Christian bookstore on Garners Ferry Road to close after 39 years

Shepherd’s Corner Christian Bookstore near the Dorn Veterans Hospital is closing after nearly 40 years in business.
The Landmark Square store, which opened in 1978, is closing because owner Katrina Dowis has taken a job with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in her hometown of Huntington, West Virginia. Dowis retired from the U.S. Army in June 2016.
“We are proud to be Columbia’s oldest Christian Bookstore,” the store said in a news release. “The difficult decision of closing the bookstore brings to a close the great relationship the bookstore has had with the City of Columbia. The business has been more of a ministry and will definitely be emotional when the doors close for the final time this spring.”
The store initially opened in the Cedar Terrace Shopping Center on Garners Ferry Road and moved two blocks away to Landmark Square in November 2002, according to the news release. A year after moving to Landmark Square, the store was destroyed by a fire. “However, in an absolute miracle by God, Shepherd’s Corner opened its doors again in just six weeks,” the store said in the news release.
Comments