SC jobless rate falls to 4.3 percent

South Carolina employment rose to another record high in April as the jobless rate declined slightly, according to a report Friday from the state Department of Employment and Workforce.
Employment rose by nearly 4,000 jobs to 2,233,160, the report said.
The largest gains during the month were in the hospitality, construction and finance indsutries as well as government, it said.
Statewide, the unemployment rate dropped to 4.3 percent, the lowest since December.
The jobless rate dropped in April across the Columbia area, the report said – from 3.4 in March to 3 percent in Lexington County, from 3.9 to 3.5 percent in Richland County and from 4.3 to 3.9 percent in Kershaw County.
Tim Flach: 803-771-8483
Comments