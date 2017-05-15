Columbia realtor hired to coordinate BullStreet real estate operations

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:26 Independent Fashion Retailer Ashley Barber talks LuLaRoe Pause 1:14 Businesses coming and going in the Midlands this month 0:44 Elliott Fry reflects on successful career with Gamecocks 3:10 The tenant of the 'nightmare house' from Zillow ad 1:35 These dunes aren't for playing 1:07 PJ Dozier soaks up NBA Draft Combine experience 1:31 Here's what it's like to do yoga with a puppy 1:34 Exclusive sneak peek at new Fresh Market on Two Notch road in Columbia 1:37 West Columbia woman discusses daughter's 2005 unsolved killing 0:29 Protesters at candlelit vigil show opposition to White nationalist rally in Charlottesville Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Michael Mefford, Superintendent of the Babcock building, gives us a rare look at the facility that was vacated in the 90s. The building in the BullStreet development is up for sale, and the hope is that it will be used for commercial purposes to accompany a nearby ball park. The Babcock building was the centerpiece of the State Hospital Site in Columbia S.C.