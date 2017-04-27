Clemson appoints three business college chairs

Three Clemson University College of Business interim department chairs have been named to permanent chair positions. Jeffrey McMillan, School of Accountancy and Legal Studies; Scott Baier, John E. Walker Department of Economics; and Angela Morgan, department of finance, were nominated by their respective faculty committees and appointed to the new positions by Bobby McCormick, business school dean. Morgan and McMillan were appointed interim chairs in 2015 and Baier in 2016. McMillan is a professor of accountancy and began teaching at Clemson in 1990. Baier, a professor of economics, began his Clemson career in 2001. Morgan is an associate professor and joined the Clemson faculty in 2000.
Visit thestate.com/business to see the latest news from Columbia’s business community. Submissions: biznews@thestate.com
Comments