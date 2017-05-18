Columbia doctor named SC physician of the year

Dr. Gerald Wilson, a general and peripheral vascular surgeon with Midlands Surgical Associates in Columbia, received the 2017 South Carolina Medical Association Physician of the Year Award earlier this month. Wilson “has committed his life to furthering South Carolina’s healthcare, striving to bring recognition to the diabetes epidemic in South Carolina,” according to the association. “Through his service in leadership to multiple organizations, he has demonstrated his desire for South Carolina to be a healthier place for our patients to live. He goes above and beyond to represent our state and to constantly put South Carolina on the map in regards to healthcare.” Wilson has been a champion for minority and women’s health issues through presentations to local and regional health groups. He received a bachelor’s degree in biology in 1971 from the University of South Carolina. He received his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina in 1974 and completed his residency at then-Richland Memorial Hospital and Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia and the Medical University Hospital in Charleston.
