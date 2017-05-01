The Latest: Kansas legislative negotiators agree on tax hike

The Latest on the Kansas Legislature reconvening to tackle thorny budget and tax issues (all times local):
7:40 p.m.
Kansas legislators have drafted a new plan to fix the state budget by increasing personal income taxes that is similar to one Republican Gov. Sam Brownback vetoed.
Negotiators for the state House and Senate agreed on the details Monday evening. They believe their plan would raise $879 million over two years.
The plan emerged from talks among top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature. It would boost income tax rates and return Kansas to having three income tax rates instead of the present two.
The top rate would be 5.45 percent for the wealthiest taxpayers.
Brownback vetoed a similar bill in February.
Kansas now has two tax brackets with a top rate of 4.6 percent. Brownback successfully pushed for massive income tax cuts in 2012 and 2013 but budget problems followed.
This item has been corrected to show that lawmakers expect the new tax plan to raise $879 million over two years, not $979 million.
6:33 p.m.
4:48 p.m.
1:35 p.m.
Kansas collected slightly more in taxes than it had expected in April.
The state Department of Revenue reported Monday that tax collections last month were $1.8 million more than anticipated.
The state collected about $639 million in taxes when it had anticipated about $637 million. The surplus for the month is 0.3 percent.
The report comes less than two weeks after state officials and university economists revised revenue projections through June 2019. The new forecast was a little more optimistic than the previous one issued in November.
Kansas has faced projected budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019. Lawmakers reconvened Monday after their annual spring break to finish work on closing the budget gaps. They are expected to increase income taxes.
12:15 p.m.
A southeast Kansas insurance agent is the state Senate's newest member.
Republican Sen. Richard Hilderbrand of Baxter Springs was sworn in Monday. His wife, Marisa, held a Bible as the oath was administered by Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Lawton Nuss.
The 48-year-old Hilderbrand replaced former GOP state Sen. Jake LaTurner of Pittsburg.
GOP Gov. Sam Brownback appointed LaTurner state treasurer last month to replace Republican Ron Estes after Estes won a special congressional election. The congressional seat was formerly held by CIA Director Mike Pompeo.
Republicans in the 13th Senate District picked Hilderbrand as the new senator Sunday. He'll have to run in a special election in 2018 to keep the seat for another two years.
Hilderbrand previously served seven years on the Cherokee County Commission.
11:20 a.m.
5:50 a.m.
