Business

July 21, 2017 9:57 AM

Site of self-storage facility on Garners Ferry sold for $8.4 million

Posted by Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

Richland County

29016

102 Winding Oak Way from Donyelle Vanhorn Burney and Travis Vokurka Burney to Booker T. Moore $421,000

235 Merrimont Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Robert Charles Eisenhower and Fortunate Ann B. Eisenhower $235,494

331 Quiet Creek Road from Steven A. David, Jr. to George F. Estrada and Linda L. Estrada $239,900

29036

208 Forty Love Point from Jamie R. Lead and Siobhan P. Lead to Michael P. Becker and Kimberly D. Becker $635,000

240 Massey Circle from Dianna L. Neal and Aaron Lolar to Daniel N. Horwitz and Kelley Anne Lee $282,000

381 Hollow Cove Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jason M. Shuler and Katherine B. Shuler $236,000

594 Eagles Rest Drive from Joel B. Harmon and Christina B. Harmon to William Robert Lorick and Jacqueline Lohmann Lorick $254,000

809 Willowood Parkway from Michael D. Nichols and Dawn K. Nichols to Robert White $183,000

809 Willowood Parkway from J. Robert White to Paul Elie Najim $183,000

835 Bob Stay Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jennifer Irene Miller $150,732

29045

1398 Beechfern Circle from Juan Manuel Flores Moreno and Leticia Ceballos Godefroy to Lisa Taylor $330,000

308 Avensong Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kendrick Woods and Jennifer Renee Woods $284,140

475 Grand National Lanew from Robert M. McGregor and Joanne L. McGregor to Chantae T. Days $110,000

524 Palm Sedge Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kevin J. Shaver and Melissa D. Shaver $347,736

29063

117 Caddis Creek Road from Brian R. Mincel and Jennifer E. Mincel to Marcella Elaine Sample $129,900

200 Ascot Ridge Road from Allen L. Meyer and Georgette W. Meyer to Warren Myers and Kimberly M. Myers $399,900

208 Botany Drive from Curtis W. Hart and Chiquita V. Hart to Kyle A. Benton and Cynthia L. Benton $110,000

216 Bithynia Circle from Karen S. Lee to Reggie L. Boan and Janet F. Boan $338,000

41 Learminghouse Court from Philip D. Moore to Stephen Geer $259,900

7510 Eastview Drive from Fairdae, LLC to Peggy Ann Winkle $109,000

29201

1032 Price Avenue from John Thomas Guy, IV and Margaret W. Guy to Malinda Ann McQuinn $217,500

1085 Shop Road, Unit 136 from H. Burk Parrott and Dawn F. Parrott to C&E Holdings Company, LLC $150,000

1109 Florence St. from Jennifer Bayuk Carney to Megan Smalling $153,000

303 Laurel Hill Lane from Dare Perry Bailey Revocable Trust to Lauren Rosenberg $175,000

29203

120 Westwood Avenue from Rachel A. Hardison to Amber M. Judy $139,000

150 Highland Center from Highland Professional Park, LLC to Physicians Footcare, LLC $135,000

29204

1816 Winsor Hills Drive from Joseph L. Smith, II to Emily Sinadinos $109,000

2450 Harrison Road from Elizabeth Williams to Erin T. Hawkins $128,000

2617 Harrison Road from Matthew Grey Burnette and Markie Saxs Burnette to Lauren Kiraly $234,900

3433 Deerfield Drive from Marcin A. Szewczyk and Agnieszka Szewczyk a/k/a Agnieszka Szewczyk to Eric M. Driscoll and Alma Asher $157,000

29205

1032 Elm Avenue from Daniel Hampton Jordan, III to Richard R. Gooch $145,000

1100 Suber St. from Anthony J. Doyle to Jaclyn Ciera Turner $418,500

2702 Cypress St. from Jean Brock and Henry Ray Wengrow to Dorothy R. Pondy, Kevin M. Pondy and E. Coryelle Upton $201,000

333 St. James St. from George G. Ross and Mary R. Ross to GHP Properties, LLC and Hannah F. Kostuchenko $350,000

422 Joshua St. from Robert B. Waizenhofer and Kathryn R. Waizenhofer to Andrew W. Patrick and Anslie Callaway $590,000

4302 Devereaux Road from Alexandra Creason to Dawn Nichols and Michael Nichols $251,700

705 Maple St., Unit F204 from Tandon Family Limited Partnership to Mark Rosenbaum and Brian Paul Morrow $120,500

729 Beltline Boulevard from Kevin L. Fisher to D. Fenton Overdyke, IV and Heather E. Overdyke $318,000

827 Burwell Lane from Columbia Town Properties, LLC to David C. Straus and Kyla Saphir $420,000

29206

15 Coronet Drive from Karen C. Russ and Darryn A. Russ to Corey T. Clark $205,000

4519 Meadowood Road from D. Fenton Overdyke, IV and Heather E. Overdyke to Justin W. Robinson and Jessie M. Robinson $199,500

4607 Cedar Springs Road from Max W. Babcock to Pamela Pooler James $166,250

4721 Forest Drive from Amended and Restated Revocable Trust Agreement of R.C. McEntire, Jr. to Longbranch Plantation Holding Company, LLC $499,999

6400 Goldbranch Road from Jeff J. Chiesa and Jan G. Chiesa to Nicholas Leonard Sinisgalli and Barbara Pittelli $255,000

29209

11 Copperfield Court from Drew Mobley and Tori Mobley a/k/a Victoria Mobley to Dare Perry Bailey Revocable Trust $305,000

117 Holstein Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Danielle Mahomes $166,640

30 Charnock Way from Noel A. Machado-Matos and Heidi Massani-Machado to Kristin A. Whittle $130,000

312 Fox Squirrel Circle from Joshua L. Turner and Rebecca Carolyn Fudger n/k/a Rebecca Fudger Turner to Casey D. Sims $123,000

444 Guard Tower Lane from Ryan M. Connor and Kimberly Braveboy n/k/a Kimberly B. Connor to Candace Renee Mathews $120,000

504 Hampton Forest Drive from Douglas K. Wagner, Alexander M. Wagner and Beth A. Wagner to Shannon L. Watlington $110,000

6605 Saye Cut Road from John Robert Bolchoz, Jr. and Cheryl B. Bolchoz to Christopher Barton, David P. Barton and Elizabeth R. Barton $257,000

7011 Garners Ferry Road from Veterans Heights, LLC to PS Southeast Two, LLC $8,400,000

29210

1056 Bakersfield Road from Ashley N. Cupp and Jason Hitchcox to Lisandra Jossie Batista Rosario $113,800

2601 Broad River Road from CK Acquisitions, LLC to RR Company of America, LLC $525,000

29212

109 Sweetwood Circle from Berian Price and Wendy Price to Robert Clayton and Latoya Faulkner-Clayton $135,500

25 Wiltown Court from Porter Properties, LLC to Delores Hunt and Donald Hunt $270,000

42 Westfern Court from TYJ, LLC to Maria S. Jumper $107,500

29223

101 E. Park Shore Drive from Brian Dumas to Nathan A. Jones and Ali Jones $196,000

19 Fox Chase Road from Richard F. Gervasi and Kathy H. Gervasi to Matthew F. Bartels and Michelle D. Bartels $490,000

258 Sorrel Tree Drive from Adriana S. Fox to Jeffery Lee Dukes $172,000

280 Summer Park Road from Robert C. Roten and Shelley S. Roten to Jason M. Smith and Joby T. Smith $137,900

305 Jaybird Lane from MidState Property, LLC to Anthony Lee Webb and Patricia Jean Webb $100,000

317 Park Shore Drive E. from Barry Gray and Diana J. Gray to Gregory Kevin Liddle $278,000

419 Aiken Hunt Circle from Adam D. Goldberg and Lisa C. Goldberg to Gerald C. McCabe, Jr. and Michele A. McCabe $400,000

702 S. Lake Drive from Phyllis C. Vannort to S. Page Lathan and Carmen Garcia $315,250

8 Possum Run from Jerry C. Whitley and Janet B. Whitley to Benjamin J. Chain and Delphine Emma-Chain $280,000

29229

101 Steeple Drive from Thomas M. Moore, IV to Kenneth D. Sellers and Makesha Z. Sellers $178,000

101 White Wing Drive from Michael Woodruff to Fabien McGill $116,500

1027 Keeler Drive from Gertie T. Oliver to Boom Wilson and Evelyn T. Wilson $224,500

1047 Lake Village Drive from Sachin I. Patel and Pinki S. Patel to Bonita Nicole Cromartie $196,000

109 Austree Drive from Paul Hughes and Tania Maria Hughes to Kirton W. Neipp $215,000

194 Baysdale Drive from Tal J. Thompson and Ann R. Thompson to Tina Sinker and Ann Sonatore $309,300

216 Castle Ridge Drive from Jenny Alexandra Parker to Jonathan M. Stori $132,000

241 N. Donar Drive from James W. Hiller to Sarah C. Sonday and Donna M. Sonday $131,000

317 Bridgecreek Drive from Jimmy R. Morse and Chris B. Morse to James R. Galante and Melinda Risvold $290,000

413 Valhalla Drive from Herbert C. Shao and Akiyo T. Shao to Luwanna B. Haynes $202,000

432 Bradington Way from Amie M. Wetmore and Christopher C. Wetmore to Chasity Gayle Corder $160,000

44 Dulaney Place from Johnny A. Woods and Suzanne L. Woods to Mirthell Bazemore, Lionel McIntyre Bazemore and Dorothy Joyce Johns $220,000

494 Robins Egg Drive from Maliek McKnight to Angela Kariuki $170,000

7 Beacon Court from Natasa Bozovic and Aleksandra Bozovic to Sarah C. Morse $162,000

720 Silverbell Court from The Humane Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to Heather J. Collinsworth and Victoria Smith Baynes $122,500

801 Hidden Point Drive from Cherie L. Zeigler to Paul D. Hughes and Tania M. Hughes $315,000

9 Melrose Place from Estate of Constance K. Lautieri and Marvin A. Lautieri to Blanche Johnson $165,000

923 Centennial Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Eric L. McAden and Tasha Renee McAden $274,800

Lexington County

29033

806 Michaelmas Avenue from William P. Norris, Jr. to Kirsten Taylor Pipkin $142,000

314 Tufton Court from Tyson G. Regier to William Jordan Reese $190,000

1116 Blake Drive from Bernice B. Hill Descendants Trust f/b/o Janice Mathile to Dale R. Maxwell $180,000

1110 Jessamine St. from Howard P. Shepherd and Norma L. Shepherd to Norman F. Partin, Jr. and Elise V. Partin $218,875

29036

139 Washaws Trace from Estate of Ruth Elinor Elliott to Christopher E. Barczak $370,000

124 Saint Charles Place from Heather Collins French to Michelle L. Enlow $167,000

509 Dutchman Shores Circle from Laura R. Barrett a/k/a Laura R. Barrett White and Susan B. Wessinger to Michell E. Champ, Eric C. Champ and Devin C. Champ $270,000

765 Chapin Road from 3-H, LLC to Legacy Park, LLC $307,000

353 Oxenbridge Way from RAS Closing Services, LLC to David L. Porter and Kathy M. Porter $272,000

115 Avalon Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Robert Tartaglia and Michelle Tartaglia $395,130

502 Varsity Court from Fortress Homes, LLC to Jennifer P. Forrester $235,200

955 Old Bush River Road from Marianne Williams to George David Wilson and Denise M. Wilson $135,000

112 Purgatory Point from Estate of Charles L. Van Atten, Jr. to John H. DesChamps $300,000

29053

136 Battery Creek Drive from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Thaundra Lakessa McCoy $146,290

134 Excaliber Court from Brian K. Lewis and Jennifer C. Lewis to Alan J. Tatum $149,900

29054

121 High Knoll Court from Estate of Jean T. Haney to Heather A. Holbrook and Tim W. Holbrook, Jr. $143,000

29063

1048 Jones Road from Paul David Frick to Shorebreeze Properties, LLC $150,000

423 Friarsgate Boulevard from Richard C. Taylor, II to Ovation Properties, LLC $100,000

29072

365 Barnvelder Drive from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Cynthia Fay Royce $153,500

129 Dawson Hill Lane from Devin G. Olenick and Laura R. Olenick to Lindsey N. Barbare $131,000

112 Lake Murray Terrace from Kenneth B. Parks and Pamela W. Parks to Jeffery C. McMillan and Amy S. McMillan $295,000

113 Red Ash Lane from John Hooker and Linda Elizabeth McKee to Kenneth B. Parks and Pamela W. Parks $237,000

712 Bimini Twist Circle from Robert Stephen Smith and Nellie S. Smith to Eric S. Wong $603,650

521 Blue Ledge Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Mark Anthony Hearn $219,685

612 Pinnacle Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Alfred Lewarne and Jacquelyn Lewarne $187,000

117 Hayfield Court from Edward M. Shannon and Rebecca B. Shannon to John T. Kettenring and Alison Kettenring $165,000

206 Montrose Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Patrick William Lowery and Leigh Taylor Cheatham Lowery $269,071

112 Holly Leaf Lane from William Keith Windle to Kerry L. Murphy $590,000

151 Cherry Hill Lane from Shelter Investments, LLC to Theodore M. Talmage Living Trust $357,000

116 Amelia Drive from Ryan M. Wingard and Elizabeth Ellen Elliott n/k/a Elizabeth E. Wingard to Sharon R. Sweatt $159,900

100 Chaddork Court from Christopher Shelly and Karen R. Shelly to Vinod Brahmapuram and Christine Bowman $187,500

310 Bronze Drive from William Ahders to Hawkins Trust $269,000

226 Corley Woods Drive from Federal National Mortgage Association a/k/a Fannie Mae to Jan Glott $146,000

130 Sandlapper Way, Unit 4D from Hammock Bay, LLC to Zorrina R. Harmon $159,000

312 Hollingsworth Lane from NEX Ventures Realty, Inc. to Heather M. Pellerito $144,900

324 Whispering Winds Drive from Patrick W. Lowery to Jules A. Cibelli and Joanne P. Cibelli $149,999

305 Secret Cove Court from John E. Charnovich and Jane C. Oliver to Joshua M. Price and Jaime E. Brown Price $455,000

229 Tolbert St. from Pamela Landers-Helms to Vikas Agrawal and Prachi Agarwal $207,000

345 Oak Haven Drive from Kerry L. Murphy to Ian K. Davis and Natalia Davis $345,000

318 Tidas St. from The Bank of New York Mellon f/k/a The Bank of New York to Vicki Johnson $122,700

381 Hollingsworth Lane from Christopher P. Hix and Patricia Hix to Son Hoang Chau $167,900

320 Farmhouse Loop from Javier Rosales Chavez a/k/a Javiar Rolsales Chavez to Kendra Rice $163,000

255 Caroline Hill Road from Geoffrey Latham and Keely Latham to Joseph Shea and Victoria L. Legan $184,500

348 Chowning Place from Lois C. Curtin to Jeffrey Scott Hoskins and Meloissas Clemmer Hoskins $295,000

315 Dungannon Drive from Charles W. Moore and Kimberly L. Moore to Hoyt Randall Beard and Laurie Brigman Beard $575,000

205 Shoal Creek Circle from Stephen W. Minton to Randolph Scott Wilson and Ronda L. Wilson $294,000

105 Palmetto Cove Lane from R. Scott Wilson and Ronda L. Wilson to Charles W. Moore and Kimberly L. Moore $595,000

2620 Cherokee Pond Court from Fortress Homes, LLC to Joseph Jansen and Laurel J. Jansen $200,000

645 Pinnacle Way from Fortress Homes, LLC to Joseph R. Mixson and Kelly H. Mixson $253,900

105 Kenwick Lane from NVR, Inc. to Tahira Canales and Alejandro A. Canales $242,750

112 Carola Court from Kevin D. Crosby to Thao Dinh and Elisabeth Dinh $227,000

5082 Sunset Boulevard from Arthur State Bank to Allen Family Properties, LLC $730,000

639 Brandon Court from John M. Matheny and Cheryl H. Matheny to Ronald H. Leaphart and Eileen C. Leaphart $389,900

340 Oneil Lane from Daniel C. Walker and Cora L. Walker to Christopher Shelly and Karen Shelly $227,500

372 Farming Creek Way from Kirk Jeffrey Segars to Kerri Anne Stoltie $187,000

312 Beaumont Drive from Barbara P. Gordon and James C. Gordon to Stacy L. Smith and Michele H. Smith $359,900

545 River Camp Drive from James W. Forde to Kevin Brittain and Laura Brittain $435,000

336 Gibson Road from Cynthia Renee Hastings to Daryl Remily and Eileen Remily $147,000

312 Bracken Drive from Breta R. Smith n/k/a Breta Rheney to Jason M. Bruner and Ginia P. Gay $128,900

323 Turners Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Walter C. Holcombe and Susanne B. Holcombe $463,885

223 Penfolds Court from Gary A. Liuzzo and Meta S. Liuzzo to Kirk Jeffrey Segars $342,000

152 Royal Creek Drive from Jon B. Myers and Judith A. Myers to Katherine Elise Doerring and Nicholas Gibson DiPietro $300,000

29073

250 Crassula Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ashley D. Hartley and Carl B. Hartley $173,000

301 Knotts Circle from Dennis R. Chapman to Jessica M. Burgoyne and Joshua J. Burgoyne $192,500

428 Timbermill Drive from Paul Allen Semones to Phuong Ha $135,500

277 Farnsdale Drive from Danny R. Sox to Kevin M. Glover and Jillian C. Glover $198,000

115A and 115B Bill Williamson Court from Four Corners Associates, LLC to SBI Enterprise II, LLC $250,000

437 Winterfield Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Matthew Lyle Anderson and Risa Anderson $225,847

129 Tylers Trail from Carl B. Hartley and Ashley Dianne Miles n/k/a Ashley Dianne Hartley to William Kyle Sullivan and Katelyn Mary Courtenay $118,000

105 Barrister Court from Leonard A. Alexander and Margaret L. Wild-Alexander to Kenneth J. Adamson and Carmen E. Adamson $149,000

344 Louisa Lane from Mary T. Shacklett to Ashton M. Simons $110,000

114 Bruin Drive from Edward J. Phelps, Jr. to Kevin B. Miller and Danielle N. Miller $130,000

156 Toucan Way from Jason Charles Andrews and Tiffany A. Andrews to John Southers $109,000

5143 Platt Springs Road from Bob Brandi Stations, Inc. to Celso G. Lujan $110,000

125 Greycoat Court from Stephen N. Alford to Sherry L. Newell and Mark A. Newell $138,900

140 Bridleridge Road from Linda P. Owens to Gordon Gartrell $137,000

642 Deertrack Run from Scott A. Tanyi and Jennifer J. Tanyi to Corey M. Stabler and Lindsey M. Gonzalez $162,000

352 Meadow Saffron Drive from Thao N. Dinh and Elisabeth Dinh to Michael C. Klein and Tiffany Klein $228,000

324 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Brett E. Roberts and Angelina Roberts $170,797

426 Winterfield Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Timmie S. Kirk and Nicole Kirk $231,178

29160

543 Jim Rucker Road from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Nicholas Frank Waggle $133,000

29169

16 Shadowfield Drive from Christopher W. Grunwald and Janice L. Grunwald to William C. Branham and Andrea E. Branham $128,000

104 Brewer’s Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jacob C. Knight and Bradley Taylor Vincent $163,530

29170

3119 Cimmarron Trail from Tanya Thompson to Alex N. Hines and Meredith R. Hines $129,900

636 Long Stream Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Brent Hulme and Savannah Sheppard $138,900

260 Emanuel Creek Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Courtney Ashley $183,900

409 Kilberry Court from George W. Shealy and Karen A. Shealy to James T. Shealy and Cera N. Hansen $130,000

277 Arthurdale Drive from Timothy L. Williams, Jr. to Sean Patrick Janson and Kimberly Brumfield $148,000

105 Laurel Hill Drive from Samuel C. Laird and Tonya J. Laird to Barbara J. Shugerts $222,000

29172

1557 Coolbreeze Drive from Kevin L. Stevenson to Brittany N. Simmons $122,000

116 Clubhouse Drive from Thea A. Coleman to Jessica Schaberl $220,000

29210

332 Massingale Road from Nathan Kerns Sinclair to Danny E. Rooks and Garnett C. Rooks $160,000

163 Dorset Drive from Michael D. Kohn to Brett S. Windsor and Faith C. Windsor $157,000

2403 Pine Tops Road from Rufus Eugene Harvey, Jr. and Georgina Cedillos Wilbanks to Kristie L. Coons $107,000

29212

102 Tideland Court from Carl E. McClure to Caleb Garrett and Caroline Smith $130,000

106 Barnsley Road from Brian G. Burnside and Catherine Whetstone Burnside to Kelsey Price and Mark Anthony Price, II $140,500

340 Avery Place Drive from Lauren E. Rutledge to Adriana M. Robinson $112,000

141 Wexhurst Road from Kelly M. Waller and Tanya M. Waller to Derrick A. Osborne and Nell Osborne $225,000

288 Sheringham Road from Christopher J. Curran and Kelly N. Curran to James M. Kreiner and Mauren H. Kreiner $421,000

108 Weeping Cherry Lane from Lawrence W. King and Rebecca C. King to James John Armstrong and Megan Leigh Armstrong $285,500

100 Spartan Drive from Estate of Bryan B. McDowell to Russelll Allen Faircloth $103,500

1022 Berl Mar Road from Donald B. Byerly and Susan S. Byerly to Clyde W. Thomas, III $320,000

209 Sandstone Road from Richard J. Kordus to Dana M. Jablonski $255,000

306 Hempstead Road from Brian C. Crosle to Kenneth D. Reeves and Amy Patricia Reeves $159,900

261 Hunters Blind Drive from Michael L. Spruill to James Hiller and Lakin Hiller $160,000

Kershaw County

29009

809 Main Street S. from Suzanne W. Gordon to Rebecca Kay Galloway $160,900

29020

16 Maiden Court from Kenneth Lee Eveland and Beatrice Louise Eveland to Lukas A. Chassereau $275,000

1915 Carriage House Lane from King’s Head, LLC to Benjamin M. Royalty and Erica K. Royalty $105,000

1936 Forest Drive from James Dickey and Chloe Dickey to Jeremy Wade McClung and Brittany Leigh McClung $131,000

20 Race Stable Road from Randall A. Dechant to Changgui Chen and Xujin Ye $224,000

108 Sandy Springs Drive from MADI Investments, LLC to Mitchell L. Preger and Morgan D. Preger $140,000

29045

14 Davington Court from Jason Benns and Jill Lauren Benns to Jose Vazquez Collazo and Heather L. Anderson $264,000

46 Abbey Road from Brian Wilchenski and Kamala Wilchenski to Anthony D. Cardoza and Stephanie L. Cardoza $179,000

2458 Pheasant Walk from Earle Davies Ariail, Jr. and Wanda Sue Ariail to James Bridges and Kimberly B. Bridges $154,900

1111 Wildwood W. St. from Jack S. Tedder and Vicki D. Tedder to Charlie C. Floyd $119,000

15 Teaberry Lane from Lori L. Moser to Jonathan P. Cox and Deedee H. Cox $186,500

984 Chestnut Road from Sharon D. Nobles to Douglas Scott Carlson $222,500

29078

1410 Briarcroft Lane from Robert William Hatch to Patricia Ann Dockery $154,000

1206 Ancrum Ferry Road from Nicholas A. Cole and Heather C. Cole to Adam Joseph Dille and Shawn Lynn Dille $217,000

875 Medfield Road from Hall Homes, LLC to Robert C. Coulter and Patricia A. Coulter $158,900

1091 Quail Lane from Jonathan P. Cox and Deedee H. Cox to Gary E. Parnell, Jr. and Joni R. Parnell $140,000

849 D Highway 601 S. from James Walter Fayssoux to Ryan A. Bowers $240,000

228 Winter Way from Timothy Gene Branham to James C. Brunson and Amanda M. Brunson $155,000

22 Truesdale Avenue from Lonnie Lee Hoke, Jr. and Yvonne R. Hoke to Sarah Koumas Gardner $127,500

29130

1732 Lake Road from Robert T. O’Neill and Claire M. O’Neill to Richard C. Mathis $405,000

