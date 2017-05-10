USC names Martin to lead hotel, restaurant, tourism management school

Drew Martin has been named director of USC’s School of Hotel, Restaurant, and Tourism Management. He will begin his new role on July 1 and will be responsible for leading all academic and research initiatives for the department. Martin, selected for the position after a nationwide search, is an internationally recognized tourism expert and brings research, teaching, and professional experience from across the United States and globally. He comes to South Carolina from the University of Hawaii at Hilo, where he most recently served as interim dean for the College of Business and Economics. The School of Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management is home to four nationally ranked degree programs.
