Sagacious Partners appoint project managers

Sagacious Partners has added Will Schenk as a project manager and Selia Straus as a senior project manager, boosting the economic development and consulting firm’s expertise in collaboration and project management, economic development and executive coaching. Schenk, who joined Sagacious Partners in 2016 as part of its Fellow Program and was subsequently promoted to project manager, will be overseeing and contributing to regional projects related to education, regional competitiveness, insurance technology and more. Straus oversees the company’s financial, administrative and human resource functions in addition to her project management duties in the technology, event and education realms. Sagacious Partners is a Columbia-based executive coaching, economic development and project management firm.
