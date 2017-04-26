USC law school honors former House Speaker Wilkins

Former S.C. House Speaker David H. Wilkins, a partner in Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough’s Greenville office, has received a Compleat Lawyer award from the USC School of Law. He received the award in the Platinum category for 31 years or more of service to the legal profession and community. Wilkins earned his law degree from USC in 1971. He chairs Nelson Mullins’ Public Policy and International Law practice group with a special focus on U.S.-Canada interests. He served as U.S. ambassador to Canada from June 2005 to January 2009. Since returning home from Canada, Wilkins spent six years chairing the Clemson University Board of Trustees and remains an active member of that board.
