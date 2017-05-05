Small subdivision in the works? 4 lots in West Columbia sold for $140,000

Richland County
29016
613 Winding Hickory Court from Christopher P. Smith and Amy C. Smith to Kinnie K. Coleman and Tawanna Alexander Coleman $399,000
713 Club Cottage Drive from Mary K. Cassidy and George B. Cassidy to Elizabeth Sturkie $223,700
1192 University Parkway from Mahfoud Assem and Marie N. Assem to Harry T. Dunn, Jr. and Ellen K. Dunn $350,000
429 Royal Links Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Dana Singleton-Briggman $247,567
425 Running Bear Court from Betty O. Stroman to Joel Meredith Gibson and Lisa Gibson $128,000
29036
274 Hilton Village Drive from Daniel P. Magee and Tracey D. Magee to Rahina Mahta and Mahtabuddin Ahmed $379,825
1109 Silver Point Road from Clint B. Galloway and Jacquelyn J. Galloway to Brian Scott Noble and Amber W. Noble $779,500
712 Helmsman Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Elaine C. Baker $193,934
29045
704 Jack Russell Court from Nicholas W. Pearson and Keisha L. Pearson f/k/a Keisha L. Johnson to Jeffry Hill and Beonkia Brown-Hill $134,400
222 Peach Grove Circle from Douglas M. Worsham to Michael R. Spinnato and Cynthia S. Spinnato $229,000
222 Thacher Loop from Steven P. Maiworm to Ann T. Thomason $256,000
546 Park Place Drive from Helen Kevin Ezell Moore f/k/a Kevin E. Thibault to John H. Heckman and Martha M. Heckman $179,500
29063
207 Tattlers Wharf from Fortress Homes, LLC to James Jason Areheart $329,900
30 Leaminghouse Court from Wei Yao and Ding Su to Karl Hagenmeyer and Willette Hagenmeyer $264,000
105 Peachtree Drive from Gary M. Peters to Rodney Creed $126,320
204 Autumn Woods Drive from Estate of English Hopkins Weston a/k/a E. Hopkins Weston to Antonio A. Lynch and Jacquelyn E. Moore $119,500
29201
114 Williams St. from Pharmafusion, LLC to Sean P. O’Sullivan and Kevin P. O’Sullivan $170,000
615 Laurel St. from Timothy Douglas Ellis to Timothy R. Bunch and Lillian Ortega-Bunch $249,600
1420 Gadsden St. from Charles Campbell Fritz to Linos Cotsapas $345,000
2217 Clark St. from Seth H. Starnes to Brandon L. Loudermilk and Sarah J. Gareau $265,000
108 Taylors Hill Drive from Matthew J. Friedman to Laura J. Caskey $149,900
3241 Keenan Drive from Garrett S. Grenier to Thomas Nelson Humphrey, II $174,601
2930 Gervais St. from International Columbia, LLC to Lim Andrew Lee and Yunee Song $885,200
3011 Lindsay St. from Eddie Mood Baker, Jr. to Elise J. Porter $122,900
29204
3020 Trenholm Road, Unit 161 from Frances M. James f/k/a Frances M. Nelson to Patsy P. Farr $305,000
2138 Winsor Hills Drive from Michael D. Schaming to Benjamin M. Johnson $122,000
29205
3724 Heyward St. from John D. Brennan and M. McCall Brennan to Sara L. Nicol $290,000
4021 Kenilworth Road from Patsy P. Farr Trust to Leslie A. Francis $524,700
2507 Wilmot Avenue from Larry L. Hamilton and Miriam L. Freeman to Joan Therese Alexander Gabel and Gary David Gabel $350,000
151 Bethview Drive from Jeffrey H. Moore and Laurie Y. Moore to Anthony J. Duesler and Kamica J. Duesler $364,000
306 Hollow Cove Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Patricia Malloy Goodale and Karen G. Carter $225,766
115 Deer Pass Way from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Rosabell Booker $148,000
387 Palm Sedge Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Warren T. Gathers and Juanita F. Gathers $399,842
573 Flat Creek Drive from Raymond L. Rast and Jennifer Lynn Rast to Sorray D. Malone $199,000
508 Kenton Drive from Brandon Miller and Ashley Miller to Brian T. Denning and Natalie S. Denning $122,000
224 Aderley Oak Loop from James M. Sanson, Jr. and Jennifer R. Samson to Sean Jefferson and Latosha L. Garrett $160,000
103 Freestone Drive from Ernestine H. Stone to John W. Ashley $120,000
103 Burberry Drive from Marisa Ryan Smith f/k/a Marisa R. Wilson to Joey D. Rivers and Benita R. Rivers $138,000
824 Meadow St. from Calvin A. Wise to Lee Connelly $110,000
1107 Deerwood St. from James H. Perez to Brian E. Sharkey $115,000
111 Kalmia Drive from John R. Alphin and Melanie J. Alphin to Adam L. Steinbach and Kelly M. Deranek $340,000
3405 Rosewood Drive from Angela Rauch n/k/a Angela R. Gordon to Galal Aba Elhassan $109,000
3917 Kenilworth Road from Deed of Francis H. Neuffer and Mary K. Neuffer to Marc Berger and Julie Berger $825,000
2819 Burney Drive from William S. Koehler and Amanda W. Koehler to Christopher R. Dalton $335,000
29206
6026 Crabtree Road from Philip Hoyle Whitehead and Eleanor Kessler Whitehead to Charles J. Smith and Christina R. Smith $210,000
5001 Quail Lane from Leslie A. Francis to George B. Wright, III and Megan P. Wright $575,000
4144 E. Buchanan Drive from Patrick E. O’Brien and Leanne O’Brien to The Paige E. Mackey Trust $617,500
212 Barton Bend Lane from Dorothy P. Ford to Ainsley R. Porter and Webb A. Porter $210,000
4204 Havana Court from Ainsley R. Porter and Webb A. Porter to Kason A. Littlefield and Blythe B. Littlefield $221,000
6029 Woodvine Road from John R. Whitworth and Melody C. Whitworth to Andrew S. Monk and Challie N. Monk $169,500
4675 Oakwood Drive from Andrew K. Demetra and Tabitha H. Demetra to Ari David Streisfeld and Rachel Calloway Streisfeld $247,000
5913 Northridge Road from Ralph A. Milne and Brenna R. Milne to Varun K. Bhalla $309,000
3731 Oakleaf Road from D. Stuart Goodwin and Marion C. Goodwin to Jeffrey C. Stocker $185,000
29209
7213 Coachmaker Road from Estate of J.W. Childers to Carol J. Payne $155,000
1301 Cedar Terrace from Estate of Helen H. Wiggs to Terrance D. Osburn $124,000
2425 Reynolds Drive from Roxanna Marshall Tinsley n/k/a Rosanna M. Minton to Anne Marie Langley $158,975
6104 Damson Lane from Laura J. Webb n/k/a Laura Dennison to Jennifer L. Prather and David Nance $112,500
157 Kingston Ridge Drive from Cecilia Burke to Jeanetta Randolph and Rebecca R. Finch $155,000
29212
22 Barberry Lane from Whitney L. Workman and Justin W. Workman to David A. Goodwin $280,000
312 Patio Place from Estate of Werner W. Miller to John F. Howard and Mildred K. Howard $165,000
29223
2812 Larktail Road from James Jordan, Jr. and Geraldine M. Jordan to Marion Woods and Annette Woods $160,000
523 Aiken Hunt Circle from Victor Stoisor and Ileana C. Stoisor to Ilker Adak and Ozge Adak $315,000
223 Park Shore Drive W. from James L. Royster and Jane M. Royster to Reinhold Tanke and Carol Tanke $249,000
300 Valley Springs Road from Mark W. Basnight and Deborah M. Basnight to Todd Honaker and Britany Honaker $220,000
2812 Larkhall Road from James Jordan, Jr. and Geraldine M. Jordan to Marion Woods and Annette Woods $160,000
1119 Enclave Way from Carole L. Pillinger to Rachid Qaous and Atika Machkour $585,000
107 Whixley Lane from Peggy Y. Brown to Joshua Shorb $107,500
226 Flora Springs Circle from Daniel M. Dresch to Gregory L. Hollins $146,000
84 Miles Road from Lilliana M. Probst to Craig M. Hales and Teresa J. Hales $239,000
2305 Oakcrest Road from Thomas S Miles and F. David Clark to Iran P. Rio and Jocelyn S. Rio $118,000
89 Miles Road from John H. Heckman and Martha M. Heckman to Karen A. Peterson and Charles Peterson $246,000
718 Kinlock Court from James Hennessy to Todd Sheppard and Carol Sheppard $296,000
29229
205 Cherry Stone Drive from Amanda M. Ball and Joseph A. Ball to Sean R. Macheski-Brashear and Wendy Brashear $142,000
207 Wharton Lane from David J. Sjolund and Pamela K. Sjolund to Michael K. Thurmond $225,000
505 Buckhaven Way from Garrett S. Grenier to Luke Tarbutton and Amelia Tarbutton $164,900
920 Wotan Road from Ernest J. Holtslander, Jr. to James L. Royster and Jane M. Royster $165,000
537 Heron Glen Drive from Alvin C. King and Dina M. King to Tyrell A. Gladney and Ijola P. Gladney $175,000
1120 Hamilton Place Circle from Hayley Putnam f/k/a Hayley G. Mills to Felicia Matheney $111,500
190 Cogburn Road from Sharon Setzer to Neal G. Hill and Rachel Duddles-Hill $124,500
224 Summit Ridge Circle from James Carl Asbill to DeMarco A. McNeil and Lanicia D. McNeil $125,000
414 Glacier Way from Eula M. Richardson to Doris M. Brooks $109,000
216 Castle Ridge Drive from Jenny Alexandra Parker to Jonathan M. Stori $132,000
350 Cornflower Drive from Joseph I. Pierce to Dreanda Carpenter $178,000
624 Summerall Lane from Felicia R. McDuffie to Ashley N. McCaskill $110,000
116 Mason Ridge Circle from Cristine Alexander to Roger McMillan $167,000
30 Barony Place Circle from Ronald L. Baus and Alice A. Baus to Pamela A. Doane $168,500
813 Parnell Court from Corey L. Hessler to Melissa T. Bramante $155,000
949 Corison Loop from Tristan Barksdale to Jeremy L. Moore $114,000
Lexington County
29033
116 Mill Pond Road from Brandon L. Loudermilk and Sarah Gareau to Robert W. Whitaker $196,572
1531 Summerland Drive from E. Todd Mathis to Bown Nyaw Po and Kaw Hser $116,300
29036
315 Lever Bottom Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Thaddeus Hawthorne $308,152
243 Little Gap Lane from Rebecca Cahill to Mark Thompson and Susanne Thompson $240,000
317 Tanner Mill Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Kenneth Ray Aycock, Jr. and Jennifer B. Aycock $221,900
361 Bent Oak Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Javier E. Yudice, Stacey Lynn Yudice and Sundra Elizabeth Yudice $254,900
705 Bridgecreek Drive from Ronald G. Jowers, Jr. and Michelle A. Jowers to Claire Kukish and Robert Kukish $360,000
430 Crystal Lake Drive from Bollinger Family Trust to Suzan A. Watt $230,000
1113 Old Bush River Road from Steve Strange and Yvonne Strange to Dean H. Smith $196,500
112 Saint Charles Place from Nicholas P. Cates to John R. Dwyer, Jr. and Jasmine A. Dwyer $157,000
29053
150 Cranbrook Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Fallon Jones and Brian Cushion $139,764
29054
543 N. Lakeshore Drive from Eric H. Eberhardt and Ruth Ann Eberhardt to Melinda M. Seigler $355,000
115 Art Leicht Court from Gary L. McGlaughlin and Onetta C. McGlaughlin to Lonnie Keisler and Leah Keisler $400,000
335 Southland Road from Cathy Gould f/k/a Cathy G. Hardee to Heather H. Zmroczik $104,500
2751 Old Charleston Road from Kenneth A. Richards and Amy R. Richards to Howard Baker and Trudy Baker $215,000
1106 Drawdebil Road from Edwin P. Pia and Mary M. Pia to Jamey B. Crumpton $147,000
1106 Drawdebil Road from Elmer A. Croft to Jesse B. Wessinger, III and Margie A. Wessinger $133,000
462 Horse Cove Road from Jimmy S. Black and Heather L. Black to John D. O’Cain and Janice R. O’Cain $220,000
140 Alrodo Drive from Nathan D. Nienberg to Brandon W. Gulledge $127,679
29063
22 Paddock Chase from Jessica Ruth Felker to Ronald Ford and Marilyn Ford $164,500
29070
139 S. East Avenue from Chase D. Duncan and Kayla E. Duncan to Zachary R. Brigham $102,000
29072
138 Broadreach Road from Curtis C. Stewart to Bradley P. Pogue and Kathryn I. Pogue $207,000
312 Barnevelder Drive from Kimberly Ann Rushton n/k/a Kimberly Kennamer to Georg L. Richards and Cynthia C. Richards $151,000
325 Bagford Court from Mark W. Holland to John Slice $120,000
117 Mars Hill Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Aaron Hatch and Stacy L. Hatch $325,000
310 Gratis Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Hsueh H. Nguyen $323,000
1282 Saint Peters Road from Trudy A. Baker and Howard G. Baker to Jeffrey L. Wilson-Potts and Tricia a. Blanchette-Potts $325,900
8 Mallard Lakes Drive from Manning C. Crapps and Katie P. Crapps to Elizabeth A. Watson $157,000
344 Saluda Springs Road from Timothy Ralph Bunch and Lilian Ortego Bunch a/k/a Lilian Ortega Hernandez to Rylee Properties, LLC $138,000
300 Gemstone Court from James K. Edwards to Beaumont Oliver and Sara Oliver $205,000
325 Clubside Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Christopher L. Roby and Maribel Barrett $447,793
137 Longshadow Drive from Paul E. Floyd, Jr. to Jose Cedillo-Argueta $120,900
217 Riglaw Circle from Matthew Parsons to Andrew Phillips $155,400
216 Heights Avenue from James R. Olsen and Judy L. Olsen to Nathan D. Ripke and Ashley R. Ripke $315,000
161 Vista Oaks Drive from Edwin P. Pia and Mary M. Pia to Jamey B. Crumpton $147,000
511 Carriage Lake Drive from Joshua F. Erickson to Barrett Gardner and Jennifer Gardner $190,000
1441 Old Chapin Road, Unit 312 from Estate of Richard Looney to John Welfare and Sandy Welfare $162,000
256 Rosecrest Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to Jameson D. Miles and Kayla R. Miles $199,700
512 Fourteen Mile Lane from Davis J. Bagwell to Joseph Robert Dasta $212,450
126 Red Pine Drive from Nex Ventures Reality, Inc. to Christopher R. Anderson $179,000
116 Barnacle Circle from Estate of Jacob W. Bedenbaugh to Michael Brewer and Jennifer Brewer $210,000
1441 Old Chapin Road #123 from J.E. Barber, Sr. and Greva R. Barber to Christy B. Driggers $235,000
515 Sunny Cove Court from Panorama Point, LLC to Gary G. Stanfield and Pamela J. Stanfield $310,000
127 Quiet Grove Drive from Kylie Fischer Ryan n/k/a Kylie Ryan Caldwell and Marcus Elliott Caldwell to Jolynn S. Hinz $152,500
209 Shimano Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to David E. Weil and Michelle A. Weil $324,352
134 Hickory Meadow Road from Jason E. Hair and Lori C. Hair to Linda C. Hartley $260,000
125 Red Barn Road from David M. Carey to April Sky Haynie $156,000
104 Old Field Court from Curtis Douglas Jackson and Tannette Jackson to Mark A. Mason and Sharon E. Mason $170,000
209 Baron Road from Barry Michael Gillespie and Cynthia Palmer Gillespie to Devin I. Ihme and Rachel S. Ihme $268,500
372 Saluda Springs Road from Barron Lee Thomas to Michael Brian Steynberg $140,400
111 Morning Lake Drive from William B. Weskey and Valerie K. Weskey to Richard D. Bates and Maria V. Melonas $600,000
1441 Old Chapin Road, Unit 214 from Homer F. Koon and Mary Jo Koon to James A. Harle and Helen A. Harle $256,000
105 Alston Circle from Mark Sorgen and Karen J. Sorgen to Julia M. Adams and Robinson P. Adams $495,000
309 Arstook Lane from Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Sheldon Daniel Sundell and Cassie Louise Sundell $180,000
104 Berrybrooke Lane from Warder Family Trust to Nicholas John Ferguson and Bethany Ryan Dadisman $278,500
209 Chesterton Drive from Hilton Investments, LLC to Connie Wright Crider $137,225
474 Barr Road from Ryanny Mok to Amy Rountree $149,000
345 Yachting Road from Estate of Allen Wayne Simpson to Terry E. Young and Jean S. Young $319,000
110 Rapala Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to George R. Beck and Patsy L. Beck $348,007
118 Montauk Drive from Thomas G. Armstrong and Tiffany A. Armstrong to The GRSW Stewart Real Estate Trust $248,900
118 Montauk Drive from The GRSW Stewart Real Estate Trust to Kaitlyn Cabot and Ryan Cabot $248,900
104 S. Village Road from Jason R. Beck to Laura Ashley Jones $119,000
201 Rindle Drive from Leo J. DaCosta and Cristina M. Silvestre DaCosta to Victoria S. Allen $183,500
29073
364 Church View Loop from William R. McClenon and Linda G. McClenon to David G. Bishop and Charla A. Bishop $227,000
456 Reedy River Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Barry D. Baldwin, II and Angela Zitkus Baldwin $279,720
511 Bethany Falls Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Vidya Mareddy and Sharath Babu Batthula $304,600
431 Reedy River Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Adam Holmes $306,800
635 Solo Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to James K. Edwards and Rebecca R. Edwards $306,539
278 Jessica Drive from Kimberly Ann Spiczka to Erika Chitko and Cody Heinze $137,700
164 Kings Way from Hugh G. Davis, III and Rosalie M. Davis to Timothy L. Williams, Jr. $290,000
445 Reedy River Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Timothy E. Corey and Kendra L. Corey $307,000
3327 Emanuel Church Road from Nationstar HECM Acquisition Trust 2015-2 Wilmington Savings Society, FSB not individually but solely as trustee to James Russell Salyer, III and Kimberly Kay Salyer $178,900
282 Double Eagle Circle from Donald D. Copley, Jr. and Kathleen R. Wheeler n/k/a Kathleen R. Copley to Brian A. Darazs $143,000
138 Silverbell Lane from Preston V. Rayfield and Jessica A. Rayfield to Roberto V. Caustrita, Jr. and Melanie A. Caustrita $196,000
333 Cape Jasmine Way from Brownstone Homes, LLC to James C. Hester, Jr. and Kathleen T. Keeley $148,000
213 Viking Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Clayton Eric Storey $178,000
179 Greenbank Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Roy Camp and Rebecca Camp $174,000
337 Three Oaks Drive from Chris R. Tracy and Sherri L. Tracy to Jamie O. Etheredge $126,900
327 Cavalier Lane from Grace A. Tatum to Etienne Deutou Njizeneh $139,900
108 Hobden Court from Parminder Singh to Deangela Delaney $160,000
128 Maple Ridge Court from MH1 Investments, LLC to Joyce Waller $170,500
415 Mulberry Ridge Court from Samantha Ruth Ella Anderson to Robert M. Huber and Tina S. Ridgle $186,000
703 Windy Wood Road from Linda D. Monts, Travis Edward Monts and Trent Owen Monts to Phillip J. McKinnon and Hannah McKinnon $177,500
209 Whixley Lane from Robert L. Hall, Sr. to Michael P. Rollins $140,000
607 Juniper Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Kingsley Spiller and Rachel Spiller $219,000
321 Meadow Saffron Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Gary Hoss and Brittany Hoss $199,482
333 Meadow Saffron Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Steven Yancey $193,750
111 Cassique Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jonathan Derek Epting and Katrina Denise Epting $189,960
610 Dixie River Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Maurice M. Johnson $308,678
29123
750 Hartley Quarter Road from Samuel Wayne King and Wanda H. King to Krystalane Crooks and Brandon Crooks $160,000
29169
304 Chestnut Oak Court from Emilee N. Rikard to Bryant A. Jeffcoat $145,000
238 Harvest Glen Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Castulo Aaron De La O Perez and Maria G. Yanez Hinojos $147,350
117 Cherrybark Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Demetria LaShea Shuler $145,173
412 Emanuel Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Jesse V. Summerlin $136,490
120 Ashley Court from RVM Rentals, LLC to Emily Marie Delcos and Michael Ryan Delcos $109,900
210 Harvest Glen Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Mary Anna Conde de Villamizar and Oscar Gabriel Villamizar Zoghbi $155,800
2019, 2023, 2027, 2031 Chipmunk Lane from Allen R. Wenner and Suzanne R. Wenner to McGuinn Homes, LLC $140,000
908 Fontana Avenue from Kelly N. DeMontrun to Jeremy D. Wilson and Jenna L. Wilson $128,500
136 Brewer’s Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Abhishek K. Sahu and Madhuri Prasad $154,889
204 Chestnut Oak Lane from Lindsey L. Dangerfield n/k/a Lindsey D. Speake to Marcus Ryan Mercer $152,900
29170
407 Henslowe Lane from Adam W. Holmes to Anthony M. Persiani and Amanda Persiani $215,000
436 Emanuel Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Nicole K. Dawley $135,160
107 San Gabriel Court from Derek R. Owens to Steven Oliver $106,500
147 Arthurdale Drive from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Salvatore Joseph DICQ Cola $132,900
804 Seay Drive from Mark E. Harrell and Courtney L. Price n/k/a Courtney Harrell to Timothy M. Thompson $171,000
519 Moulton Way from A. Melissa Pritchett to Christopher B. Cooper $184,900
29172
586 Rainbow Circle from William C. Arthur, Jr. and Tamara L. Arthur to Marian Ferguson $256,000
Hollywood Road from Mayes A. McEntire to Mark L. McEntire $200,000
Hollywood Road from Marvin H. Taylor to Mark L. McEntire $300,000
359 Conrad Circle from B.L. Brown to Karen M. Ellington $149,500
106 Zanark Court from Kevin T. Smith and Elizabeth A. Smith to Alda E. Kendall $124,900
105 Wexford Lane from William B. Herritage and Selden M. Herritage to Christine L. Royson $330,000
204 Hunters Blind Drive from Ann Amelia O’Brien to Kaitlin DeYoung and Nathan DeYoung $157,000
216 Alisia Way from Duggins Revocable Trust to Timothy D. Bell $179,900
150 Gaslight Lane from Arthur State Bank to Richard C. Crumpler and Chelsea L. Crumpler $215,000
202 Archers Court from Hser E.H. Htoo to Alfred W. Shaw and Melissa J. Shaw $225,000
202 Mariners Road from Sharlene Macgargle to Daniel W. Dilworth and Laura S. Dilworth $119,000
Kershaw County
29020
2319 Moultrie Road from Franklin O. Schumpert and Elizabeth V. Schumpert to George E. Dowdle and Pamela Kay Steinke $274,000
2315 Tickle Hill Road from Michael O. Bowen and Linda T. Bowen to Carley P. Kersey and Brandon E. Kersey $117,000
2534 Haile Street Extension from Candance L. Chellew n/k/a Candace L. Chellew-Hodge and Wanda A. Hodge n/k/a Wanda A. Chellew-Hodge to Christopher Ryan Dabney $105,000
803 Cureton St. from Anne J. Martin to Mattison P. McKenzie $123,000
29045
35 Lillifield Drive from Bruce W. Davis to William D. Boling and Grace L. Boling $280,000
25 Lone Oak Court from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Mitchell Ruel Heavener and Cheyenne Elizabeth Heavener $163,385
330 Haigs Creek N. from James M. Post and Teresa L. Post to Danie L. Schneider, Jr. and Ashley Schneider $264,000
7 Rabbitt Run from Jacquelyn Snell, Mark M. Hastings, Diane H. Lundy a/k/a Diane M. Lundy and Laura C. Smith to John D. Guffey and Amanda B. Guffey $130,000
101 Nature Lane from Madi Investments, LLC to Wendy Khouri Doshi and Vedhas Mukund Doshi $155,000
29074
2366 White Heron Road from Judy J. Wallace to W.R. Deaton, Jr. and Karen M. Deaton $180,000
29078
1751 Ridgeway Road from Thomas Robert Hoffman and Melanie C. Hoffman to Steven L. Star and Barbara Star $278,000
1077 McCords Ferry Road from George A. Yelenic to Ricky J. Rivers $121,500
4 Kentucky Derby Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jason A. Endres and Angela M. Endres $250,925
44 Mauser Drive from John S. Jones, III to Kenneth S. Barnhard $180,500
53 Freedom Lane from Ryan Shane Barrett and Amy M. Barrett to Daisy K. Rhodes $160,000
1012 Hill St. from Terry Lee Hatch to Timothy Bright $146,000
142 Pine Grove Road from Randall H. Nesmith to Donald A. Howell and April Howell $172,000
29130
1688 Mallard Point Lane from Teri Jo Luther to Henry Rion Massey $303,785
Top real estate transactions
Top Five Richland County
2930 Gervais St. 29201 from International Columbia, LLC to Lim Andrew Lee and Yunee Song $885,200
3917 Kenilworth Road 29205 from Deed of Francis H. Neuffer and Mary K. Neuffer to Marc Berger and Julie Berger $825,000
1109 Silver Point Road 29036 from Clint B. Galloway and Jacquelyn J. Galloway to Brian Scott Noble and Amber W. Noble $779,500
4144 E. Buchanan Drive 29206 from Patrick E. O’Brien and Leanne O’Brien to The Paige E. Mackey Trust $617,500
1119 Enclave Way 29223 from Carole L. Pillinger to Rachid Qaous and Atika Machkour $585,000
Top Five Lexington County
111 Morning Lake Drive 29072 from William B. Waskey and Valerie K. Weskey to Richard D. Bates and Maria V. Melonas $600,000
105 Alston Circle 29072 from Mark Sorgen and Karen J. Sorgen to Julia M. Adams and Robinson P. Adams $495,000
325 Clubside Drive 29072 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Christopher L. Roby and Maribel Barrett $447,793
115 Art Leicht Court 29054 from Gary L. McGlaughlin and Onetta C. McGlaughlin to Lonnie Keisler and Leah Keisler $400,000
705 Bridgecreek Drive 29036 from Ronald G. Jowers, Jr. and Michelle A. Jowers to Claire Kukish and Robert Kukish $360,000
Top Five Kershaw County
1688 Mallard Point Lane 29130 from Teri Jo Luther to Henry Rion Massey $303,785
35 Lillifield Drive 29045 from Bruce W. Davis to William D. Boling and Grace L. Boling $280,000
1751 Ridgeway Road 29078 from Thomas Robert Hoffman and Melanie C. Hoffman to Steven L. Star and Barbara Star $278,000
2319 Moultrie Road 29020 from Franklin O. Schumpert and Elizabeth V. Schumpert to George E. Dowdle and Pamela Kay Steinke $274,000
330 Haigs Creek N. 29045 from James M. Post and Teresa L. Post to Daniel L. Schneider, Jr. and Ashley Schneider $264,000
