Lawson named Palmetto Place executive director

Jill Lawson has been named executive director of Palmetto Place. Lawson fills the seat left by former director Erin Hall, who left her position at the shelter to advocate for organizations like Palmetto Place at the Palmetto Association for Children and Families. Lawson has a masters in social work from the University of South Carolina and is a licensed master social worker. Lawson has spent the last 12 years working with at-risk youth in various roles including case management, community outreach, school social work, and individual and group counseling. Lawson has been a part of the shelter’s mission for the last 10 years and most recently served as the director of client services.
