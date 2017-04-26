LuLaRoe says it will create at least 1,000 jobs in Blythewood

LuLaRoe will create at least 1,000 jobs at a distribution center in Richland County, according to a news release from Gov. Henry McMaster’s office.
On Tuesday, thestate.com reported on Tuesday that the national women’s and men’s clothing company had purchased the former Bose plant in Blythewood for $16 million.
The news release from McMaster’s office said the company is expected to invest $35 million and create at least 1,000 jobs during the next few years. The facility will open by June. The company has started hiring, and interested applicants should send resumes to lularoeblythewood@ultimatestaffing.com.
“LuLaRoe recognized an immediate need to open an East Coast distribution facility to better serve Independent Fashion Retailers located east of the Mississippi, by providing them with easier access to product and reduced shipping times,” LuLaRoe CEO Mark Stidham said in the news release. “After evaluating our options, we selected South Carolina because of its central location and strong workforce to support our company’s growing needs.”
Bobby Hitt, South Carolina’s commerce secretary, said the state is “a great location for companies trying to transport products to markets across the globe. The 1,000 new jobs this investment is bringing will make a real difference in Richland County, and we can’t wait to see what the future has in store for LuLaRoe.”
Comments