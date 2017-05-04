Columbia Christian bookstore to close

JT's Kia Commercial
New Fresh Market at the Shoppes at Two Notch opens on Wednesday April 26. In addition to it's traditional fresh food items, the grocery has household items, vitamins and essential oils.
Longtime Five Points establishment abruptly closes doors after 27 years of business.
Video provided by Volvo Car USA shows the company's plant under construction in Berkeley County.
Nathan's restaurant on Hampton Street has closed after 26 years.
The former Ryan's Steakhouse on Two Notch Road has been leased, according to NAI Avant. It will become an Asian buffet.
Addam's University Bookstore is now selling men's and women's 'Sweet 16' T-shirts to celebrate USC's basketball teams.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg visited the Fort Worth Stock Show with mayor Betsy Price, pausing to talk about goats before heading in to the rodeo.
Boeing debuted it's new 787–10 Dreamliner airplane in Charleston on Friday and I want Hannah to speak to the employees was president Donald Trump.
Hunter-Gatherer owner Kevin Varner explains how an SC Senate proposal to change SC beer laws would help his business.
Images provided by CMM realty company, who recently sold this lake front home owned by Gamecock Baseball Coach Chad Holbrook.
Dave & Buster’s restaurant and arcade gaming center is scheduled to open in Columbiana Centre Feb. 13. It should be popular for families, young couples and college students. The restaurant will take up about 30,000 square feet of mall space.
The in-store building, a former laboratory, morgue, and office building, is being renovated as part of the Bull Street project. It connects to Spirit Communications Park.
Columbia South Carolina institution, Cromer's P-nuts, guaranteed worst in town.