Site of self-storage facility on Garners Ferry sold for $8.4 million

Richland County
29016
102 Winding Oak Way from Donyelle Vanhorn Burney and Travis Vokurka Burney to Booker T. Moore $421,000
235 Merrimont Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Robert Charles Eisenhower and Fortunate Ann B. Eisenhower $235,494
331 Quiet Creek Road from Steven A. David, Jr. to George F. Estrada and Linda L. Estrada $239,900
29036
208 Forty Love Point from Jamie R. Lead and Siobhan P. Lead to Michael P. Becker and Kimberly D. Becker $635,000
240 Massey Circle from Dianna L. Neal and Aaron Lolar to Daniel N. Horwitz and Kelley Anne Lee $282,000
381 Hollow Cove Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jason M. Shuler and Katherine B. Shuler $236,000
594 Eagles Rest Drive from Joel B. Harmon and Christina B. Harmon to William Robert Lorick and Jacqueline Lohmann Lorick $254,000
809 Willowood Parkway from Michael D. Nichols and Dawn K. Nichols to Robert White $183,000
809 Willowood Parkway from J. Robert White to Paul Elie Najim $183,000
835 Bob Stay Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jennifer Irene Miller $150,732
29045
1398 Beechfern Circle from Juan Manuel Flores Moreno and Leticia Ceballos Godefroy to Lisa Taylor $330,000
308 Avensong Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kendrick Woods and Jennifer Renee Woods $284,140
475 Grand National Lanew from Robert M. McGregor and Joanne L. McGregor to Chantae T. Days $110,000
524 Palm Sedge Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kevin J. Shaver and Melissa D. Shaver $347,736
29063
117 Caddis Creek Road from Brian R. Mincel and Jennifer E. Mincel to Marcella Elaine Sample $129,900
200 Ascot Ridge Road from Allen L. Meyer and Georgette W. Meyer to Warren Myers and Kimberly M. Myers $399,900
208 Botany Drive from Curtis W. Hart and Chiquita V. Hart to Kyle A. Benton and Cynthia L. Benton $110,000
216 Bithynia Circle from Karen S. Lee to Reggie L. Boan and Janet F. Boan $338,000
41 Learminghouse Court from Philip D. Moore to Stephen Geer $259,900
7510 Eastview Drive from Fairdae, LLC to Peggy Ann Winkle $109,000
29201
1032 Price Avenue from John Thomas Guy, IV and Margaret W. Guy to Malinda Ann McQuinn $217,500
1085 Shop Road, Unit 136 from H. Burk Parrott and Dawn F. Parrott to C&E Holdings Company, LLC $150,000
1109 Florence St. from Jennifer Bayuk Carney to Megan Smalling $153,000
303 Laurel Hill Lane from Dare Perry Bailey Revocable Trust to Lauren Rosenberg $175,000
29203
120 Westwood Avenue from Rachel A. Hardison to Amber M. Judy $139,000
150 Highland Center from Highland Professional Park, LLC to Physicians Footcare, LLC $135,000
29204
1816 Winsor Hills Drive from Joseph L. Smith, II to Emily Sinadinos $109,000
2450 Harrison Road from Elizabeth Williams to Erin T. Hawkins $128,000
2617 Harrison Road from Matthew Grey Burnette and Markie Saxs Burnette to Lauren Kiraly $234,900
3433 Deerfield Drive from Marcin A. Szewczyk and Agnieszka Szewczyk a/k/a Agnieszka Szewczyk to Eric M. Driscoll and Alma Asher $157,000
29205
1032 Elm Avenue from Daniel Hampton Jordan, III to Richard R. Gooch $145,000
1100 Suber St. from Anthony J. Doyle to Jaclyn Ciera Turner $418,500
2702 Cypress St. from Jean Brock and Henry Ray Wengrow to Dorothy R. Pondy, Kevin M. Pondy and E. Coryelle Upton $201,000
333 St. James St. from George G. Ross and Mary R. Ross to GHP Properties, LLC and Hannah F. Kostuchenko $350,000
422 Joshua St. from Robert B. Waizenhofer and Kathryn R. Waizenhofer to Andrew W. Patrick and Anslie Callaway $590,000
4302 Devereaux Road from Alexandra Creason to Dawn Nichols and Michael Nichols $251,700
705 Maple St., Unit F204 from Tandon Family Limited Partnership to Mark Rosenbaum and Brian Paul Morrow $120,500
729 Beltline Boulevard from Kevin L. Fisher to D. Fenton Overdyke, IV and Heather E. Overdyke $318,000
827 Burwell Lane from Columbia Town Properties, LLC to David C. Straus and Kyla Saphir $420,000
29206
15 Coronet Drive from Karen C. Russ and Darryn A. Russ to Corey T. Clark $205,000
4519 Meadowood Road from D. Fenton Overdyke, IV and Heather E. Overdyke to Justin W. Robinson and Jessie M. Robinson $199,500
4607 Cedar Springs Road from Max W. Babcock to Pamela Pooler James $166,250
4721 Forest Drive from Amended and Restated Revocable Trust Agreement of R.C. McEntire, Jr. to Longbranch Plantation Holding Company, LLC $499,999
6400 Goldbranch Road from Jeff J. Chiesa and Jan G. Chiesa to Nicholas Leonard Sinisgalli and Barbara Pittelli $255,000
29209
11 Copperfield Court from Drew Mobley and Tori Mobley a/k/a Victoria Mobley to Dare Perry Bailey Revocable Trust $305,000
117 Holstein Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Danielle Mahomes $166,640
30 Charnock Way from Noel A. Machado-Matos and Heidi Massani-Machado to Kristin A. Whittle $130,000
312 Fox Squirrel Circle from Joshua L. Turner and Rebecca Carolyn Fudger n/k/a Rebecca Fudger Turner to Casey D. Sims $123,000
444 Guard Tower Lane from Ryan M. Connor and Kimberly Braveboy n/k/a Kimberly B. Connor to Candace Renee Mathews $120,000
504 Hampton Forest Drive from Douglas K. Wagner, Alexander M. Wagner and Beth A. Wagner to Shannon L. Watlington $110,000
6605 Saye Cut Road from John Robert Bolchoz, Jr. and Cheryl B. Bolchoz to Christopher Barton, David P. Barton and Elizabeth R. Barton $257,000
7011 Garners Ferry Road from Veterans Heights, LLC to PS Southeast Two, LLC $8,400,000
29210
1056 Bakersfield Road from Ashley N. Cupp and Jason Hitchcox to Lisandra Jossie Batista Rosario $113,800
2601 Broad River Road from CK Acquisitions, LLC to RR Company of America, LLC $525,000
29212
109 Sweetwood Circle from Berian Price and Wendy Price to Robert Clayton and Latoya Faulkner-Clayton $135,500
25 Wiltown Court from Porter Properties, LLC to Delores Hunt and Donald Hunt $270,000
42 Westfern Court from TYJ, LLC to Maria S. Jumper $107,500
29223
101 E. Park Shore Drive from Brian Dumas to Nathan A. Jones and Ali Jones $196,000
19 Fox Chase Road from Richard F. Gervasi and Kathy H. Gervasi to Matthew F. Bartels and Michelle D. Bartels $490,000
258 Sorrel Tree Drive from Adriana S. Fox to Jeffery Lee Dukes $172,000
280 Summer Park Road from Robert C. Roten and Shelley S. Roten to Jason M. Smith and Joby T. Smith $137,900
305 Jaybird Lane from MidState Property, LLC to Anthony Lee Webb and Patricia Jean Webb $100,000
317 Park Shore Drive E. from Barry Gray and Diana J. Gray to Gregory Kevin Liddle $278,000
419 Aiken Hunt Circle from Adam D. Goldberg and Lisa C. Goldberg to Gerald C. McCabe, Jr. and Michele A. McCabe $400,000
702 S. Lake Drive from Phyllis C. Vannort to S. Page Lathan and Carmen Garcia $315,250
8 Possum Run from Jerry C. Whitley and Janet B. Whitley to Benjamin J. Chain and Delphine Emma-Chain $280,000
29229
101 Steeple Drive from Thomas M. Moore, IV to Kenneth D. Sellers and Makesha Z. Sellers $178,000
101 White Wing Drive from Michael Woodruff to Fabien McGill $116,500
1027 Keeler Drive from Gertie T. Oliver to Boom Wilson and Evelyn T. Wilson $224,500
1047 Lake Village Drive from Sachin I. Patel and Pinki S. Patel to Bonita Nicole Cromartie $196,000
109 Austree Drive from Paul Hughes and Tania Maria Hughes to Kirton W. Neipp $215,000
194 Baysdale Drive from Tal J. Thompson and Ann R. Thompson to Tina Sinker and Ann Sonatore $309,300
216 Castle Ridge Drive from Jenny Alexandra Parker to Jonathan M. Stori $132,000
241 N. Donar Drive from James W. Hiller to Sarah C. Sonday and Donna M. Sonday $131,000
317 Bridgecreek Drive from Jimmy R. Morse and Chris B. Morse to James R. Galante and Melinda Risvold $290,000
413 Valhalla Drive from Herbert C. Shao and Akiyo T. Shao to Luwanna B. Haynes $202,000
432 Bradington Way from Amie M. Wetmore and Christopher C. Wetmore to Chasity Gayle Corder $160,000
44 Dulaney Place from Johnny A. Woods and Suzanne L. Woods to Mirthell Bazemore, Lionel McIntyre Bazemore and Dorothy Joyce Johns $220,000
494 Robins Egg Drive from Maliek McKnight to Angela Kariuki $170,000
7 Beacon Court from Natasa Bozovic and Aleksandra Bozovic to Sarah C. Morse $162,000
720 Silverbell Court from The Humane Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to Heather J. Collinsworth and Victoria Smith Baynes $122,500
801 Hidden Point Drive from Cherie L. Zeigler to Paul D. Hughes and Tania M. Hughes $315,000
9 Melrose Place from Estate of Constance K. Lautieri and Marvin A. Lautieri to Blanche Johnson $165,000
923 Centennial Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Eric L. McAden and Tasha Renee McAden $274,800
Lexington County
29033
806 Michaelmas Avenue from William P. Norris, Jr. to Kirsten Taylor Pipkin $142,000
314 Tufton Court from Tyson G. Regier to William Jordan Reese $190,000
1116 Blake Drive from Bernice B. Hill Descendants Trust f/b/o Janice Mathile to Dale R. Maxwell $180,000
1110 Jessamine St. from Howard P. Shepherd and Norma L. Shepherd to Norman F. Partin, Jr. and Elise V. Partin $218,875
29036
139 Washaws Trace from Estate of Ruth Elinor Elliott to Christopher E. Barczak $370,000
124 Saint Charles Place from Heather Collins French to Michelle L. Enlow $167,000
509 Dutchman Shores Circle from Laura R. Barrett a/k/a Laura R. Barrett White and Susan B. Wessinger to Michell E. Champ, Eric C. Champ and Devin C. Champ $270,000
765 Chapin Road from 3-H, LLC to Legacy Park, LLC $307,000
353 Oxenbridge Way from RAS Closing Services, LLC to David L. Porter and Kathy M. Porter $272,000
115 Avalon Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Robert Tartaglia and Michelle Tartaglia $395,130
502 Varsity Court from Fortress Homes, LLC to Jennifer P. Forrester $235,200
955 Old Bush River Road from Marianne Williams to George David Wilson and Denise M. Wilson $135,000
112 Purgatory Point from Estate of Charles L. Van Atten, Jr. to John H. DesChamps $300,000
29053
136 Battery Creek Drive from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Thaundra Lakessa McCoy $146,290
134 Excaliber Court from Brian K. Lewis and Jennifer C. Lewis to Alan J. Tatum $149,900
29054
121 High Knoll Court from Estate of Jean T. Haney to Heather A. Holbrook and Tim W. Holbrook, Jr. $143,000
29063
1048 Jones Road from Paul David Frick to Shorebreeze Properties, LLC $150,000
423 Friarsgate Boulevard from Richard C. Taylor, II to Ovation Properties, LLC $100,000
29072
365 Barnvelder Drive from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Cynthia Fay Royce $153,500
129 Dawson Hill Lane from Devin G. Olenick and Laura R. Olenick to Lindsey N. Barbare $131,000
112 Lake Murray Terrace from Kenneth B. Parks and Pamela W. Parks to Jeffery C. McMillan and Amy S. McMillan $295,000
113 Red Ash Lane from John Hooker and Linda Elizabeth McKee to Kenneth B. Parks and Pamela W. Parks $237,000
712 Bimini Twist Circle from Robert Stephen Smith and Nellie S. Smith to Eric S. Wong $603,650
521 Blue Ledge Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Mark Anthony Hearn $219,685
612 Pinnacle Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Alfred Lewarne and Jacquelyn Lewarne $187,000
117 Hayfield Court from Edward M. Shannon and Rebecca B. Shannon to John T. Kettenring and Alison Kettenring $165,000
206 Montrose Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Patrick William Lowery and Leigh Taylor Cheatham Lowery $269,071
112 Holly Leaf Lane from William Keith Windle to Kerry L. Murphy $590,000
151 Cherry Hill Lane from Shelter Investments, LLC to Theodore M. Talmage Living Trust $357,000
116 Amelia Drive from Ryan M. Wingard and Elizabeth Ellen Elliott n/k/a Elizabeth E. Wingard to Sharon R. Sweatt $159,900
100 Chaddork Court from Christopher Shelly and Karen R. Shelly to Vinod Brahmapuram and Christine Bowman $187,500
310 Bronze Drive from William Ahders to Hawkins Trust $269,000
226 Corley Woods Drive from Federal National Mortgage Association a/k/a Fannie Mae to Jan Glott $146,000
130 Sandlapper Way, Unit 4D from Hammock Bay, LLC to Zorrina R. Harmon $159,000
312 Hollingsworth Lane from NEX Ventures Realty, Inc. to Heather M. Pellerito $144,900
324 Whispering Winds Drive from Patrick W. Lowery to Jules A. Cibelli and Joanne P. Cibelli $149,999
305 Secret Cove Court from John E. Charnovich and Jane C. Oliver to Joshua M. Price and Jaime E. Brown Price $455,000
229 Tolbert St. from Pamela Landers-Helms to Vikas Agrawal and Prachi Agarwal $207,000
345 Oak Haven Drive from Kerry L. Murphy to Ian K. Davis and Natalia Davis $345,000
318 Tidas St. from The Bank of New York Mellon f/k/a The Bank of New York to Vicki Johnson $122,700
381 Hollingsworth Lane from Christopher P. Hix and Patricia Hix to Son Hoang Chau $167,900
320 Farmhouse Loop from Javier Rosales Chavez a/k/a Javiar Rolsales Chavez to Kendra Rice $163,000
255 Caroline Hill Road from Geoffrey Latham and Keely Latham to Joseph Shea and Victoria L. Legan $184,500
348 Chowning Place from Lois C. Curtin to Jeffrey Scott Hoskins and Meloissas Clemmer Hoskins $295,000
315 Dungannon Drive from Charles W. Moore and Kimberly L. Moore to Hoyt Randall Beard and Laurie Brigman Beard $575,000
205 Shoal Creek Circle from Stephen W. Minton to Randolph Scott Wilson and Ronda L. Wilson $294,000
105 Palmetto Cove Lane from R. Scott Wilson and Ronda L. Wilson to Charles W. Moore and Kimberly L. Moore $595,000
2620 Cherokee Pond Court from Fortress Homes, LLC to Joseph Jansen and Laurel J. Jansen $200,000
645 Pinnacle Way from Fortress Homes, LLC to Joseph R. Mixson and Kelly H. Mixson $253,900
105 Kenwick Lane from NVR, Inc. to Tahira Canales and Alejandro A. Canales $242,750
112 Carola Court from Kevin D. Crosby to Thao Dinh and Elisabeth Dinh $227,000
5082 Sunset Boulevard from Arthur State Bank to Allen Family Properties, LLC $730,000
639 Brandon Court from John M. Matheny and Cheryl H. Matheny to Ronald H. Leaphart and Eileen C. Leaphart $389,900
340 Oneil Lane from Daniel C. Walker and Cora L. Walker to Christopher Shelly and Karen Shelly $227,500
372 Farming Creek Way from Kirk Jeffrey Segars to Kerri Anne Stoltie $187,000
312 Beaumont Drive from Barbara P. Gordon and James C. Gordon to Stacy L. Smith and Michele H. Smith $359,900
545 River Camp Drive from James W. Forde to Kevin Brittain and Laura Brittain $435,000
336 Gibson Road from Cynthia Renee Hastings to Daryl Remily and Eileen Remily $147,000
312 Bracken Drive from Breta R. Smith n/k/a Breta Rheney to Jason M. Bruner and Ginia P. Gay $128,900
323 Turners Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Walter C. Holcombe and Susanne B. Holcombe $463,885
223 Penfolds Court from Gary A. Liuzzo and Meta S. Liuzzo to Kirk Jeffrey Segars $342,000
152 Royal Creek Drive from Jon B. Myers and Judith A. Myers to Katherine Elise Doerring and Nicholas Gibson DiPietro $300,000
29073
250 Crassula Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ashley D. Hartley and Carl B. Hartley $173,000
301 Knotts Circle from Dennis R. Chapman to Jessica M. Burgoyne and Joshua J. Burgoyne $192,500
428 Timbermill Drive from Paul Allen Semones to Phuong Ha $135,500
277 Farnsdale Drive from Danny R. Sox to Kevin M. Glover and Jillian C. Glover $198,000
115A and 115B Bill Williamson Court from Four Corners Associates, LLC to SBI Enterprise II, LLC $250,000
437 Winterfield Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Matthew Lyle Anderson and Risa Anderson $225,847
129 Tylers Trail from Carl B. Hartley and Ashley Dianne Miles n/k/a Ashley Dianne Hartley to William Kyle Sullivan and Katelyn Mary Courtenay $118,000
105 Barrister Court from Leonard A. Alexander and Margaret L. Wild-Alexander to Kenneth J. Adamson and Carmen E. Adamson $149,000
344 Louisa Lane from Mary T. Shacklett to Ashton M. Simons $110,000
114 Bruin Drive from Edward J. Phelps, Jr. to Kevin B. Miller and Danielle N. Miller $130,000
156 Toucan Way from Jason Charles Andrews and Tiffany A. Andrews to John Southers $109,000
5143 Platt Springs Road from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to Celso G. Lujan $110,000
125 Greycoat Court from Stephen N. Alford to Sherry L. Newell and Mark A. Newell $138,900
140 Bridleridge Road from Linda P. Owens to Gordon Gartrell $137,000
642 Deertrack Run from Scott A. Tanyi and Jennifer J. Tanyi to Corey M. Stabler and Lindsey M. Gonzalez $162,000
352 Meadow Saffron Drive from Thao N. Dinh and Elisabeth Dinh to Michael C. Klein and Tiffany Klein $228,000
324 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Brett E. Roberts and Angelina Roberts $170,797
426 Winterfield Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Timmie S. Kirk and Nicole Kirk $231,178
29160
543 Jim Rucker Road from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Nicholas Frank Waggle $133,000
29169
16 Shadowfield Drive from Christopher W. Grunwald and Janice L. Grunwald to William C. Branham and Andrea E. Branham $128,000
104 Brewer’s Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jacob C. Knight and Bradley Taylor Vincent $163,530
29170
3119 Cimmarron Trail from Tanya Thompson to Alex N. Hines and Meredith R. Hines $129,900
636 Long Stream Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Brent Hulme and Savannah Sheppard $138,900
260 Emanuel Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Courtney Ashley $183,900
409 Kilberry Court from George W. Shealy and Karen A. Shealy to James T. Shealy and Cera N. Hansen $130,000
277 Arthurdale Drive from Timothy L. Williams, Jr. to Sean Patrick Janson and Kimberly Brumfield $148,000
105 Laurel Hill Drive from Samuel C. Laird and Tonya J. Laird to Barbara J. Shugerts $222,000
29172
1557 Coolbreeze Drive from Kevin L. Stevenson to Brittany N. Simmons $122,000
116 Clubhouse Drive from Thea A. Coleman to Jessica Schaberl $220,000
29210
332 Massingale Road from Nathan Kerns Sinclair to Danny E. Rooks and Garnett C. Rooks $160,000
163 Dorset Drive from Michael D. Kohn to Brett S. Windsor and Faith C. Windsor $157,000
2403 Pine Tops Road from Rufus Eugene Harvey, Jr. and Georgina Cedillos Wilbanks to Kristie L. Coons $107,000
29212
102 Tideland Court from Carl E. McClure to Caleb Garrett and Caroline Smith $130,000
106 Barnsley Road from Brian G. Burnside and Catherine Whetstone Burnside to Kelsey Price and Mark Anthony Price, II $140,500
340 Avery Place Drive from Lauren E. Rutledge to Adriana M. Robinson $112,000
141 Wexhurst Road from Kelly M. Waller and Tanya M. Waller to Derrick A. Osborne and Nell Osborne $225,000
288 Sheringham Road from Christopher J. Curran and Kelly N. Curran to James M. Kreiner and Mauren H. Kreiner $421,000
108 Weeping Cherry Lane from Lawrence W. King and Rebecca C. King to James John Armstrong and Megan Leigh Armstrong $285,500
100 Spartan Drive from Estate of Bryan B. McDowell to Russelll Allen Faircloth $103,500
1022 Berl Mar Road from Donald B. Byerly and Susan S. Byerly to Clyde W. Thomas, III $320,000
209 Sandstone Road from Richard J. Kordus to Dana M. Jablonski $255,000
306 Hempstead Road from Brian C. Crosle to Kenneth D. Reeves and Amy Patricia Reeves $159,900
261 Hunters Blind Drive from Michael L. Spruill to James Hiller and Lakin Hiller $160,000
Kershaw County
29009
809 Main Street S. from Suzanne W. Gordon to Rebecca Kay Galloway $160,900
29020
16 Maiden Court from Kenneth Lee Eveland and Beatrice Louise Eveland to Lukas A. Chassereau $275,000
1915 Carriage House Lane from King’s Head, LLC to Benjamin M. Royalty and Erica K. Royalty $105,000
1936 Forest Drive from James Dickey and Chloe Dickey to Jeremy Wade McClung and Brittany Leigh McClung $131,000
20 Race Stable Road from Randall A. Dechant to Changgui Chen and Xujin Ye $224,000
108 Sandy Springs Drive from MADI Investments, LLC to Mitchell L. Preger and Morgan D. Preger $140,000
29045
14 Davington Court from Jason Benns and Jill Lauren Benns to Jose Vazquez Collazo and Heather L. Anderson $264,000
46 Abbey Road from Brian Wilchenski and Kamala Wilchenski to Anthony D. Cardoza and Stephanie L. Cardoza $179,000
2458 Pheasant Walk from Earle Davies Ariail, Jr. and Wanda Sue Ariail to James Bridges and Kimberly B. Bridges $154,900
1111 Wildwood W. St. from Jack S. Tedder and Vicki D. Tedder to Charlie C. Floyd $119,000
15 Teaberry Lane from Lori L. Moser to Jonathan P. Cox and Deedee H. Cox $186,500
984 Chestnut Road from Sharon D. Nobles to Douglas Scott Carlson $222,500
29078
1410 Briarcroft Lane from Robert William Hatch to Patricia Ann Dockery $154,000
1206 Ancrum Ferry Road from Nicholas A. Cole and Heather C. Cole to Adam Joseph Dille and Shawn Lynn Dille $217,000
875 Medfield Road from Hall Homes, LLC to Robert C. Coulter and Patricia A. Coulter $158,900
1091 Quail Lane from Jonathan P. Cox and Deedee H. Cox to Gary E. Parnell, Jr. and Joni R. Parnell $140,000
849 D Highway 601 S. from James Walter Fayssoux to Ryan A. Bowers $240,000
228 Winter Way from Timothy Gene Branham to James C. Brunson and Amanda M. Brunson $155,000
22 Truesdale Avenue from Lonnie Lee Hoke, Jr. and Yvonne R. Hoke to Sarah Koumas Gardner $127,500
29130
1732 Lake Road from Robert T. O’Neill and Claire M. O’Neill to Richard C. Mathis $405,000
