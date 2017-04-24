Final dates announced for drive-in movie series at Columbia speedway

Dates for the Summer Drive-In Series at Historic Columbia Speedway, which will feature four movies in nostalgia form this summer, have been announced.
Movies will be shown at the speedway near Cayce on May 20, June 17, July 22 and August 12. Rain dates are May 27, June 24, July 29 and August 26, says Laura Ros, project manager for What’s Next Midlands, the group organizing the events.
The cost will be $20 per vehicle.
Columbians can suggest ideas for summer movies on What’s Next Midlands social media sites. A website for the pop-up movie series, www.summerdriveinseries.com, should be up soon.
“The Sandlot” will be the first movie. It’s about a new kid in town who befriends a young baseball prodigy and his team. Their many adventures involve rival teams, lifeguards, and a vicious dog.
Filmed in 1993, it’s described as a “coming of age movie” set in the summer of 1962.
Columbia Opportunity Resource is working to find volunteers to work at the pop-up Drive-in movie series.
The pop-up drive-in is the latest project selected by What’s Next Midlands, a group that generates ideas for improving the Columbia area and funds one of those projects four times a year.
The pop-up drive-in will be held on the nine-acre infield at Historic Columbia Speedway, which will accommodate about 300 cars. There will be a 55-foot screen and folks will be able to sit in cars and listen to movies through the radio or sit outside and hear via speakers.
The plan is to have food trucks and art exhibits, giving the event a festival feel.
