State commerce department appoints innovation director

Laura Corder has joined the state Department of Commerce as managing director of the Office of Innovation. Corder will lead the agency's strategic innovation efforts and oversee the implementation of the South Carolina Innovation Plan, released earlier this year. She will also manage the S.C. Innovation Hub, an online tool that connects individuals and businesses within the technology sector. A veteran communications professional, Corder joins the agency from Cyberwoven, where she acted as account manager.
