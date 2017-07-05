Volvo will stop making cars with combustion engines, including at new SC plant

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:30 Samsung brings 950 jobs to Newberry Pause 2:28 Rustic grain bin will lead to rooftop bar at River Rat Brewery 1:18 Buses loaded with technology hit the streets of Columbia 1:47 Palmetto Health CEO Charles D. Beaman Jr. announces Palmetto Health and Greenville Health System merger. 1:09 How did South Carolina legislators help the state's craft distilleries 2:03 Harry Mashburn talks about retiring 1:22 Sneak peek of Lowes Foods opening locations in Lexington, Forest Acres 1:14 Businesses coming and going in the Midlands this month 2:26 Independent Fashion Retailer Ashley Barber talks LuLaRoe 0:42 Columbia Christian bookstore to close Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Video provided by Volvo Car USA shows the company's plant under construction in Berkeley County. posmundson@thestate.com

Video provided by Volvo Car USA shows the company's plant under construction in Berkeley County. posmundson@thestate.com