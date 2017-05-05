Darius Rucker launches his own brand of whiskey

South Carolina, Darius Rucker and whiskey. Well.
Rucker, the former Hootie and the Blowfish front man turned country music superstar, has come out with his own brand of whiskey. Backstage Southern Whiskey, which has quietly been on shelves in the Palmetto State since March, is about to be released in Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee.
Rucker and other 843 Whiskey LLC partners, such as Columbia City Council member Daniel Rickenmann, developed the smooth, 84.3-proof craft blend, according to a press release.
Like the three-time Grammy-winning singer, the whiskey has a story all its own, the news release said.
Rucker has publicly toasted his beloved Final Four South Carolina Gamecock basketball teams, college graduates and record label teams in celebration of his platinum records. But what many fans may not know is that prior to every show, Rucker collects his band, crew and any special guests backstage to raise a glass of whiskey to ensure a great show.
Rucker thanks the other acts on the bill, acknowledges any celebrities or friends in attendance, and then tells his band to “go have fun.”
“That toast is a vital part of our nightly routine,” Rucker said in a press release. “It’s really about celebrating the opportunity to make music together. And Backstage Southern Whiskey is now a part of that important ritual that we can share with fans.”
Rucker is also crafting a bourbon, Forbidden, Castle & Key Distillery (formerly Old Taylor Distillery) in Frankfort, Ky.
Rickenmann told The State the whiskey is in about 200 locations across South Carolina, and some events are being planned statewide, including Columbia, to introduce it.
“It’s a great opportunity,” said Rickenman, who has been friends with the Hootie boys since the local band’s Five Points days 30 years ago. “It’s fun. It’s a little venture family and friend have talked about for a long time. It’s about whiskey and music. It’s a fun little project.”
