SC outlet mall up for auction this month

A once-popular outlet mall on Interstate 95 that has been nearly empty for years is up for auction.

Santee Outlet Mall, 1500 Village Square Blvd., in Santee will be available to the highest bidder this month.

The property includes 40 acres, 152,550 square feet of retail space, three leased billboards and rail frontage on CSX.

SVN Auction Services is hosting the auction and will start May 23 at noon. The bidding is online only and starts at $600,000.

Ingrid’s I&M Antiques and Collectibles is the only store still open at the site, according to the Times and Democrat. A call to the business confirmed that store will close.

Built in 1988, Santee Outlet Mall was once one of the most productive outlet malls on I-95, according to the Times and Democrat.

The newspaper reported the mall was listed on the market by a “motivated seller” in 2014 for $4.6 million.