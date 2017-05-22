Traveling this Memorial Day weekend? AAA Carolinas says you won’t be alone

AAA Carolinas estimates 565,000 South Carolinians will travel at least 50 miles from home this Memorial Day weekend, the highest Memorial Day travel volume since 2005 and an increase of 2.7% from last year, according to a news release.
“Carolinians are eagerly awaiting the start of summer and are ready to travel thanks to the positive growth seen throughout the travel industry this year,” Dave Parsons, AAA Carolinas President and CEO, said in a news release. "We urge drivers to stay safe on the roadways this weekend and to always remember to put the phone away and disconnect and drive.”
The Memorial Day holiday travel period is defined as Thursday to Monday.
Here’s a look at how South Carolinians are expected to travel, according to AAA Carolinas:
▪ 497,000 will drive
▪ 35,478 will fly
▪ 31,769 will take cruises, trains, buses and other forms of transportation
The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina is $2.04, which is 1 cent less than last year.
Comments