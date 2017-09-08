Google Maps
Apartment complex in Dentsville sells for $18,425,000

Posted by Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

September 08, 2017 2:38 PM

Richland County

28209

111 Gavinshire Road from Danny O. Catoe and Myra R. Catoe to Lana M. Jiles $124,900

29016

501 Golden Rod Court from Kristen Lee Tate and Steve Tate to Kenneth H. Eliasen $282,500

125 Dalston Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to James M. Reh and Jan E. Reh $206,580

357 Kingsbury Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to George S. Ferebee and Debra D. Richardson $249,802

629 Upper Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Larenda M. Canady $293,642

13 Deacon Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Carlos G. Paxtor and Elsa M. Paxtor $201,872

213 Strathmore Drive from Lyle R. Schulze and Maureen Schulze to John P. Samonsky and Andrea M. Samonsky $329,000

321 Old Course Loop from Wigberto C. Burgos and Caroline M. Smith to Joelette D. Law $349,000

441 Royal Links Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Terel L. Cherry and Tomika L. Cherry $275,147

216 Stormycreek Lane from Ann M. Beasley to Bakari S. Prioleau $275,000

29036

157 Lockleigh Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Gabriel D. Penfield and Megan M. Penfield $265,228

297 Foxport Drive from Jack Russell Carmody and Carrie T. Carmody to Cynthia F. Sherrard $165,000

228 Joe Free Road from Barbara Lehew to Brandon Wayne McGuire $230,000

168 Lockleigh Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Rosarie Benecki $274,161

29045

200 Westridge Road from Michael Kevin Thurmond to Jimmy F. Bass and Dorcas Larue Bass $105,000

174 Catawba Hill Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Arvin Santos Bautista and Maria Bautista $231,572

700 Jack Russell Court from Rufus Dwayne Stukes to Rachel Alston $125,000

132 Lucky Court from Jeremy D. Hansen and Chelsea Hansen to Joseph M. Carraway $139,000

29061

982 Farnsworth Drive from Hana Moors-Caudle f/k/a Hana T. Caudle and Marques Renard Caudle to Rosa Weathersby $204,000

29063

14 Caddis Creek Court from Marvin H. Corne and Maria McCormick f/k/a Maria Corne to Kytonni Cooper $125,000

333 English Legend Drive from Calvin J. Morris and Joyce A. Morris to Daniel R. Wheeler, Sr. and Brenda L. Wheeler $320,000

1013 Steeple Ridge Road from Reggie L. Boan and Janet F. Boan to Bradley Davis Hewett and Markie Lee Hewett $532,000

117 Johns Hill Lane from Timothy Raymond Urch and Melissa Lee Urch to Stephen M. Whetstone $196,500

102 Winding Road from Hannelore G. Jenner to Constance Stratidakis $605,000

2524 Hollingshed Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to James R. Twitty $330,420

427 Beech Branch Drive from Brian C. Davis and Heather M. Davis to Christopher Swigart and Mirando Swigart $137,000

437 Woodhouse Loop from Palmetto Residential Rentals, LLC to Margaret A. Fuentes $126,500

191 Arbor Court from Heath Roberts to Perry J. Ramicone $195,000

317 Whiskery Lane from Christopher Stone and Jacqueline Stone to Mack Branham and Jennie Branham $365,000

21 Northstone Court from Robert Miller and Jane E. Miller to Shaneik C. Davidson $139,000

109 Kenwood Court from Bradley M. Gainey and Lindsey B. Gainey to Brittany Hancock and Nicholas Hancock $269,900

1 Salvia Court from Sarah S. Middleton, Estate Case No. 2016ES4001273 to Justina Emmanwori $111,000

29075

100 Jim Addy Road from Jason Lathrop and Brandy Lathrop to Aric D. Webster and Christy M. Webster $329,000

29201

133 River Valley Drive from Martha O. Bartone to Jacob Mark McClure $134,000

1419 Confederate Oaks, Unit 4-A from John Phillip Irion, Jr. Revocable Trust to Bruno Gerald Delage Revocable Trust $112,500

2305 Rembert St. from Claudel Gratia to Lajoia Broughton $310,000

2303 Gadsden St. from William Taylor Stanley to Taylor F. Daylami and Lauren L. Thompson $287,500

1049 Key Road, Unit 43 from Richard Marshall Childress and Dedra Hollis Childress to William L. Turbeville, Jr. and Kelly A. Turbeville $182,500

2637 River Drive, Unit 4, 6 and 11 through and including 34 from Wilkes Acquisitions, LLC to EH Noma, LLC $1,765,000

2637 River Drive, Unit 3 from Pamela W. Parks, Kenneth B. Parks and Erica E. Parks to EH Noma, LLC $105,000

3301 Keenan Drive from Bruce W. Davison and Ronda Templeton Davidson to Kristin A. Coggin $270,000

605 Lady St. from Anna Fonseca to James Byrum and Elizabeth Crum $331,500

29203

1505 Winchester Avenue from Larry Francis Huss and Jane Prather Huss to Thomas Hammond Baer and Sally Ann Baer $100,000

528 Mansfield Lane from Chelsea Cooper to Delores O. McCarter $167,000

29204

216 Glenbrooke Circle from William B. Case and Christy E. Case to H. Burton Case, Jr. and Robert W. Case $175,000

3134 Windwood Place from Christopher Leavy Johnson to Tressa L. Dixon $135,000

2849 Stratford Road from HFBT Real Estate, LLC to Fredric Woriax and Melissa Woriax $634,700

2843 Sheffield Road from Edward Morgan Connell, III and Elizabeth W.W. Connell to Lucile Cohen $340,000

2614 Glenwood Road from Margaret Evelyn Hydrick to Alexander Franklin Adams $138,500

3201 Chinaberry Drive from M. Elizabeth Turner to Marc E. Herro $130,488

29205

857 Abelia Road from James G. Bouknight and Ramsey Still to Jason P. Luther and Emily S. Luther $525,000

3204 Heyward St. from KRB Acquisitions, LLC to Susan Kirk Haynsworth $195,000

3500 Wheat St. from Amy B. Lynn f/k/a Amy B. Hernandez to Scott Curtis Thorpe $383,000

111 S. Edisto Avenue from Elizabeth G. Quackenbush to Allyson Martin $267,000

2718 Burney Drive from Jay William Ragley to Henry Erie Batts, III and Morgan Miles Batts $240,000

302 S. Beltline Boulevard from 302 S. Beltline Boulevard, LLC to Kinder Academy, Inc. $275,000

2104 Oceola St. from George D. Riedel and Suzanne R. Riedel to Solomon E. Moon $195,000

603 Dogwood St. from Nathan J. Hogue and Courtney R. Hogue to Brian Schrimpf $279,000

514 Graymont Avenue from Matthew E. Steinmetz to Justin M. Seay and Michelle E. Seay $173,000

4118 Kilbourne Road from Albert S. Kemper, IV and Anna Kemper to Jason Puhlasky and Virginia Hall Puhlasky $590,000

3010 Amherst Avenue from Shirley Lowman and Deborah E. Blair to Edward M. Connell and Elizabeth W.W. Connell $522,500

1225 Butler St. from William Curtis Elliott, III, Margaret W. Elliott and W. Curtis Elliott, Jr. to Joshua D. Vaughann and Jennifer L. Vaughan $290,000

3710 Devereaux Road from Tyler Scott Gregg and Laura Elizabeth Gregg to Aaron M. Barthel $510,000

115 Walker St. from Allyson Martin to Rawlins Kefalos $260,000

29206

4880 Reamer Avenue from Estate of Eleanor Collins McDougall to William Kinney and Caroline Kinney $238,000

6547 Haley Drive from Brittany Parker Brewer f/k/a Brittany Parker to Meredith M. Gettys $186,000

4721 Oakwood Drive from Shelley L. Fentress and Kenneth J. Fentress to Julia A. Kuhn $194,600

1437 Brennen Road from William W. Ketchin, III to Boone M. Walker $125,000

6036 Sylvan Drive from Bobbie A. Thorne to Morgan Martinez Ghosheh and Taj Ghosheh $210,000

6625 N. Trenholm Road from Jean C. Griggs and Julius D. Griggs to Bobbie A. Thorne $270,000

29209

6101 Rutledge Hill Road from Leigh C. Jones Revocable Trust to Carl Allen Johnson $475,000

1440 Leesburg Road from Debbie Lee Grice to Angelita Property Investments, LLC $107,500

172 Preserve Lane from Columbia Cash Reserves Investment Partnership to Robert S. Szadek and Laura L. Szadek $619,000

793 Hampton Creek Way from Estate of Dorothy C. Ballard to Lopaco, LLC $219,000

6517 Queens Way from Wanda W. Stanley to Donna Kelly $150,000

14 Copperfield Court from Craig T. Baker and Jordyn R. Baker to Eric Michael Carter and Nicole Carter $330,000

6223 Dublin Road from Dorothy A. Copeland to William C. Gunnells, Sr. and Portia B. Gunnells $240,000

209 Charles Towne Court from S. Page Latham to Chad G. Solomon $175,000

29212

10 Hillpine Court from Annette H. Anderson to Thommeka Montgomery $118,900

29223

50 Beaver Dam Court from Bank of America, N.A. to Happy Ending, LLC $137,890

7703 Hunt Club Road from Akash, LLC to Kimberly N. Jackson and Simon J. Jackson $127,000

209 Hope Road from Kalpu S. Patel to Jacobe L. Jones and Amber Jones $277,000

123 Angel Garden Way from Jerdine D. Abney to Klyana A. Brown and Johnny Brown $105,000

304 Cold Branch Drive from Stephen K. Wilson and Kellie C. Wilson to Trevor Alan Lee Madison and Josee Madison $199,000

539 Kimpton Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jasmiene Allen $148,920

10018 Two Notch Road from Village Mart Holdings, LLC to Naranda 100 LLC $1,111,000

104 Wildwood Club Court from Danny Deal and Linda Gail Deal to Hector Oreste Crespo Soto $325,000

100 Miles Park Drive from An Van Truong and Quynh Giao T. Le to Xin Feng Wang and Yuzhen Zheng $230,000

8720 Windsor Lake Boulevard from Cottonwood Arbors H, LLC, et al to Upstate Arbors, LLC $18,425,000

1 Baytree Court from Christopher R. Pedersen and Anita Pedersen to Daniel Allan Nail and Cheryl Glantz Nail $144,479

630 Trader Mill Road from Oliver L. Smith and Marcia W. Smith to Doris Ella Honore $127,900

29229

205 Alderston Way from Jeffrey Renard Finch a/k/a Jeffery Renard Finch and Annette M. Finsch to Caver Mudzonga and Linda Mudzonga $165,000

312 Blackloon Drive from Andrew B. Oliver and Myra A.S. Oliver to Charles Eugene Stewart and Gayle Stewart $159,000

517 Sparkleberry Lane from Anita G. Quinones to Fernando Gonzalez-Reyes $210,000

151 Abbeywalk Lane from James A. Peaks and Diana P. Peaks to Matthew Gregory Chappie Lisle and Jessica Lisle $325,000

13 Ashley Place Court from Robert J. Yantek and Wanda J. Yantek to Leslie E. Threatt and Roxann L. Threatt $208,000

209 Founders Ridge Road from Richard A. Fritts and Debora S. Fritts to Carol Lee Stone and Steve A. Johnson $199,500

203 Hamilton Place Road from Kimberly Nobles f/k/a Kimberly K. Greene to Tanya T. Lawrence $102,430

627 Crestmont Road from Doug Y. Kim and Seung H. Kim to Dang Khoa H. Nguyen and Kim Loc Ngo $221,500

14 Founders Lake Court from Carlos Lemarie and Anaisabel C. Lemarie to Jacqueline Robinson $149,000

505 Oak Cove Drive from David C. Newman and Jincy Newman to Joseph G. Campbell and Kathryn R. Campbell $136,650

3 Bridle Path Court from Antonio R. Robertson and Kira H. Robertson to Kataria Watkins $150,000

278 Meadow Springs Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Maryon Elise Samuel and Jansen D. Samuel $244,900

406 Alderston Way from William N. Luckey, Jr. and Wanda P. Luckey to Craig Scott Fick $157,000

523 Westmoreland Road from Luis R. Rosalopez to Anthony N. Sanchez and Chavonta L. Williams $189,000

221 Valley Springs Road from Richard T. Lewis and Michele L. Lewis to Anaisabel C. Lemarie $334,500

Lexington County

29006

107 Cottontail Lane from Virginia H. Jamison Revocable Living Trust to James E. Rawls, III $122,500

117 Cellar Lane from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Gloria M. Kirkland and Helga M. Neal $141,490

29033

1420 Knox Abbott Drive from 1420 Knox Abbott Drive, LLC to Marketplace Development, LLC and Baker and Baker Real Estate Developers, LLC $490,000

1127 Northland Drive from Cynthia Sherrard to Benjamin T. Adams and Amanda M. Williams $115,000

1110 Congaree Bluff Avenue from Lady Street Builders, LLC to Mallory C. Britt and Vivian C. $339,000

1005 Lafayette Avenue from Joshua D. Call and Katelyn Call f/k/a Katelyn Herstine to Tyler J. Shealy and Haley C. Shealy $184,000

1104 Naples Avenue from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Jerome Freeman and Sophie Freeman $168,667

2004 Bay St. Larry J. Spires to Eh Kler and Kay Htoo $124,000

29036

121 Owl Trace Lane from Patrick J. Gagliano and Cheryl Kreider to Ambria C. Lanteigne $126,700

102 Pacific Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Katherine A. McClam $181,306

328 Brookridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jeffrey M. Palen and Jeannie B. Palen $452,734

313 Fairway Pond Court from Robert P. Bowman to James A. Smith and Bobby Teague Buscher $259,000

234 Eagle Pointe Drive from Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust as Owner Trustee of the Residential Credit Opportunities Trust, III to Derrick F. Sanders $164,800

150 Wingspan Way from Justin S. Robertson to Matthew T. Santeramo $142,900

523 Jake Meetze Road from Dennis J. Rhoad to Lance H. Connor and Melinda M. Connor $283,000

336 Eagle Pointe Drive from Jason E. Galloway and Karen E. Galloway to Bradford M. Stokes and Katie G. Stokes $143,000

29053

462 Meadowfield Road from Joseph Gwaltney and Andrea Gwaltney to John Ashley Roof and Kristen W. Roof $124,900

29054

150 Forestwood Drive from Norene B. Drafts to Gary Kurtz $298,000

1305 Garden Grove Circle from Gail E. Grimm to Paul E. Grimm and Jen Grimm $270,000

3863 Two Notch Road from 2424 Hertford Drive, LLC to Douglas A. Niezgoda and Stacy A. Niezgoda $165,000

29063

224 Whitby Road from Elizabeth A. Bosley to Kelsey K. Carlsen $118,000

104 Cressfell Circle from Charles A. Moss IV and Mary A. Gholz n/k/a Mary A. Moss to Theresa M. Byerly $165,000

105 Oak Park Drive from Arthur State Bank to Anuj Regmi and Sunita Paudyal $460,000

29070

503 E. Columbia Avenue from Roger G. Price and Marie D. Price to Mua Dang $123,000

29072

100 Eastshore Drive from Shawn Kordes and Michelle Kordes to Larry E. Kingery, Jr. and Rebecca L. Kingery $815,000

103 Rama Court from Mark D. Cain to Megan Cain $125,000

322 Clubside Drive from Mark A. Grider and Rebecca A. Grider to Julie Freeman and John Lee $355,000

115 Natalie Lane from Brandon G. Keatley and Megan M. Keatley to Joshua Call and Katelyn Call $296,000

314 Glengary Curt from Mark A. Paquette and Rachelle L. Paquette to William S. Thompson and Lisa Thompson $395,000

204 Saxe Gotha Lane from Martha S. Vewcchio n/k/a Martha J. Hartley to Wesley B. Glaze $133,500

124 Beringer Circle from Troy M. Borgman and Joyce L. May f/k/a Joyce L. Borgman to Kayla C. Everhart and Johnathan M. Everhart $239,900

816 Beechleaf Court from Felipe C. Thomaz and Jessica R. Thomaz to Alexandre M. Munhoz and Camila Proenca De Freitas Munhoz $305,000

268 Hollingsworth Lane from David D. Rainer and Melinda J. Rainer to Vernon Vaden $158,500

143 Jeremiah Road from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Dustin Chase Reeder and Savanna McGaha Reeder $183,000

130 Nightingale Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Jason Wade Sallings and Francy Christine Sallings $249,975

105 Whiteford Court from Jason J. Cook and Jan R. Cook to Roger K. Binnicker and Emily M. Binnicker $200,000

146 Hope Springs Road from Donald T. Martin, Jr. to Michael P. Current and Heather N. Current $409,900

234 Dawsons Park Drive from William M. Cromley, III and Martha E. Cromley to Phyllis Kelly $104,000

350 Mill House Lane from Daniel J. Hall and Magdalena Grudzinski-Hall to Corey J. Genevicz and Nadine Genevicz $289,900

212 Cinnamon Hills Lane from Robert J. Jaindl, Jr. to Judy L. Bearse and Richard R. Bearse, Jr. $140,000

105 Foley Lane from Brownstone Homes, LLC to Lakeisha G. West $135,000

1441 Old Chapin Road from James M. Eslinger to Thomas R. Young, Jr. and Heather W. Young $244,900

240 Saddlebrook Road from James A. Gossett to Timothy Dean Baynard and Jamie Lauren Baynard $135,000

616 Pinnacle Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Lester D. McCain $186,905

577 Plymouth Pass Drive from William Shane Bowers and Sally Carr Bowers to Hope L. McFadden and Dennis F. McFadden $225,500

237 Lost Branch Road from Estate of Barbara C. Rich n/k/a Barabara C. Corley to Edward J. Phelps, Jr. and Erin Phelps $135,000

311 Merus Drive from Joseph A. Johnson to Brantley Christopher Faulk $175,000

113 Grace St. from Guyton Holdings, LLC to Randall P. Tutenm $103,900

412 Barn Plank Road from Stephanie Gentile and Anthony Gentile to Wesley J. Warren-Camp and Ashlan C. Diaz $157,250

121 Hemphill Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Elliot B. Litteral and Brittany M. Litteral $176,044

516 Blue Ledge Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jeremy W. Brewer $215,562

105 Summerford Court from Stephen W. Scruggs and Sharon E. Scruggs to American International Relocation Solutions, LLC $350,000

120 W. Sparrowood Run from Brittany Dyches and Fred Dyches to Kevin Brennen Corley $157,500

140 Coventry Lake Drive from Rhett L. Wehunt and Lisa Wehunt to Haley M. Lewter $124,000

256 Governor’s Grant Boulevard from R. Michael Gallagher to Kristin C. Tarcza and Walter H. Tarcza $350,000

321 Farmhouse Loop from Frances T. Powell to Steven W. McCraw $155,000

100 Kenwick Lane from Fortress Homes, LLC to Linda Susan Norman $207,400

102 Kenwick Lane from Fortress Homes, LLC to Ngan Nu Tim Ton $249,900

448 Whispering Winds Drive from Donna T. Easterling and Hannah H. Easterling to Huaying Jiang and Qian Wang $138,000

101 Bywater Court from Cameron G. Nations and Brooke S. Nations to Brandon Garrett Powell and Amber Brennan Powell $199,500

105 Summerford Court from American International Relocation Solutions, Inc. to Owens and Anna E. Owens $350,000

305 Gemstone Court from Donna Moreno and Gerard Moreno to William A. Matheny, Jr. andMichelle B. Matheny $221,000

411 Midway Woods Drive from Day Development, LLC to Terri Phillips $180,000

516 Tailwater Bend from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Andrew M. Chiarel and Elizabeth K. Chiarel $414,540

151 Steeplechase Road from Steven F. Ging and Maryann Ging to Brandt W. Latimer and Deborah Latimer $720,000

112 Saddlebrooke Road from Kelly Powers and Kerry Powers to Elizabeth Susan Magee $121,500

327 Spruce Glen Road from Russell E. King and Jacqueline H. King to Barry Keith Skipper and Cindy B. Skipper as JTROS $279,250

29073

1214 Denali Court from NVR, Inc. to Debra Copland-Sparrow and Oscar Sparrow $177,990

155 Brooksong Drive from Joshua E. Crout and Alison V. Price a/k/a Alison Price Crout to Ryan N. Smith and Ashlin Jade Smith $115,000

758 Deertrack Run from Catherine Louise Hall to Brian Gundlach and Michelle Gundlach $169,500

203 Sunny View Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Eddie F. Nelson $191,000

216 Irwin Drive from Robert W. Patton and Brenda Patton to James Ervin Blizzard, Jr. and Allison Williams Blizzard $250,000

340 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jennifer Lee $175,414

146 Sunny View Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Michael J. Vantroost $177,045

220 Kings Point Court from Florrie E. Brown to Larry L. Jett and Bonnie C. Jett $129,000

147 Cog Hill Drive from Brandi M. Newman to Michael Hunter Kemplin $120,000

518 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Daniel Tyler Brant and Stephanie Brooke Brent $190,411

828 Ingamma Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Joshua A. Perkins $206,780

512 Palmetto Creek Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Danyell Collins and Branda Stradford-Collins $308,256

1430 Knotts Haven Loop from William E. Keeler and Patricia A. Keeler to Justin Jones and Kristen Jones $204,000

113 White Birch Court from Tanya S. Orlando and Edward K. Orlando to Collin J. Modzelewski and Erica L. Modzelewski $224,500

239 Orange Pond Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Chie Gaines $120,000

249 Megan Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Walter Brann and Jamie Brann $149,076

315 Cassique Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Vernon R. Bradberry, Jr. and Erin R. Bradberrry $202,500

473 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Crystal A. Lewis and Katelyn N. Lewis $171,523

29123

706 Main St. from Nichols Investment Trust to Johnny L. Huggins $115,000

29160

461 Jim Rucker Road from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Bryan C. Jackson $130,490

29169

3221, 3223, 3225 and 3231 Sunset Boulevard from AREI (CBP), LLC to RH Lexington Holdings, LLC $3,200,000

213 Danwood Drive from Rhonda B. Dority and Tera B. Brady to Dontreese McRae and Sherin McRae $127,900

105 Weeping Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Michael Blizzard $149,985

2710 Leaphart Road from Penelope N. Wilson and David E. Wilson to Clifford Miller $175,000

153 Weeping Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Elizabeth Amy Parham $160,075

153 Manning Drive from Sandra Rush Dunlap Revocable Trust to Sharon E. Hornsby and Craig Manning $279,000

1822 Burnham St. from Sharon E. Hornsby to Kasavan N. Soman, Shibi Soman and Ashique N. Soman $108,000

303 N. Parson St. from 303 Parsons, LLC to Alan R. Gibson $315,000

168 Weeping Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Valerie N. Griffin $160,844

29170

618 Longstream Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to John A. Harrison and Cory N. Harrison $161,000

621 Long Stream Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Dedric A. Broadwater $139,000

237 Skylight Drive from Stacy O. Shuler, Jr. and Linda C. Shuler to Gail A. Evans $333,000

114 Hunters Mill Lane from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to George T. Haas, Jr. $169,000

136 Jereme Bay Road from Michael Van Der Heyden and Patricia Van Der Heyden to Britton Christopher Iaco $169,000

2857 Emanuel Church Road from Robert C. Cook to Ronald D. Hallman, Sr. and Gladis A. Hallman $110,000

352 Blossom View Court from Gary Stanley and Diana Stanley to Jeremy S. Woods and Samantha S. Woods $236,500

245 Fox Lake Drive from Alexander C. Almond to Jerry D. Wilson $146,000

7 Foxwood Court from Karly D. Long n/k/a Karly D. Richardson and Brian T. Richardson to Nicholas C. Greene and Christina A. Greene $130,000

29172

1544 Coolbrook Drive from Joseph R. Slice and Heather J. Slice to Dustin E. Bates, Debra W. Bates and Kelly Bates $115,000

135 Clubhouse Drive from Mary C. Jones Trust Agreement to Tyler Hayes Brewer $255,000

29210

728 Shadow Mist Lane from Nancy Hilliard to Jason E. Johnson $146,000

501 Westlawn Road from Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Arturo A. Fabila and Rocio Torres $110,000

29212

238 Greenstone Way from John Angelo Curreri to Joshua Lee Hoffman $215,000

200 Spartan Drive from SC House Hounds, LLC to Byron Fidel Frazier $125,000

122 Regatta Forest Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to John S. Loquist and Renatta S. Loquist $334,427

113 Lyndhurst Court from Sai Prasanna Tirucovelluri to Stephanie Ahn Gillian and Clinton Gillian $179,000

317 Winward Point Road from Allen R. Wenner and Suzanne R. Wenner to McGuinn Homes, LLC $280,000

301 Gladstone Drive from Robert S. Parker and Lisa S. Parker to Judd G. Kohler $159,000

508 Timbertrail Court from Vernon Bradberry, Jr. and Erin R. Bradberry to Nathan A. Head and Sarah Head $245,000

114 Wilton Hill Road from Jeanne Knoechel West Revocable Trust to Amanda Schurlknight Oliver and Joseph Tarrant Oliver $165,000

112 Glossop Circle from Vernon Dale Salter and Laurelee Melinda Salter to Kenneth M. Lanigan and Courtney Leann Gallmeier $128,750

230 Ripley Station Road from Yvonne Patten Law Revocable Living Trust to Marc Taylor and Sara Myer $154,000

1821 Highbrook Drive from Thomas G. Neff and Judith H. Neff to Charles Gaherty $199,000

5531 Old Bush River Road from Comprehensive Auto Services, LLC to M Auto Holdings, LLC $418,900

109 Oak Hollow Court from John A. Slominski and Margaret A. Slominski to Nichols and Deborah B. Nichols $199,000

108 Park Terrace Drive from Christ Central Ministries to Venture Aloft One, LLC $785,000

223 Quill Court from Tami S. Haselden and William F. Haselden, Jr. to Candace Faith Eaves and Brent Everett Lovett, Jr. as JTROS $114,000

Kershaw County

29009

3738 Bethune Road from McKittrick Timber, LLC to Laura Carpenter Balding $106,502

29020

839 Hermitage Pond Road from Silver Canoe, LLC to Jonathen D. Belote and Kelsey B. Belote $138,500

938 Broad St. from Amanda K. Sheheen to Harold W. Funderburk, Jr. and Laure Slade Funderburk $150,000

1925 Hasty Road from Jonathan A. Potter and Adriane C. Potter to Stacy Foltz and David Foltz $415,000

2131 Airline Drive Angelo Stellato and Giulia Stellato to Jessica Ann VanDyke $118,500

231 Hackamore Lane from Michael A. Correal to Homer. A. Resendez $288,900

507 Carrison St. from Estate of Mary Duval Myers to Patrick J. Graham and Viveca L. Graham $130,000

12 Rye Lane from Cecil R. Helton to John P. Schaffer and Roberta M. Schaffer $175,000

29045

58 Lillie Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jason Carletti and Whitney Carletti $216,275

6 Fyfe Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Monica Wright and Terrance D. Wright $355,447

11 Thatch Palm Court from Betsy R. Jones n/k/a Betsy R. Geddings to Briar Rose Ja-Shing and Allen Joshua Nunez $184,000

106 Driftwood Avenue from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Nicholas R. Buchko and Gina R. Buchko $135,000

4 Lacebark Lane from Truman 2012 SC@ Title Trust to Alisha Kim Smith $125,000

1580 Beech Lane from Hall Homes, LLC to Ana Y. Agredano and Erik A. Agredano Gonzalez $143,000

1427 Smyrna Road from Charles Koon Builders, Inc. to Thomas C. Perkins and Bria Perkins $156,000

29067

4689 Haile Gold Mine Road from David S. Faulkenberry and Karen J. Faulkenberry to Christopher Chick $310,000

29078

1231 Ancrum Ferry Road from Chad E. Szatko to Cody A. Crout and Lauren M. Hicks $157,500

110 Wildwood Lane from Richard T. Rogers to Michael D. Ferncez $159,900

3 Dressage Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Chantal Y. McCray $225,011

154 Hunting Creek Drive from Charles G. Anderson, Jr. and Bonnie R. Anderson to Daniel Kyle Hudson and Jocelyn Madeline Hudson $152,900

52 Mauser Drive from Jeffrey Mark West and Erica Loren West to Ferris Dupree Bolen and Priscilla Lynn Bolen $224,000

11 Lander Lane from Mark Germano and Amy Germano to Jamie Jackson and Autumn Jackson $224,000

