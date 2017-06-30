Located in the Vista, townhouse sells for over $600,000

Richland County
29016
17 Dunes Point from Daniel A. Haffner to Rodriquez T. Scott $300,000
2 Somersby Court from Troy K. Berry to Mark A. Smith and Deborah L. Smith $458,600
317 Kingsbury Drive from Fortress Homes LLC to Frank McCauley, Jr. and Porschia L. McCauley $220,850
115 Upper Glen Drive from Hans Odin Bjorklund and April Lin Bjorklund a/k/a April Bjorklund to Leascarn M. Hopkins $133,000
1172 Abney Hill Road from Selah Properties LLC to Amanda J. Sowell and Louis J. Moyer $480,000
293 Merrimont Drive from Mungo Homes Inc. to Randy L. Quattlebaum $233,000
129 Spotted Wren Road from Mungo Homes Inc. to Ronnie L. Slack and Marie F. Slack $350,108
346 Kingsbury Lane from Mungo Homes Inc. to Bobby J. Coleman and Odora D. Coleman $243,679
242 Charter Oaks Drive from Mungo Homes Inc. to Joshua L. Wilson and Kristen D. Wilson $236,309
209 Winding Oak Way from Craig W. Sherwood to Charles Tillman Bohler III and Dale Miller Bohler $289,000
104 Potters View Road from Mungo Homes Inc. to Kendrick T. Campbell $173,000
340 Kingsbury Lane from Mungo Homes Inc. to Jared Michael Bree and Nyla Suzanne Bree $266,147
29036
377 Hollow Cove Road from Mungo Homes Inc. to Stewart B. Prince and Melissa H. Prince $272,062
29045
377 Hay Hill Court from Ramon Ylanan and Melissa Ylanan to Troy Joseph Cody and Laura Elizabeth English Cody $264,000
109 Cascade St. from Philip A. Yarchuk and Kathleen C. Yarchuk to Cody A. Foster $118,000
507 Palm Sedge Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Thomas A. Perry and Lisa M. Perry $336,870
649 Park Place Drive from Winifred K. Jacobs to Harriet M. Moore $194,000
225 Sunday Silence Lane from Samuel John Alter and Michaele Elizabeth Alter to Christopher J. Chaparro and Mary Beth McClellan $143,000
108 Bright Myers Road from Carolyn P. Myers to Joshua Goza and Kelly Goza $265,000
109 Ridgeland St. from Robert G. Baker to Frances R. Byrd $100,000
29061
233 Running Deer Drive from James Keither Tye to Tim McCoy and Cindy R. McCoy $259,000
4450 Leesburg Road from Johnny L. Crosby and Paul A. Nelson to Sylvester McCrea $144,000
29063
7 Plumwood Court from Jack B. Long and Catherine T. Long to Jonathan J. Jamison $163,000
124 Black Creek Lane from Anne T. Bowles to Bethany M. Dickey $156,500
226 Walnut Grove Circle from Andrew A. Towson to Adriane Malaina Scott $129,500
309 Woodspur Road from Luther T. Jordan and Tamika M. Jordan to Janice Smith $141,000
7 Maple Tree Court from Janet M. Allen Trust to Arlyn Ledford and Thomas Ledford $183,999
12 Wyncliff Court from Matthew K. Livingston to Matthew Lauster and Morgan Lauster $191,000
215 Walnut Grove Circle from Walter E. Bay and Catherine A. Bay to Lara N. Delp and Lucas J. Gorick $116,000
255 Gallantry Drive from Randal K. Wright and Estate of Kitrina Joy Wright f/k/a Kitrina Anderson to Sean M. Handley and Wan Handley $450,000
113 Wells Point Drive from Sherry A. Leschinsky and Estate of Robert C. Leschinsky to Anthony W. Carson $436,000
155 Arbor Springs Drive from Joseph Hnatko, Jr. to Brittany A. Wheaton $172,500
29201
1520 Main St., Unit 2G from David S. Goble and Joy E. Goble to Thomas J. Fuccillo $210,000
3031 Gadsden St. from Thomas E. Gallaway to Jaclyn Kawsky $139,000
1114 Gist St. from Quillin G. Davis to William L. Frye $611,500
104 Canal Place Circle from Charles Davis Caraviello, Jr. to Christopher Zust and Nicole Hogan $168,000
900 S. Stadium Road, Unit N212 from James M. Donahue and Carolyn C. Donahue to Angela Brock and Madison Brock $189,500
2417 Sumter St. from D. A. Dougherty to Haley J. Dougherty $242,000
100 Wasberry Circle from Michael P. Heaton, Beth D. Heaton and Joseph Michael Heaton to Elizabeth A. Kozlarek $154,500
29203
6 Sandwedge Court from Don Blackstone Construction, LLC to Yira G. Annese and Scott Annese $205,500
Portion of 561 W. Killian Road from I-77, LLC to C. Town One, LLC $365,079
29205
600 Woodrow St., Unit Q from Mary Katherine Mobley and Christine P. Mobley to Alice Tompkins McCrory $211,250
2207 College St. from Celtic Works, Inc. to Karen Ayala n/k/a Karfen Boyer and Christopher R. Boyer $225,000
203 S. Waccamaw Avenue from Stewart M. Bristow Revocable Trust to Ford Revocable Trust $546,500
303 S. Waccamaw Avenue from Lucille Cagle to Edward J. Macko $170,000
1609 Heyward St. from Craig W. Hensley, Jr. to Amikon Resource Investments, LLC $235,000
3003 Superior St. from Dorothy K. Huggins to Boris Shklyar Practicing Consultants, Inc. $128,000
4122 Blossom St. from Jennifer A. Wheeler Trust to John E. Hart and Virginia W. Hart $409,000
4029 Yale Avenue from Clarence Ray Sturkie to Jacob Crowder, Christopher Neely and Colt Davis $121,000
2318 Preston St. from Oliver Washington, Jr., Eddie Washington, Jerry Washington a/k/a Jeremiah Washington, Isaac Washington, Sr. and Ethel W. Collins to Yi Crystal Zhan and Mark Lee M. Cheng $110,000
3000 Monroe St. from Richard Newton Slater, Jr. to Molly Stevens Slater $399,000
3620 Coleman St. from Josef E./ Scribner-Howard and Courtney Howard to Robert Conner Deebel and Katherine Diane Deebel $270,000
29206
4432 Erkstine St. from Alice T. McCrory Revocable Trust to Craig E. Waites, Sr. and Ann T. Waites $265,000
4738 Circle Drive from Nancy Cook Lowrance to Michael E. Rushing $115,000
165 River Birch Lane from Steven Walton Lynn Revocable Trust and Annette Williams Lynn Revocable Trust to Marit Berg Bobo $685,000
6027 Woodvine Road from B.L. Catoe a/k/a Bernard L. Catoe, Jr. to Charles J. Crafton $160,000
6306 Briarwood Road from Laura Ann Rayment to Brian M. Desaulniers and Bridget Desaulniers $185,000
1357 Sanford Drive from SK Homes, LLC to Richard Newton Slater, Jr. and Molly Stevens Slater $517,000
29209
5912 Yorkshire Drive from Su Ming Bill Hou and Yu Ching Martha Chang to Susan E. Wilson and Joyce Ellis $125,000
29210
421 Brookgreen Drive from Zebulun Dinkins to Eh Htoo $125,000
29212
2 Arborvine Court from Naim Nahra to Christopher Nathaniel Hughes $110,000
29223
65 Northlake Road from Adam Michael Gude and Catherine Cockett Gude to Philip A. Wirth and Elena A. Wirth $242,000
48 Old Still Road from Bradley D. Smith and Nancy H. Smith to William J. Bryson and Karen T. Pedersen $315,000
104 Millstone Court from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to Christina P. Tisdale and Jhran Larome Tisdale $127,500
NE/S Dawson Road from DWB Richland, LLC to K&S Medical, LLC $510,000
109 Hester Woods Drive from William Brixius to Paul Emile Etienne and Linda Louise Etienne $134,500
125 Brookspring Road from Norris W. Ridgeway and Rejeanne T. Ridgeway to James R. Stone and Joy Strange $177,500
7905 Crestbrook Road from Altus Property Holdings, LLC to Jannifer Y. Murphy $134,500
29229
105 Rainsborough Way from Bradley D. Krapfel and Kimberly M. Stetz k/n/a Kimberly Krapfel to Warren Lee Weyer and Jennifer Scott Weyer $223,000
105 Ash Bay Road from Renatta Palmore f/k/a Renatta N. White to William Gibson, Jr. and Shavon Thompson $124,900
642 Stickley Road from Zienna Blackwell to Christopher J. Helie and Peg Helie $215,000
630 Sallie Baxter Drive from Badin Ventures, LLC to Brian J. Boljchoz and Laura J.C. Bolchoz $287,500
123 Green Rose Road from Aida L. Bones to Rebecca Dawn Mercado $120,000
264 Meadow Springs Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Richard G. Wheeler $219,549
107 Water Hickory Way from Justin B. McCrae to Quinda S. Johnson and Tyrone L. Johnson, Jr. $159,900
105 Perry Oaks Lane from Sidney M. Johnson to Genice Jeter-Hampton and Branford Jamal Hampton $108,000
23 Ricemill Ferry from Carolyn A. Sendler to John E. Sinclair and Lida Sinclair $185,000
342 Cornflower Drive from Richard Lopez-Ramos and Briselle Lopez to Andrew Michael Cassidy and Cherish Hope Cassidy $179,900
421 Robin Eggs Drive from Palmetto Residential Rentals, LLC to William Siedge $125,000
Lexington County
29006
119 Cellar Lane from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Davis Harbison Taylor and Shelley Helen Wise $140,000
351 Marion St. from Janet R. Kurgan to Donna L. Wright $154,000
29033
1900 1/2 Lorick St. from Donald A. Elgin, Sr. and Connie S. Elgin to Darcie Jennifer Allen $284,000
1909 Rauton St. from Alisha Biler to Mary Danielle Glenn $117,000
382 Tufton Court from Fortress Homes, LLC to William M. Sexton $179,900
705 M Avenue from Garland P. McWhirter f/k/a Garland Y. Pearson to John David Rinehart, III and AFAM, LLC $126,500
29036
606 Muldrow Lane from Fortress Homes, LLC to Javier Fernandez and Marguina Fernandez $261,400
513 Dutchman Shores Circle from Estate of Billie Dunbar Kirkland a/k/a Billie D. Kirkland to Kathleen Kirkland Brunson $285,000
610 Riverdale Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Ronald P. Kale and Melissa L. Klopfer $390,610
146 Firebridge Drive from Brenda A. Pitts to Joseph G. Elston and Jinnie S. Elston $132,000
237 Shipyard Court from Alexander Romanova and Yelena Romanova to James E. Thwaite, II and Sue Ann Thwaite $138,000
545 Camping Creek Road from R.T.M.S. Properties, LLC to Brian D. Burrell and Shannon U. Burrell $194,000
106 Pacific Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Meredith A. Vos $166,605
953 Old Lexington Highway from Elbert B. Bickley and Miriam N. Bickley to Michelle R. Waltz $328,000
29053
1684 Busbee Road from Joyce Woody to William E. Keeler and Patricia A. Keeler $145,000
29054
146 Marina Cove Drive from Anthony Carnaggio to Garrett J. Glover $112,000
147 Rocky Meadow Drive from Darrell Neill Bustle and Lisa V. Bustle to Nancy L. McWilliams Revocable Trust $345,105
128 Oneal Shealy Road from James M. Yonce, Jr. and Dora E. Yonce to Benjamin Adam Goings and Amanda Lynn Goings $350,000
29072
131 Riggs Drive from Fortress Homes, LLC to Drew Martin and Yasuko W. Martin $299,900
140 Crimson Oak Drive from Jennifer M. Jackson to Aumanekia D. Bosket $138,000
217 Star Hill Lane from Jamie Gomez and Derek Gomez to Joseph W. Cushion and Anne E. Cushion $135,000
212 Lake Villa Road from Nanci Cirmella f/k/a Nanci C. Pou to James Glenn Snelgrove $446,000
133 Spring St. from Lawrence Grady Frick, Jr., John Daniel Frick, Jerry W. Frick, Sr. Betty Rainey Sessions, Shirley Smith Johnson and Pauline McClinton to Elizabeth Jimenez $104,950
301 Harbor Heights - 4C from Carroll C. Chrisman and Beverly D. Chrisman to Charles W. Harris, Jr. $147,000
105 Gander Court from Lisa Marie B. Smith and Justin K. Smith to Michael A. Beaudet $221,900
200 Ivy Hill Court from Robert G. Baughman to Wanessa Goes Georgiades $171,000
618 Pinnacle Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Michael K. Ward $197,000
309 Southberry Way from GRSW Stewart Real Estate Trust to Dominick J. Carrero and Nicole Carrero $264,500
131 Glynway Avenue from Donald H. Lewis and Eleanor P. Lewis to Brandon Van Wyk $179,000
125 Wander Way from Helen H. Porth to Alaa S. Jameel $145,000
637 Pinnacle Way from Fortress Homes, LLC to Barry A. Lindsay $246,450
407 Johnsone Court from Fortress Homes, LLC to Sandra F. Arsenault and Steven J. Arsenault $340,150
112 Red Ash Lane from Russell A. Unthank and Amanda S. Unthank to LaMyron Jenkins and Stacey Jenkins $268,500
141 Greenvale Drive from Melanie D. Hornsby n/k/a Melanie Shull to Ricky S. Mehl and Bonnie L. Mehl $133,000
101 Foxridge Run from Eric Snyder to Christopher J. Thibault $140,000
104 Saluda Springs Court from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to William Jordan Alexander $132,000
346 Whiteford Way from Jonathan Hand and Regan Hand to Karen Mary Grant $196,000
107 Golden Oak Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Joseph P. Sobieralski and Roy R. Sobieralski $355,673
104 Summerford Court from David T. Wheeler and Carla A. Wheeler to The GRSW Stewart Real Estate Trust $375,000
125 Millstone Lane from Robert J. Kinkaid and Angela M. Kinkaid to Roger Osorio and Christina S. Osorio $260,000
351 River Club Road from Wendy S. Rickman to David J. Chiazza $490,000
225 Pisgah Court from Estate of Jackie R. Watts to Christopher O. Flores and Dawn Flores $424,250
112 Westbrook Way from Brian C. Smith to Elizabeth Lambert $164,000
348 Old Chapin Road from Andrew A. Ailes and Holly A. Ailes to Christopher Oerther and Rachael Oerther $241,000
104 Sommerford Court from The GRSW Stewart Real Estate Trust to Bobby R. McDonald and Molly D. McDonald $375,000
228 Peach Hill Drive from Roy D. Mitchell, II to Brent Edward Ohse and Karen Michelle Ohse $166,400
117 Tintagel Court from Robert T. Harris and Benita L. Harris to Terry A. Munchmeyer and Deborah B. Munchmeyer $355,500
12 Clubside Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Clayton E. Hering and Alicia N. Hering $435,000
29073
620 Juniper Road from Glenn B. Callahan to Stephen H. Gendreau and Mary C. Gendreau $181,000
319 Cassique Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Melissa L. Kelly $186,802
444 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Randol O. Dawkins, Jr. $189,000
923 Dovefield Lane from Haley Ann Quam n/k/a Haley Ann Nelson to Thair Al Rubaye $142,000
255 Silverbed Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Brian Lim and Bridgette Kennedy $199,200
424 Cannongate Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jared K. Durst $167,930
132 Willow Forks Road from Kenneth Bordeaux to Misty Wilson $124,000
654 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Johnathan T. Cruse and Savannah L. Cruse $165,490
641 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Carol Blendowski $150,240
437 Cannon Knoll Road from Susanne R. Hafley and John W. Hafley to Marshall E. Bradley and Brandi Bradley $310,000
325 Meadow Saffron Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Austin Smith $203,553
4341 Augusta Road from C&A Pyro, LLC to Bada Boom Fireworks, LLC $262,000
312 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jared D. Joyner and Jessica R. Joyner $143,765
230 Bronze Bluff Court from Benjamin G. Garland and Jessica P. Garland to Keith E. Whitham $219,900
117 Tar Box Trail from Hugh M. Doherty to James M. Yonce, Jr. and Dora E. Yonce $198,000
384 Heartwood Drive from Matthew E. Boiteau and Jean L. Boiteau to Lindsay G. Perret and Tyler A. Woolley $148,000
134 May Morning Drive from Joseph J. Flanagan and Michelle S. Flanagan to Adam C. Scott $142,000
125 Ridgehill Drive from Joy A. Gillespie to Lane E. Waddell $130,000
116 Windstone Drive from Joshua A. Hartley to Anna J. Maggio $177,000
447 Winterfield Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Samuel Jacob Davis and Amanda Barne Davis $194,928
29160
129 Lee Witt Road from Jeffrey A. Fore and Allison C. Fore to Matthew Dean Cochran $177,900
29169
172 Weeping Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Matthew A. Chupp and Haley C. Hibshman $142,983
121 Cherrybark Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Bryan Dean McKinney and Lea Bouchard McKinney $171,600
1419 Cherokee Drive from David Stonecypher to Linda Nevling $174,500
221 Chestnut Oak Lane from Shelley Floyd to James Michael Hanna and Jo McAnnally Hanna $149,900
1021 Hook Avenue from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Robert B. Hicks $153,210
729 Teakwood Court from Virginia L. Morris to Mary C. Jones Trust $148,000
1318 B. Avenue from Katie Peake f/k/a Katie Cooksey to Jennifer L. Sheppard $152,000
1724 McSwain Drive from James L. Stiver and Marta T. Stiver to Todd K. Lilly and Catherine F. Lilly $289,900
29170
229 Montclaire Circle from Austin Roderick Smith and Daphnie Tims to Erich V. Skelton $116,000
514 Moulton Way from Jeffrey Christopher McMillan and Amy S. McMillan to Leslie C. Dillard $211,000
432 Dickson Hill Circle from Beryl Pascale Jennifer Russell to Katie Peake $259,000
29172
105 Todd Circle from Janeen Georgiana n/k/a Janeen Georgiana Smith and Marilyn Crouch to Kelly Dunlevy $125,000
112 Chasehunt Drive from Richard A. Norris and Anita F. Norris to Patrick T. Huggins $177,500
29210
328 Tram Road from Vamsikrishna Doneparthi and Surekha Doneparthi to Seliman G. Corder and Aldrena L. Corder $182,000
29212
129 Stone Column Way from Estate of Georgia Etta Siau a/k/a Etta Siau to Margie W. Welch $199,500
1420 S. Woodstream Road from Aldrenda L. Corder a/k/a Aldrena L. Corder and Seliman G. Corder, Sr. to Petara Dawn Barnello $126,000
541 Coldstream Drive from Pierce Cook to Ashley Jerry $127,500
129-131 Country Town Drive from CDSR Investments, LLC to Kristen Bonavilla $115,000
223 Mariners Row from Jennifer Leslie to Rebecca S. Moore $118,000
Kershaw County
29020
1804 Brevard Place from Estate of C. David Ziemke to Barbara Z. Cantey $310,000
25 Belmont Drive from Michael P. LaRoche and Senena D. Hill to Geraldine G. Garvin $210,000
2100 Forest Drive from Garry W. White and Teresa H. White to Henry R. Buesing and Marlene Buesing $132,000
49 Hunting Inc. Road from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Brian Scarbro $100,256
2100 W. DeKalb St. from Town & Country, Inc. to Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union $751,410
205 Hackamore Lane from Walter L. Adamson and Earleen L. Adamson to Christine A. Hullopeter and Thomas D. Hullopeter $273,000
29045
5 Shaggy Park Court from Kimberly D. Monfils n/k/a Kimberly M. Clark to Derek Albert Bauer $127,000
1604 Wildwood Lane from Chad Jeffrey Teal and Julie Ranae Teal to Aurelio Perez $250,000
517 Morgan Lane from Mary A. Grable and Mace T. Koenig to Victoria G. Lutz and Charles A. Lutz $168,000
47 Ole Still Lane from Denny C. Powers and Louane J. Powers to Joshua C. Sanders and Denise C. Sanders $208,000
105 Sorrel Tree Lane from Kimberly S. Wilson a/k/a Kimberly Wilson-Sinnett to Robert Montgomery and Sandra Montgomery $159,500
11 Freehold Court from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Shelly Mechele Jones $126,750
1556 Highway Church Road from Corey D. Stiltner to James E. Johnson $150,000
29074
2704 Jetty Point from H.T. McManus, Jr. and Patricia A. McManus to Kevin Fowler and Joan B. Fowler $255,000
2282 Singleton Creek Road from Mollye S. Player o/s/a Molly S. Player to Ronald Davis Langford and Jennifer D. Langford $105,000
29078
1853 Fort Jackson Road from CMG, Inc. to Elizabeth J. Davis and Alex J. Fleming $130,000
1284 Horsehead Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jason Gabriel Carlson and Patricia Amie Carlson $213,500
840 Highway 1 S. from Dilmar Investments, Inc. to Jay Mahadez Investments, LLC $500,000
34 Riesling Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Terry Karnap and Stephanie Karnap $198,661
1102 Haron’s Way from William D. Hall and Rebecca M. Hall to Desiree M. O’Toole $264,000
29130
1414A Lake Road from Michael Nishnic and Katherine Nishnic to Trust Agreement of Leon T. Amerson $200,000
Top property transfers
Top Five Richland County
165 River Birch Lane 29206 from Steven Walton Lynn Revocable Trust and Annette Williams Lynn Revocable Trust to Marit Berg Bobo $685,000
1114 Gist St. 29201 from Quillin G. Davis to William L. Frye $611,500
203 S. Waccamaw Avenue 29205 from Stewart M. Bristow Revocable Trust to Ford Revocable Trust $546,500
1357 Sanford Drive 29206 from SK Homes LLC to Richard Newton Slater Jr. and Molly Stevens Slater $517,000
NE/S Dawson Road 29223 from DWB Richland LLC to K&S Medical, LLC $510,000
Top Five Lexington County
351 River Club Road 29072 from Wendy S. Rickman to David J. Chiazza $490,000
212 Lake Villa Road 29072 from Nanci Cirmella f/k/a Nanci C. Pou to James Glenn Snelgrove $446,000
12 Clubside Court 29072 from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Clayton E. Hering and Alicia N. Hering $435,000
225 Pisgah Court 29072 from Estate of Jackie R. Watts to Christopher O. Flores and Dawn Flores $424,250
610 Riverdale Court 29036 from Mungo Homes Inc. to Ronald P. Kale and Melissa L. Klopfer $390,610
Top Five Kershaw County
2100 W. DeKalb St. 29020 from Town & Country Inc. to Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union $751,410
840 Highway 1 S. 29078 from Dilmar Investments Inc. to Jay Mahadez Investments LLC $500,000
1804 Brevard Place 29020 from Estate of C. David Ziemke to Barbara Z. Cantey $310,000
205 Hackamore Lane 29020 from Walter L. Adamson and Earleen L. Adamson to Christine A. Hullopeter and Thomas D. Hullopeter $273,000
1102 Haron’s Way 29078 from William D. Hall and Rebecca M. Hall to Desiree M. O’Toole $264,000
Comments