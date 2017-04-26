SCANA is clearing land at I-77 and 12th Street Extension. Is it for an outlet mall?

SCANA Corp. is prepping land at the highly visible intersection of I-77 and the 12th Street Extension, but the company isn’t talking about what might go there.
“The land is being readied for future development, but we don’t have any additional details to share about that at this time,” Ginny Jones, a SCANA spokeswoman, said in an email.
The land, which is in front of the company’s headquarters building, is about 50 acres and would be suitable for any kind of interstate-friendly development, she said, such as a hotel or truck stop. However, for more than a year, EB Development, an outlet mall leasing and management company, has listed the Columbia Capital Outlets project on its website, ebdevelop.com. The website says the mall is “Columbia, S.C.’s new destination for outlet savings” and directs leasing inquiries to the company.
The Columbia Capital Outlets location identified on the website is the same site SCANA is preparing for future development.
Jones wouldn’t comment on the outlet mall plan. “We don’t comment on real estate transactions,” she said.
Efforts to reach a representative of EB Development, based in Essex, Vt., and San Diego, Calif, where unsuccessful.
The website says Columbia Capital Outlets is part of SCANA’s Otarre Pointe, a multi-use development that includes an apartment complex near the 12th Street Extension.
The website does not indicate whether any tenants have committed to the mall. But it, along with a brochure posted on the site, lists several local assets, including the University of South Carolina’s growing student enrollment, annual visitors to Fort Jackson, major local employers and area hotels.
The company said it has been involved with several other outlet malls, including The Outlets at The Pike in Long Beach, Calif.; The Outlets at Assembly Row in Somerville, Mass.; and Las Americas Premium Outlets in San Diego. Retailers have included Nike Factory Store, Gap Factory, Banana Republic Factory Store, and Disney Outlet.
