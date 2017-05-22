File Photo THE STATE
File Photo THE STATE

Business

May 22, 2017 10:30 AM

Traveling this Memorial Day weekend? AAA Carolinas says you won’t be alone

Posted by Paul Osmundson

AAA Carolinas estimates 565,000 South Carolinians will travel at least 50 miles from home this Memorial Day weekend, the highest Memorial Day travel volume since 2005 and an increase of 2.7% from last year, according to a news release.

“Carolinians are eagerly awaiting the start of summer and are ready to travel thanks to the positive growth seen throughout the travel industry this year,” Dave Parsons, AAA Carolinas President and CEO, said in a news release. "We urge drivers to stay safe on the roadways this weekend and to always remember to put the phone away and disconnect and drive.”

The Memorial Day holiday travel period is defined as Thursday to Monday.

Here’s a look at how South Carolinians are expected to travel, according to AAA Carolinas:

▪ 497,000 will drive

▪ 35,478 will fly

▪ 31,769 will take cruises, trains, buses and other forms of transportation

The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina is $2.04, which is 1 cent less than last year.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Businesses coming and going in the Midlands this month

Businesses coming and going in the Midlands this month 1:14

Businesses coming and going in the Midlands this month
Independent Fashion Retailer Ashley Barber talks LuLaRoe 2:26

Independent Fashion Retailer Ashley Barber talks LuLaRoe
Columbia Christian bookstore to close 0:42

Columbia Christian bookstore to close

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos