whitney Carpenter Suggs to Dan Chadwick Bowers and Teresa B. Bowers $352,000
309 Black Friars Road from Plyler Disclaimer Trust u/w/o Glenn P. Plyler and Doris E. Plyer to Gregory Scott Literati and Elizabeth Munn Literati $258,000
1060 Milton Lane from Christopher W. Adams and Noelle R. Adams to Marc T. McKenna and Elizabeth Y. McKenna $193,500
537 Byron Road from Gregory S. Literati to Lori Ann ZiolkowskiCQ $244,000
6000 Hampton Leas Lane from Cindy R. Lapp n/k/a Cindy R. Casto to Danny Lee Willard, Jr. and Ashley Willis Willard $259,000
148 Top Forest Drive from Miles F. Romney and Jessica M. Romney to Shelley L. Metcalf $168,900
1117 Woodlawn Avenue from William James Troutman and Sarah Lynn Troutman to Elizabeth R. Troutman $107,000
29210
417 Moet Drive from Turnkey Rentals, LLC to Paula Theresa Edson Terrill $114,000
29223
198 Hester Woods Drive from Marc A. Dievendorf to Michael R. Prezzy, Jr. $119,000
104 Millstone Court from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to Christina P. Tisdale and Jhran Larome Tisdale $127,500
19 Holiday Court from Cer Gladwyn Goins to Harry C. Kellermier, Jr. and Alyssia C. Kellermier $360,000
29229
869 Brickingham Way from Daniel G. Galloway to Shamika Green $172,000
1 Turtle Creek Way from Melanie Stone to Demetrio Sampayan $134,900
105 Chatham Trace from Rhett C. Hartzog and Sue P. Hartzog to Suzanne R. Wade $130,000
21 Kingbird Court from Lindsey H. Poston to Kirstin Lemon and Chicora Lemon $151,000
105 Sparkleberry Crossing from CCW Clemson Road, LLC to Michael E. Hutchins $1,300,000
13 Birchbark Court from Jennifer R. Barrett to Sonya J. Thrower and James McQueen $124,900
109 Hillridge Way from Brett Altschul and Erica Pfister-Altschul to Zachary P. Kiebler and Elizabeth T. Peabody $153,500
410 Alderston Way from Iris S. Robinson to Jermaine Getter Samon and Lorraine Wint Samon $160,150
Lexington County
29006
111 Cellar Lane from Oswald Wholesale Lumber, Inc. to Samuel M. Newman and Elizabeth M. Newman $144,600
29033
1220 Jessamine St. from Lela Jane R. Skipper to JHL Consulting, LLC $118,000
29036
486 Whispering Oak Circle from Catherine L. Danford to Brena J. Aube $126,000
103 Avalon Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ronald N. Cates, Jr. and Stephanie N. Cates $360,311
226 Little Gap Lane from Lehman Mortgage Trust Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-1 to Knute G. Bidne and Julie Ann Bidne $400,000
309 Bent Oak Drive from Stephen H. Chase and Sharon L. Chase to Joseph B. Bouknight and Kristen L. Bouknight $550,000
537 Camping Creek Road from William Michael Pickett, III and Collette E. Pickett to Frederick Bugno, Jr. and Mary Alice Minahan $549,900
432 Firebridge Drive from Chayla C. Williams to Mather Thomas King $124,000
113 Sundance Point from Peter W. Hamel and Linda M. Hamel to Ancel A. Hamilton, Jr. and Cheryl A. Hamilton $596,000
1009 Grassy Meadows Court from Barbara J. Malinowski and William J. Malinowski to Thomas Franceschina and Patricia Franceschina $100,000
123 Stoney Pointe Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Michael D. Ryan $239,900
29053
156 Suzanne Court from William Mark Harvey and Laurie Beth Harvey to Talen Chance Fowler $149,500
29054
216 Pintail Lake Drive from John F. Cowley and Susan E. Cowley to Joshua A. Brickey and Patty Brickey $365,000
404 Juniper Springs Road from James L. Meeks to Shaun Dodson and Leslie Dodson $155,750
29063
307 Chapelwhite Road from Christopher J. Sickle to Lyman P. Updyke, Jr. and Lisa Updyke $108,900
29072
389 Yachting Road from Timothy M. Seeby and Holly H. Seeby to Jill Marie Thomas $243,000
125 Logan Berry Court from Lee R. Thomas and Kristie R. Thomas to John Michael Neese and Jessica Rose Neese $195,000
221 Power Point Lane from S&W Properties (SC), Inc. to Barney F. Brewer, Jr. and Lynn M. Brewer $204,019
401 Reed Avenue from The Reed Ave Trust to Eddie L. Causey, Jr. $107,500
216 Waterstone Drive from Melinda M. Seigler to Frederick A. Talip and Analyn T. Talip $252,000
142 Cochin Trace from Justin Leclaire to Diane Leclaire $120,500
238 Pewter Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Donald L. Johnson and Minde Sue Johnson $280,750
131 Tybo Drive from Yates Webb Bostic, III to Shaun Dodson and Leslie Dodson $146,500
425 Farming Creek Way from Herbert S. Kirkland and Lynn R. Kirkland to Curtis J. Steffey and Melissa S. Steffey $188,000
1441 Old Chapin Road, Unit 213 from Mary D. Hail to Norman J. Berge and LuAnn C. Berge $200,000
27 Boardwalk Lane from Outrageous Concepts, LLC to David L. Collins and Della M. Collins $187,000
169 Meander Lane from Jianping Li and Xiaoyu Dong to Logan H. Kubik and Dana M. Kubik $197,500
609 Rawl Road from NVR. Inc. to Rickey Polak and Susan Polak $172,000
627 Meadow Grass Lane from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to David L. Collins and Della M. Collins $310,940
314 Misty Spring Court from Peter P. Balsamo and Isabel Balsamo to Virginia Spelce $170,000
547 Hopscotch Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Michael Ryan Swanner and Jennifer S. Swanner $204,900
140 Longshadow Drive from Mitchell B. Evans, Jr. and Leigh Ann Evans to Michael E. Dillow, Jr. and Catherine A. Sanford $122,900
315 Abbie Lane from The Estate of John Clay Roberts to Bobbie M. Smith $146,500
203 Garden Gate Way from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Elizabeth C. Kennedy $191,900
549 River Camp Drive from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Robert M. Sisk and Jennifer A. Sisk $330,000
327 Bonhomme Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Christopher M. Laird $150,500
201 Serenity Drive from James C. Judy to Cory McDaniel and Kayleigh McDaniel $193,000
135 Tybo Drive from Rozier Family Trust, LLC f/k/a EMR & Associates, LLC a/k/a EMR & Associates, LLC to Shelley L. Fentress and Kenneth J. Fentress $137,900
267 Riverchase Way from Riverchase Three, LLC to Quy Phuy Bui $350,000
128 Highcrest Lane from Jack Lyle Daniels, Jr. and Marla Jean Daniels to GRSW Stewart Real Estate Trust $179,000
128 Highcrest Lane from GRSW Stewart Real Estate Trust to Michael Buchan and Jana Bree Buchan $190,000
109 Inverness Drive from Robert M. McClure and Vicki A. McClure to David M. Desseyn and Karen L. Desseyn $308,900
729 Gibson Forest Drive from Ezell A. Smith, III and Linda Christine Smith to Brandon M. Boyd and Spencer H. Boyd $155,000
108 Creek Side Court from Andrea M. Wilson to Thomas Richard White and Linda Lee White $143,000
335 Turners Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Adam A. Kraft and Marianne B. Kraft $464,500
520 Harbor Heights Drive from Marshall C. Hartmann, Jr. to James E. Mercer and Kathleen C. Mercer $1,200,000
29073
619 Kaymin Hill Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Kelley Nicole Phillips $137,900
215 Crassula Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Justin S. Carey and Caroline C. Conner $157,000
104 Castlefield Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Amy M. Bowen and Casey Bowen $197,000
107 Stanley Court from Palmetto Residential Rentals, LLC to Robert W. Creppon $171,000
620 Robinhaven Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Charles W. Brennan and Carolyn A. Brennan $205,500
423 Winterfield Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Chad L. Melton and Kimberly H. Melton $214,663
834 Ingamma Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ashley Simms and Jeff Simms $189,500
2121 Old Barnwell Road from Justin R. Dillon to Corey E. Troutman $141,000
1528 Knotts Haven Trail from Charles R. Lambert, Jr. and Glenda A. Lambert to Ronald Franks and Linda Franks $215,000
229 Ridgehill Drive from William Prebeck to Christopher M. Boever and Carol L. Wilson $126,499
171 Dark Hollow Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Christina M. Ayers and Jason C. Ayers $319,000
318 Honey Tree Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Todd Daugherty and Linh Huynh $324,625
29123
342 New Hope Church Road from Winifred L. Carson to Anthony C. Bactad and Brandi N. Bactad $130,000
29160
186 Sandy Ridge Road from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Jerry Churchwell, Jr. $170,000
29169
220 Congaree Mill Lane from Deborah Iovoli to Patrick B. Case $175,000
1616 D Avenue from Brooke Dull to Zachary H. Lambert and Alexandra K. Kaye $137,250
29170
125 Dacus Lane from Second Mile Investments, LLC to Isabella Watts and Robert Watts $123,000
425 Emanuel Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Ian Neack $133,190
455 Emanuel Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Joan Teise $134,204
132 Appletree Lane from OWS REO Trust 2015-1 to Debra A. West $125,000
230 Isom Lane from James C. Rhea and Kate E. Rhea to Gary Antoine Davis and Erin Leigh-Rhea $128,500
204 Hunters Mill Drive from Myriam E. Luyando to Jose A. Luyando $123,000
29172
912 Briar Bush Lane from Marvin L. Hayden and Miriam L Hayden to Cathey C. Bedford and John Randall Bedford $195,000
163 Clubhouse Drive from Steven C. DuBose to Latisha Michelle Johnson and James Elroy Johnson $247,500
600 Colonial Drive from Cory P. McDaniel and Kayleigh M. McDaniel to Monica Mitchell $185,000
220 Dogwood Road from Robert A. Maxwell and Andrea D. Maxwell to Christopher Todd Stevens and Robin E. Stevens $225,000
29210
761 Woodland Hills W. from Elizabeth G. Dennis to Roger G. Szczypta $138,000
119 King George Way from Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to Tracy C. Hughes $127,000
105 Northman Drive from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Jay Judice $135,000
29212
139 Regency Place from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jennifer M. Shepard $225,000
109 Capital Court from Paul D. Reardon, Jr. and Carole Reardon to Barbara R. Cooper and Ralph W. Cooper, Jr. $182,000
Kershaw County
29009
4993 Raley’s Mill Road from Estate of Johnny H. Benton to James A. Holz $110,000
29020
30 Bomburgh Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Phillip D. Tritapoe and Elizabeth Diane Tritapoe $191,000
1809 Broad St. from Benjamin C. Myers to Eric Bowen and Ashley Lanier $112,000
1824 Jefferson Davis Highway from GAC Investments, LLC to Second Chance Fellowship $171,000
1937 Bishopville Highway from Brian F. Maness to Dawn M. Bargen and Scott Brennan $128,900
401 Cool Springs Drive from Estate of Jeannie Williams to King’s Head, LLC $100,000
29078
1127 Ridgeway Road from Barbee O. Parsons and Barbara J. Parsons to Henry T. Burdell, Jr. and Tonya Burdell $181,000
120 Richardson Boulevard from Estate of Jeff David Haselden to Jeffrey Eric Hofer and Wendy Marie Hofer $130,000
20 Birch Road from Nationalstar Mortgage, LLC to Deborah Jovanelle Owens $112,500
14 Trotter Court from HFBT Real Estate, LLC to Jacqueline H. Armstead $143,000
15 Plaza Drive from Miles Family Trust to Charles B. Baxley $250,000
21 Kin Loch Road from Gina Leach and David Leach to Daryl Matthew Atkins and Jacqlyn R. Atkins $260,708
29130
1814 Lake Road from Billy M. Branham and Phyllis N. Branham to Daryl M. Hughey and Teresa P. Hughes $195,000
Top Real Estate Transactions
Top Five Richland County
105 Sparkleberry Crossing 29229 from CCW Clemson Road, LLC to Michael E. Hutchins $1,300,000
11271 Garners Ferry Road 29044 from Grace P. Coley Trust U/A and Sammy J. Trust U/A to Gerald Mintz dba Center Express 3, LLC $720,000
122 Cedar Crest Lane 29063 from Samuel J. Kirkpatrick and Catherine I. Kirkpatrick to William Macari and Katrina Macari $525,000
1520 Main St., Unit 3-A 29201 from Richard Gregory Noel and Patricia Jean Noel to Christopher P. Kenney and Jenna L. Stephens $432,500
1712 Phelps St. 29205 from George A. Reihner and Mary H. Reihner to L. Wayne Adams $430,000
Top Five Lexington County
520 Harbor Heights Drive 29072 from Marshall C. Hartmann, Jr. to James E. Mercer and Kathleen C. Mercer $1,200,000
113 Sundance Point 29036 from Peter W. Hamel and Linda M. Hamel to Ancel A. Hamilton, Jr. and Cheryl A. Hamilton $596,000
309 Bent Oak Drive 29036 from Stephen H. Chase and Sharon L. Chase to Joseph B. Bouknight and Kristen L. Bouknight $550,000
537 Camping Creek Road 29036 from William Michael Pickett, III and Collette E. Pickett to Frederick Bugno, Jr. and Mary Alice Minahan $549,900
335 Turners Court 29072 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Adam A. Kraft and Marianne B. Kraft $464,500
Top Five Kershaw County
21 Kin Loch Road 29078 from Gina Leach and David Leach to Daryl Matthew Atkins and Jacqlyn R. Atkins $260,708
15 Plaza Drive 29078 from Miles Family Trust to Charles B. Baxley $250,000
1814 Lake Road 29130 from Billy M. Branham and Phyllis N. Branham to Daryl M. Hughes and Teresa P. Hughes $195,000
30 Bomburgh Road 29020 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Phillip D. Tritapoe and Elizabeth Diane Tritapoe $191,000
1127 Ridgeway Road 29078 from Barbee O. Parsons and Barbara J. Parsons to Henry T. Burdell, Jr. and Tonya Burdell $181,000
