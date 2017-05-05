Darius Rucker launches his own brand of whiskey

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:42 Columbia Christian bookstore to close Pause 2:08 Lula Drake Wine Parlour on Main Street 0:50 Lexington County Sheriff's Department deals with an unusual suspect. 0:52 Deshaun Fenwick has high praise for South Carolina experience 1:51 Ellis Hawkins' memory lives on with Westwood football team 2:37 3 things that won't become law this year in South Carolina 0:32 Cory Alpert discusses his legacy at USC 1:19 Shawn Lanier family says farewell 0:11 Air Base Road burglary caught on surveillance video 3:50 Muschamp on expectations for freshmen, team growth in summer Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The musician sang the song at his concert Wednesday in Columbia, S.C. bbreiner@thestate.com