Lowes Foods sets opening date for first Lexington store

The grand opening of Lowes Foods first Lexington store has been set for May 24 at the corner of Charter Oak Road and Augusta Road, according to a news release. The ribbon-cutting will be held at 5 p.m.
The Lowes Foods’ Fuel Center, located in front of the store, will open on May 17, according to the news release. As part of the celebration, five guests will win free gas for a year. Rules and more information can be found at lowesfoods.com/lexington-promotions.
The store “represents the latest addition in our journey to completely reimagine the grocery shopping experience and inspire guests,” Lowes Foods president Tim Lowe said in the release. “Like all of our stores, the Lexington store is very focused on supporting all things local while providing exceptional attention to our guests.”
The store will offer produce through its partnership with more than 200 local farmers.
According to the news release, the store will include special concepts called Lowes Foods Originals:
▪ A focal point of the store is the Lowes Foods Community Table, where shoppers can gather to sample, enjoy and be inspired to prepare new kinds of foods. The Community Table, which is constructed of reclaimed wood from old barns, also will offer events such as recipe sampling, crafts for children, and eating tips
▪ The Beer Den features an extensive craft beer collection, including numerous Carolinas-based beers. Guests can purchase 64- or 32-ounce growlers and then have them filled direct from the tap. Customers may also purchase bottles to create their own favorite six packs.
▪ At SausageWorks, customers can get anything from a traditional brat to wacky flavors like bourbon and sweet tea or pumpkin.
▪ The Cakery features frosting made with real butter and real cream.
▪ Breadcrumb features fresh-baked artisanal breads that are hand-crafted, all natural and have no preservatives. Fresh-from-the-oven loaves are available from 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. every day.
▪ Smokehouse will offer daily rotations of wood-smoked meats – including beef, pork, chicken and salmon – using a variety of woods to infuse flavor.
▪ Sammy’s features a menu that includes signature sandwiches with ingredients from the Lowes Foods Originals such as SausageWorks, Chicken Kitchen, and Smokehouse. There are also create-your-own sandwiches, pizzas, and paninis that can be heated and ready to eat in just 90 seconds.
▪ The Chicken Kitchen includes a variety of prepared chicken, including wings, fried, and rotisserie chicken.
▪ At Pick & Prep, guests can pick the fruits and vegetables they want, and the trained professionals will slice, dice, or julienne.
In addition to these new offerings, the new Lexington store features a wide assortment of organics, Certified Angus beef and Dry Aged beef, and a clip-your-own herb garden.
Lowe said in the news release that construction is continuing on Lowes Foods’ second location in the Lexington area off Hope Ferry Road at U.S. 378. He said the second store will open this summer. Lowes Foods opened two stores in Greer and Simpsonville last year and plans to open stores in Summerville, Mt. Pleasant and a third location in the Greenville area.
Comments