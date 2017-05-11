Junior Achievement honors CEO of BlueCross/Blue Shield of SC

David Pankau, CEO of BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, was chosen as one of 11 recipients nationally of the the Gold Leadership Award from Junior Achievement. The award is the organization’s most prestigious national award for volunteerism. Pankau was chosen from among 237,000 U.S. volunteers. JA’s Gold Leadership Award honors volunteer excellence and is presented in recognition of leadership in supporting and expanding JA’s student impact, resources, operational excellence, and sustainability. The Gold Leadership Awards honor the recipients’ JA volunteer service during the 2015-2016 school year.
