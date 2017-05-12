Strip mall on St. Andrews Road sells for $1,181,250

Richland County
29016
789 Pebblebranch Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jay A. Miller and Glenda D. Burns-Miller $198,316
549 Center Creek Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Otis Ladale Wilson $150,000
323 Plantation Parkway from David C. Barker and Charleen D. Barker to Joshua M. Griffin and Kayla R. Griffin $204,000
424 Bowhunters Drive from Fortress Homes, LLC to Jennifer L. Rogers-Kennedy $285,750
20 Deacon Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Melissa Kay Mullis $186,500
121 Dalston Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to Jennifer K. Whitaker $239,900
101 and 107 Whiteoak Ridge Lane from Christopher Mark Brazell and Donna L. Brazell to David B. Norris and Regina K. Bennett $300,000
234 Charter Oaks Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Luke R. Settles and Ariana Settles $217,609
29036
223 Jackstay Court from Sarah H. Howle n/k/a Sarah H. Malyerck to Aaron Hartt and Kaitlin Hartt $172,000
7037 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Robert R. Guenther $360,000
807 Bob Stay Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Chelsea LeAnne Hawkins $154,967
108 Kingship Drive from Richard Y.S. Lung, Sr, Karen R. Lung and Regine Renate Zinn to Robert Donovan Harrison and Michele Harrison $279,500
29045
109 Camp Creek Road from Robert A. Antonelli and Regena A. Antonelli to Denise Bastos and Diomar Bastos $115,000
424 Brushfield Park Drive from Paul Wagner and Nancy Wagner to James C. Holbrook, III and So Holbrook $250,000
10 N. Olmsted Lane from Treasury of Home Builders, Inc. to Russell W. Berry and Andrea Berry $285,000
29061
170 Saskatoon Drive from Floyd Eugene Irby to Fatima A. Alnur $160,000
29063
13 Waterside Court from Reginald M. Pelham and Dorothy L. Pelham to William L. Pelham $254,000
29201
523 Laurel Hill Lane from Alyssa L. Aikman n/k/a Allyssa Good to Robert Resciniti, Diane Resciniti and Nicholas Resciniti $156,500
2412 Marion St. from Zachary Lee Smith to Mark Alton Pierce, Jr. $189,000
110 Gregg St. from Russell J. Froneberger and Kathleen L. Froneberger to Morgan Stefik $430,000
29203
344 Hilltop Place from Nina Moreno Cevallos to Jesse Lee Thompson $163,500
29205
3914 Cassina Road from Estate of Homer Jackson Walton, Jr. a/k/a Homer J. Walton, Jr. to William J. Baggett and Martha Ann W. Baggett $283,500
2426 Heyward St. from Agnes W. Norfleet and Larry E. Arney to Kenneth D. Acker, Jr. and Amy M. Acker $455,000
413 Bonham Drive from John Thomas Knox and Ashley Marie Knox to DCG Properties, LLC $185,000
3200 Heyward St. from Richard L. Jennings and Barbara P. Jennings to Mark W. Bryan $210,000
705 Maple St., Unit G103 from Kathryn Claire Davis, Henry Kevin Davis and Heidi Davis to Rudolfo Cifolelli $147,000
1412 Hagood Avenue from Thomas W. DeKnight and Diane L. DeKnight to Georges Tippens and Nicole Hair $380,000
3714 Blossom St. from John Adam Ribcock and Amy Ribcock f/k/a Amy L. Staples to Thomas E. Fuller and Mary Jo F. Fuller $406,500
506 Woodrow St. from Austin K. Godwin to Benjamin Meese $215,000
29206
3745 Greenbriar Drive from Harvey B. Miller and M. Kristen Miller to Ronald Patrick Pellicer $210,000
31 Lakeview Circle from Dorothy B. Fuller Trust to C. Edward Creason, III and Renee E. Dzek $600,000
1310 Brennen Road, Unit #1 from Francine Gugger n/k/a Francine Antoinette-Sterle to Grace Elena Salter $135,000
29209
6 Willow Hurst Court from Lori E. Faircloth to Janice M. Huter and John M. Huter $118,900
1732 Alba Drive from Estate of Belle R. Davis to Cedric Robinson and Josette Robinson $111,000
5901 Hampton Leas Lane from Larry J. McKeowin to Nancy L. Ankney $275,000
29212
105 Sandalewood Lane from Louis Aaron Gies to Christine M. Behnke $186,500
201 Patio Place from Dwayne R. McDermaid and Dorothy M. McDermaid to Erna Joanne Kelly $151,500
29223
173 Cane Brake Drive from Ariel Tapplin and Sybil Woolwine to John Kavashnansky $147,000
28 Running Fox Road from Jane B. Richardson to Shane T. Prater and Melissa Lynne Prater $310,000
25 Olde Springs Road from Judith A. Potter to David Voyles and Sharon Voyles $142,974
120 Southlake Road from The Mary Louise Clark Kattenburg Living Trust to Henry Loosmore $215,000
1644 Drexel Lake Drive from Peter Tremonti and Siomara Tremonti to Larry Hills, Sr. $127,000
319 Running Fox Road from Roger J. Orner and Janice K. Orner to Wesley B. Sawyer $290,000
2817 Hickory Nut Lane from William Michael Tuten to Nam O. Allen $137,000
221 Aiken Hunt Circle from Jonathan Sims and Deborah Harris Sims to Robert M. Soper and Melissa K. Soper $425,000
29229
745 Harbor Vista Drive from Lake Carolina Development, Inc. to Richard E. Pierson and Lisa J. Pierson $110,000
116 Waterton Way from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Christopher Wade Long $160,000
337 Sterling Cove Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Corey Gantt $158,900
292 Big Game Loop from Robert E. Krause to Kevin Glennon and Shane Glennon $130,000
344 Grandview Drive from Reginald D. Darby and Debra Ann Darby to Jeremy J. Eady $222,000
510 Eagle Point Drive from Toni P. Odom Revocable Trust and Jerome D. Odom Revocable Trust to William Bachmann $262,000
605 Summit Square from Douglas MacLeod and Jo Lee MacLeod to Makeda Moss $135,000
113 Bliss Lane from Wanda M. Henry to James Ryan Gethers $134,900
12 Ridge Pond Drive from Robert D. Davis to Jonathan W. Bell, Sr. $143,000
1468 Legion Drive from Perry D. Mills, Sr. and Sharon R. Mills to Chun H. Tong and Sarah J. Tong $209,900
214 Ashley Crest Drive from Matthew Scot Kleine to Keoyuanna L. Tucker and Isaiah Shaw, Jr. $136,000
520 Timber Crest Drive from ACT Capital, LLC to Veronica Rodriguez $145,000
4 Heritage Court from Mary E. Gooden Trust to Cynthia Washington $135,000
Lexington County
29033
835 Holland Avenue from Margaret E. Bounds and Joseph A. Dean to Burdette B. Burr $135,000
173 Eldon Drive from Michael Duain Apple and Lynda C. Apple to Christopher Brian Bell and Colleen Marie Dwyer Bell $196,500
1035 Lafayette Avenue from Sarah Wyche and Elizabeth D. High to Michael Duain Apple and Lynda Coates Apple $134,900
419 Moss Creek Drive from Tri-State Real Estate, LLC to Michael LeRoy $158,000
168 Bonhill Drive from Corry T. Shepherd and Crystal L. Shepherd to Ruben R. Salas, Jr. and Jennifer D. Salas $225,000
29036
2089 Brook Court from Susan E. Trevathan to Keither W. Mayrose and Angela D. Mayrose $145,000
151 Eagle Pointe Drive from Melissa L. Takach to Matthew Kevin Davis $165,000
735 Xander Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Judith H. Collins $266,082
429 Brookridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Donald C. Hopkins and Shannon D. Hopkins $369,377
204 Stoney Point Drive from Kathryn Sandifer, LLC to Jodi C. Willetts $150,000
607 Riverdale Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Oscie O. Brown, IV and Jill C. Brown $383,459
29053
146 Cranbrook Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Crystal Ann Russell $135,500
404 Eagle Ridge Court from Gloria M. Forthun to Ali R. Dabiri and Janet F. Dabiri $115,000
29054
365 Whiteplains Place from Micah Froese and Debora Froese to Patrick W. Hoffmann and Gwen Hoffmann $460,000
510 Canasta Drive from C. Stephen Carter a/k/a Clark Stephen Carter to June T. Clark and Daniel P. Clark $240,000
1312 Lewie Road from Jason N. Hallman to Brandon Will Scoggins and Samantha Scoggins $102,000
947 Ben Franklin Road from Alioth Holdings, LLC to Larry Keith Fowler, Sr. $247,500
29070
143 Harvest Moon Drive from Ronald S. Lockhart and Gayle Mobley Lockhart to Louis C. Pratt and Kris A. Pratt $375,000
122 Miller Woods Trail from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Christopher C. McCartha and Haleigh Jordan Derrick $134,935
29072
101 Winterberry from Mark W. Thomas and Heather J. Thomas to Rebeca Alvarez, Abel Alvarez and Jose Alvarez $240,000
128 Glenellen Road from Deborah L. Sox to Thomas W. Robinson, Jr. $193,000
212 Pilgrim Point Drive from John E. Buerkert, M.D. and Antoinette Buerkert to Johnny Matheny and Cheryl Matheny $915,000
214 Yale Road from Meredith W. Beck to Neal W. McKenzie, III and Bonnie M. Evans $232,500
421 Elmhurst Court from William J. Lucas to Windsor Samson Trader $104,000
216 Pewter Drive from Alison Heinecke and Todd Heinecke to Jian Yong Chen $282,000
244 Red Barn Road from Leonard H. Martin and Brenda A. Martin to Kristen Womack $133,000
1441 Old Chapin Road, #612 from Dan E. Jones and Patricia P. Jones to Stephen B. Mazalewski, Joyce H. Mazalewski and Trevor L. Hutson $195,000
605 Whitland Road from Allen B. Shealy to Kellad, LLC $100,000
140 Backman St., 228 Cross Hill Road, 312 Rickard Drive and 122 Maryville Drive from Allen B. Shealy to JM Company, LLC $190,000
260 Bonhomme Circle from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Kyna J. Jordan $161,430
114 Vista Oaks Drive from Nancy F. Miller to Linda R. Richitelli $162,000
112 Flora Drive from Seth A. Stanton to Russell B. Howard and Lisa Smith-Howard $205,000
354 Whiteford Way from Phillip D. Thomas and Caroline N. Thomas to James Wesley Parrish and Wendy D. Parrish $221,500
353 Scarborough Lane from Heather M. Ricard to Petr Matthew Whiting and Kristine Clark Ramsden $315,000
304 Red Barn Court from Quiet Capital, LLC to Kenneth P. Amspaugh and Anne Marie Amspaugh $169,700
208 Srurton Drive from Karen T. Elliott Trust to Colby Kaelyn Gallagher $149,000
132 Twin Hickory Court from Roy Newett and Merry G. Hewett to Leslie Nelson $234,900
408 Creek Side Lane from Andrea R. Carnes and Brandan L. Carnes to Aaron Thomas Sawin-Vaughn and Rachel Sawin-Vaughn $165,000
109 Bradford Court from Bill Tomashitis and Kathy F. Tomashitis to Chase P. Davis and Amanda J. Senn $235,000
108 Ivy Hill Court from Phillis O. Bruff to Michael M. Harris and Stephanie R. Harris $143,500
1212 Morning Shore Drive from Earl D. Britt, Jr. and Teresa V. Britt to Michael J. Cox and Summer S. Cox $884,000
235 Taylors Cove Road from Ann M. Huffman and Matthew J. Arnold to Heather M. Ricard $575,000
103 Tall Timbert Trail from Stacy M. Bost to Nicole L. Culjan and Heath Terando $279,200
177 Fieldcrest Court from David O. Norris to Jonathan Thompson and Dayna Thompson $117,000
112 Misty Oaks Place from Troy N. Byers and Christina D. Miller to William K. Wong and Rebecca Wong $354,000
122 Cypress Woods Court from Andrew M. Chiarel and Elizabeth K. Chiarel to Mark P. Burns, II and April J. Burns $405,000
251 Woodmill Circle from Sara Kathryn Fleming Casserly and Joseph A. Casserly to Ebrahim M. Alsufari and Waffa M. Alzoubeir $245,000
612 Boiling Springs Road from James Gregory Wooden and Mary Wooden to Justin Hall $133,000
215 Power Point Lane from Berry Family Revocable Living Trust to Michael R. Packer and Vaughn A. Packer $1,012,500
748 Wise Ferry Road from Joseph W. Casey and Carol Edith Casey to Scarlett Summers and Carl Arant $152,000
117 Garden Trail from Charles L. McCoy to Salvatore Joseph Pennica, Jr. and Maysel McCoy $176,500
526 Bronze Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Nigel B. Holland, Jr. and Samantha Ann Holland $228,400
311 Spillway Court from Brett L. Gardner to Bennett M. MacArthur $288,000
306 Woodmill Circle from William B. Fortino and Mollie A. Fortino to Camden Yongue $253,500
555 Bronze Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Loretta N. Price $240,000
161 Scarborough Drive from Donny Brooks Futch and Hillary R. Futch to Ryan D. Rucker $283,000
776 Yachtsman Place from The Jack R. Callison Revocable Trust to Vicky Berry and Bob Berry $475,000
653 Dawsons Park Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kelly Bair Lollis, Howard M. Bair, Jr. and Rhonda K. Bair $146,000
29073
131 Silverberry Drive from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Clay Reyer $132,000
232 Long Crest Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Steven H. Gigantino and Alison M. Gigantino $228,060
215 Mesa Verde Drive from NVR, Inc. to Dorothy R. Felder $146,990
345 Mansfield Circle from Lawrence E. Johnson to Alonzo L. Singleton and Sonya N. Clemon $145,000
621 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Hubert A. Bryant, Jr. $150,000
2006 Bliss Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Todd K. Dunkerly and Tabitha Helms $225,079
114 Eagleview Drive from Linda S. Oliver to Sarah S. Glen $132,500
433 Timbermill Road from John A. Scott, Jr. a/k/a John A. Scott and Kimberly S. Vick n/k/a Kimberly S. Scott to Mark P. Kroll and Kimberly L. Kroll $180,000
271 Silverbell Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Danielle L. Freeman $248,787
1729 South Lake Drive from Paula S. Lott, Barbara Miller, Ellen D. Cooke and Gardner Davis to DLD Properties II, LLC $337,500
303 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Elnora L. Washington $161,357
481 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Robert Taylor and Charlotte Ward $179,000
180 Sherwood Drive from Christopher D. Glasser to Darryl Grant $133,000
104 Southbrook Drive from Todd M. Wood to Tyler J. Simms and Sarah L. Simms $147,500
217 Farmdale Drive from Mark A. Lyvers a/k/a Mark Anthony Lyvers and Henrietta Gill Lyvers to Shawn Alan Gravlin $163,000
369 Cape Jasmine Way from Brandon S. Leaphart to Shawn M. Fuller $149,900
293 Jessica Drive from Jennifer Lynn Backman n/k/a Jennifer Backman McPherson to Brian Joseph Cutter $132,000
468 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Michelle Theresa Whaley $166,274
145 Shady Oak Drive from U.S. Bank Trust, N.A. to John P. Patterson $104,000
204 Chisolm Circle from Rowan Lycett-Fuchs n/k/a Rowan Goodrich to Jonny M. Aguilar and Rosa Hernandez $126,000
142 Cornerstone Lane from Regions Bank DBA Regions Mortgage to Dakota H. Murrell and Kelli R. Murrell $135,000
225 Happy Town Road from Richard Dean Carmine to Matthew Robert Anderson and Jessica L. Griffith $100,000
29169
230 Harvest Glen Way from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Nahikary Aldecoa $151,750
30 Deer Haven Court from Chinh T. Ngo and Thao Phan to Sherrie Bovian-Dantzler and Clifton L. Dantzler $435,000
101 and 103 Oliver St. and 204 Hudson St. from Carol Soles Sargeant to City of West Columbia $420,000
833 Center St. from Delbert W. Snyder to Heidi S. Berwald $138,000
112 Brewer’s Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Amber Dean $147,000
156 Brewer’s Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Charese Goines $146,043
1312 Alpine Drive from Wayne M. Grooms and Precious Z. Grooms to Zhongyu Shi and Shishang Zhang $165,000
2517 Pine Lake Drive from Frank L. Smith, Jr. to William N. Yonce, Lucille L. Yonce and Lisa Yonce Wilson $249,900
208 Hudson St. from Lauri Soles Darwin to City of West Columbia $125,000
29170
518 Wellmont Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Yvonne T. Andrews and Donald F. Andrews, Jr. $333,455
145 Yardley Farms Drive from Chase P. Davis to Matthew Tyler Martin $134,000
228 Cherry Grove from Timothy Scott Bolser and Lauren Alice Bolser to Leon Bostick $125,000
201 Arthurdale Drive from Lawrence L. Maner and Janet M. Maner to Ariel Denise Doe $125,000
139 Calvin Court from Cognata Properties, LLC to Mitchell Meekins $150,250
29172
164 Drayton Hall Drive from NVR, Inc. to Marquita D. Coleman $157,480
29210
155 Southwell Road from Betty Jo Anderson Living Trust and Betty Jo Anderson to David Wilson and Therersa Wilson $176,000
300 St. Andrews Road and Clusters Road from Clusters Columbia Limited Partnership to Khanh Quang Tran and Kim Tran Watkins $1,181,250
219 Ambling Circle from John K. Ballentine and Carrie M. Ballentine to Corey Sabrowski and Dallas N. Hardwood $110,000
135 Chippenham Circle from Christopher Michael Lambeth, Jr. to Saw Ka Mhawe and Sandar Lin $138,500
449 Brookshire Road from Phillips Family Living Trust to Community Options, Inc. $182,000
216 Alton Place from Kenneth L. Mills, Jr. and Katie L. Mills to Joshua Brower and Mallisia M. Brower $175,900
1902 Ivanhoe Drive from John T. Skowronek to Juan Carlos Ferrer $104,500
440 Sulgrave Drive from Matthew Middleton and Katherine Middleton to Matthew D. Haste and Amber C. Haste $191,000
29212
124 Char Oak Drive from Joseph M. Thomas and Fern B. Thomas to Michael Alan Grande and Colby Wells Grande $310,500
1108 Woodtree Court from William A. Kennedy to Cynthia Robinson and Lawryn Henderson $188,500
418 Sterling Bridge Road from Ruben Santiago a/k/a Ruben R. Santiago to Reagan B. McDougald $173,000
9 Crossbow Place from Christopher Bennett Counts to John Davalos and Amanda Davalos $117,000
1809 Broadview Court from Rhea W. Pye to George Grace and Paige M. Grace $149,000
250 Shoreline Drive from Karen J. Flowers and Janis A. Hogan to Gail L. Massaro and Christina Massaro $159,500
128 Amberly Court from Jaimeet S. Aneja to Barbara B. Bauknight $188,000
107 Flintgate Court from James Edward Carr and Sheri H. Carr to William J. Viazanko and Bonnie Viazanko $190,000
612 Timberleaf Court from Stanley H. Hassinger and Allison P. Hassinger to Bruce Heggie, Jr. and Emily Heggie $193,500
606 Timberleaf Court from Michael Dooley to Taylor J. Hildebrand and Kimberly N. Hildebrand $180,000
525 Lockshire Road from Patricia H. Crooks, N. Hedgepath and Robert W. Hedgepath Raymond E. Morris, Jr. $110,000
Kershaw County
29020
50 Edinburgh Castle Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Sandra Shields and Tiffany Lee $187,400
24 Colony Drive from Joshua Box and C. Paige Box to Peter W. Smith and Emilie A. Smith $120,000
700 W. DeKalb St. from Savage, Royall & Sheheen, L.L.P. to Paul T. Joseph, Sr. $165,000
95 Edinburgh Castle Lane from Michael A. Myers and Tiffany Myers to Joshua Mark Cothern and Carla C. Cothern $215,000
1410 Fair St. from Anthony E. Boykin and Martha C. Boykin to John C. Boykin, III and Jennifer H. Boykin $375,000
2 Hunt Cup Lane from Mary W. Gore to Anthony E. Boykin and Martha C. Boykin $385,000
1272 Ruddy Duck Road from Robert C. Butler and Bryan C. Farmer to Bryan C. Farmer $150,000
1910 Meadowbrook Drive from Cynthia L. Babcock, Lawrence B. Reynolds and Candace A. Reed to William M. Andrews and Mary S. Andrews $123,000
100 Hackamore Lane from Arthur A. Jackson and Sharon K. Jackson to Mary A. Rodriguez and Brent T. Posadas $277,000
2564 McGoughan Mill Pond Road from William J. Shacker, Jeffrey Stephen Shacker and Laurie Jeffcoat Shacker to Randy G. R. Bock $249,000
151 Chestnut St. from Stewart A. McKelvey and Julia M. McKelvey to Wade F. Luther, II and Teri J. Luther $325,000
29045
32 Abbey Road from Scott Allen Ivers and Michelle-Anne K. Iverson to William Michael Winslow and Devon M. Winslow $163,000
1011 Cherry Lane from Anna M. Weagly to Donald R. Bell $106,000
74 Saughtree Lane W. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Ashley G. Layton and Jon Layton $249,645
3 Frasier Fir Lane from Martin Thomas Mills to Ronald A. Regen, Jr. and Rebecca M. Regen $173,000
2699 Steven Campbell Road from Stewart Swinton Smith to Christopher L. McGee $189,000
29074
2460, 2474 Arrowhead Road, 2309 Spring Rock Road from Henry Allen Cauthen a/k/a Henry Allen Cauthen a/k/a Ricky S. Cauthen to Kenneth M. Wardlaw and Teresa Wardlaw $945,000
29078
1284 Nick Watts Road from First Community Bank to Michael B. Shelley and Jessica Caughman $295,000
2 Kentucky Derby Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Christina Blair King and Michael William King, II $242,480
47 Rugar Drive from The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development a/k/a The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Amanda Paige Gainey $170,000
1369 Inverness Forest Drive from Donald R. Berry and Gabriele Berry to Arthyur A. Dowey and Haley M. Walter $143,100
183 Longtown Road from Carl Reynolds to David Fox and Mary Fox $152,800
29130
1780 Lake Road from Robert W. Halliday and Barbara O. Halliday to Pinckney H. Guerard, Jr. and Saundra H. Guerard $450,000
Top real estate transfers
Top Five Richland County
31 Lakeview Circle 29206 from Dorothy B. Fuller Trust to C. Edward Creason, III and Renee E. Dzek $600,000
2426 Heyward St. 29205 from Agnes W. Norfleet and Larry E. Arney to Kenneth D. Acker, Jr. and Amy M. Acker $455,000
110 Gregg St. 29201 from Russell J. Froneberger and Kathleen L. Froneberger to Morgan Stefik $430,000
221 Aiken Hunt Circle 29223 from Jonathan Sims and Deborah Harris Sims to Robert M. Soper and Melissa K. Soper $425,000
3714 Blossom St. 29205 from John Adam Ribock and Amy Ribock f/k/a Amy L. Staples to Thomas E. Fuller and Mary Jo F. Fuller $406,500
Top Five Lexington County
300 St. Andrews Road and Clusters Road 29210 from Clusters Columbia Limited Partnership to Khanh Quang Tran and Kim Tran Watkins $1,181,250
215 Power Point Lane 29072 from Berry Family Revocable Living Trust to Michael R. Packer and Vaughn A. Packer $1,012,500
212 Pilgrim Point Drive 29072 from John E. Buerkert, M.D. and Antoinette Buerkert to Johnny Matheny and Cheryl Matheny $915,000
1212 Morning Shore Drive 29072 from Earl D. Britt, Jr. and Teresa V. Britt to Michael J. Cox and Summer S. Cox $884,000
235 Taylors Cove Road 29072 from Ann M. Huffman and Matthew J. Arnold to Heather M. Ricard $575,000
Top Five Kershaw County
2460, 2474 Arrowhead Road, 2309 Spring Rock Road 29074 from Henry Allen Cauthen a/k/a Henry Allen Cauthen a/k/a Ricky S. Cauthen to Kenneth M. Wardlaw and Teresa Wardlaw $945,000
1780 Lake Road 29130 from Robert W. Halliday and Barbara O. Halliday to Pinckney H. Guerard, Jr. and Saundra H. Guerard $450,000
2 Hunt Cup Lane 29020 from Mary W. Gore to Anthony E. Boykin and Martha C. Boykin $385,000
1410 Fair St. 29020 from Anthony E. Boykin and Martha C. Boykin to John C. Boykin, III and Jennifer H. Boykin $375,000
151 Chestnut St. 29020 from Stewart A. McKelvey and Julia M. McKelvey to Wade F. Luther, II and Teri J. Luther $325,000
