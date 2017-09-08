Apartment complex in Dentsville sells for $18,425,000

Richland County
28209
111 Gavinshire Road from Danny O. Catoe and Myra R. Catoe to Lana M. Jiles $124,900
29016
501 Golden Rod Court from Kristen Lee Tate and Steve Tate to Kenneth H. Eliasen $282,500
125 Dalston Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to James M. Reh and Jan E. Reh $206,580
357 Kingsbury Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to George S. Ferebee and Debra D. Richardson $249,802
629 Upper Trail from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Larenda M. Canady $293,642
13 Deacon Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Carlos G. Paxtor and Elsa M. Paxtor $201,872
213 Strathmore Drive from Lyle R. Schulze and Maureen Schulze to John P. Samonsky and Andrea M. Samonsky $329,000
321 Old Course Loop from Wigberto C. Burgos and Caroline M. Smith to Joelette D. Law $349,000
441 Royal Links Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Terel L. Cherry and Tomika L. Cherry $275,147
216 Stormycreek Lane from Ann M. Beasley to Bakari S. Prioleau $275,000
29036
157 Lockleigh Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Gabriel D. Penfield and Megan M. Penfield $265,228
297 Foxport Drive from Jack Russell Carmody and Carrie T. Carmody to Cynthia F. Sherrard $165,000
228 Joe Free Road from Barbara Lehew to Brandon Wayne McGuire $230,000
168 Lockleigh Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Rosarie Benecki $274,161
29045
200 Westridge Road from Michael Kevin Thurmond to Jimmy F. Bass and Dorcas Larue Bass $105,000
174 Catawba Hill Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Arvin Santos Bautista and Maria Bautista $231,572
700 Jack Russell Court from Rufus Dwayne Stukes to Rachel Alston $125,000
132 Lucky Court from Jeremy D. Hansen and Chelsea Hansen to Joseph M. Carraway $139,000
29061
982 Farnsworth Drive from Hana Moors-Caudle f/k/a Hana T. Caudle and Marques Renard Caudle to Rosa Weathersby $204,000
29063
14 Caddis Creek Court from Marvin H. Corne and Maria McCormick f/k/a Maria Corne to Kytonni Cooper $125,000
333 English Legend Drive from Calvin J. Morris and Joyce A. Morris to Daniel R. Wheeler, Sr. and Brenda L. Wheeler $320,000
1013 Steeple Ridge Road from Reggie L. Boan and Janet F. Boan to Bradley Davis Hewett and Markie Lee Hewett $532,000
117 Johns Hill Lane from Timothy Raymond Urch and Melissa Lee Urch to Stephen M. Whetstone $196,500
102 Winding Road from Hannelore G. Jenner to Constance Stratidakis $605,000
2524 Hollingshed Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to James R. Twitty $330,420
427 Beech Branch Drive from Brian C. Davis and Heather M. Davis to Christopher Swigart and Mirando Swigart $137,000
437 Woodhouse Loop from Palmetto Residential Rentals, LLC to Margaret A. Fuentes $126,500
191 Arbor Court from Heath Roberts to Perry J. Ramicone $195,000
317 Whiskery Lane from Christopher Stone and Jacqueline Stone to Mack Branham and Jennie Branham $365,000
21 Northstone Court from Robert Miller and Jane E. Miller to Shaneik C. Davidson $139,000
109 Kenwood Court from Bradley M. Gainey and Lindsey B. Gainey to Brittany Hancock and Nicholas Hancock $269,900
1 Salvia Court from Sarah S. Middleton, Estate Case No. 2016ES4001273 to Justina Emmanwori $111,000
29075
100 Jim Addy Road from Jason Lathrop and Brandy Lathrop to Aric D. Webster and Christy M. Webster $329,000
29201
133 River Valley Drive from Martha O. Bartone to Jacob Mark McClure $134,000
1419 Confederate Oaks, Unit 4-A from John Phillip Irion, Jr. Revocable Trust to Bruno Gerald Delage Revocable Trust $112,500
2305 Rembert St. from Claudel Gratia to Lajoia Broughton $310,000
2303 Gadsden St. from William Taylor Stanley to Taylor F. Daylami and Lauren L. Thompson $287,500
1049 Key Road, Unit 43 from Richard Marshall Childress and Dedra Hollis Childress to William L. Turbeville, Jr. and Kelly A. Turbeville $182,500
2637 River Drive, Unit 4, 6 and 11 through and including 34 from Wilkes Acquisitions, LLC to EH Noma, LLC $1,765,000
2637 River Drive, Unit 3 from Pamela W. Parks, Kenneth B. Parks and Erica E. Parks to EH Noma, LLC $105,000
3301 Keenan Drive from Bruce W. Davison and Ronda Templeton Davidson to Kristin A. Coggin $270,000
605 Lady St. from Anna Fonseca to James Byrum and Elizabeth Crum $331,500
29203
1505 Winchester Avenue from Larry Francis Huss and Jane Prather Huss to Thomas Hammond Baer and Sally Ann Baer $100,000
528 Mansfield Lane from Chelsea Cooper to Delores O. McCarter $167,000
29204
216 Glenbrooke Circle from William B. Case and Christy E. Case to H. Burton Case, Jr. and Robert W. Case $175,000
3134 Windwood Place from Christopher Leavy Johnson to Tressa L. Dixon $135,000
2849 Stratford Road from HFBT Real Estate, LLC to Fredric Woriax and Melissa Woriax $634,700
2843 Sheffield Road from Edward Morgan Connell, III and Elizabeth W.W. Connell to Lucile Cohen $340,000
2614 Glenwood Road from Margaret Evelyn Hydrick to Alexander Franklin Adams $138,500
3201 Chinaberry Drive from M. Elizabeth Turner to Marc E. Herro $130,488
29205
857 Abelia Road from James G. Bouknight and Ramsey Still to Jason P. Luther and Emily S. Luther $525,000
3204 Heyward St. from KRB Acquisitions, LLC to Susan Kirk Haynsworth $195,000
3500 Wheat St. from Amy B. Lynn f/k/a Amy B. Hernandez to Scott Curtis Thorpe $383,000
111 S. Edisto Avenue from Elizabeth G. Quackenbush to Allyson Martin $267,000
2718 Burney Drive from Jay William Ragley to Henry Erie Batts, III and Morgan Miles Batts $240,000
302 S. Beltline Boulevard from 302 S. Beltline Boulevard, LLC to Kinder Academy, Inc. $275,000
2104 Oceola St. from George D. Riedel and Suzanne R. Riedel to Solomon E. Moon $195,000
603 Dogwood St. from Nathan J. Hogue and Courtney R. Hogue to Brian Schrimpf $279,000
514 Graymont Avenue from Matthew E. Steinmetz to Justin M. Seay and Michelle E. Seay $173,000
4118 Kilbourne Road from Albert S. Kemper, IV and Anna Kemper to Jason Puhlasky and Virginia Hall Puhlasky $590,000
3010 Amherst Avenue from Shirley Lowman and Deborah E. Blair to Edward M. Connell and Elizabeth W.W. Connell $522,500
1225 Butler St. from William Curtis Elliott, III, Margaret W. Elliott and W. Curtis Elliott, Jr. to Joshua D. Vaughann and Jennifer L. Vaughan $290,000
3710 Devereaux Road from Tyler Scott Gregg and Laura Elizabeth Gregg to Aaron M. Barthel $510,000
115 Walker St. from Allyson Martin to Rawlins Kefalos $260,000
29206
4880 Reamer Avenue from Estate of Eleanor Collins McDougall to William Kinney and Caroline Kinney $238,000
6547 Haley Drive from Brittany Parker Brewer f/k/a Brittany Parker to Meredith M. Gettys $186,000
4721 Oakwood Drive from Shelley L. Fentress and Kenneth J. Fentress to Julia A. Kuhn $194,600
1437 Brennen Road from William W. Ketchin, III to Boone M. Walker $125,000
6036 Sylvan Drive from Bobbie A. Thorne to Morgan Martinez Ghosheh and Taj Ghosheh $210,000
6625 N. Trenholm Road from Jean C. Griggs and Julius D. Griggs to Bobbie A. Thorne $270,000
29209
6101 Rutledge Hill Road from Leigh C. Jones Revocable Trust to Carl Allen Johnson $475,000
1440 Leesburg Road from Debbie Lee Grice to Angelita Property Investments, LLC $107,500
172 Preserve Lane from Columbia Cash Reserves Investment Partnership to Robert S. Szadek and Laura L. Szadek $619,000
793 Hampton Creek Way from Estate of Dorothy C. Ballard to Lopaco, LLC $219,000
6517 Queens Way from Wanda W. Stanley to Donna Kelly $150,000
14 Copperfield Court from Craig T. Baker and Jordyn R. Baker to Eric Michael Carter and Nicole Carter $330,000
6223 Dublin Road from Dorothy A. Copeland to William C. Gunnells, Sr. and Portia B. Gunnells $240,000
209 Charles Towne Court from S. Page Latham to Chad G. Solomon $175,000
29212
10 Hillpine Court from Annette H. Anderson to Thommeka Montgomery $118,900
29223
50 Beaver Dam Court from Bank of America, N.A. to Happy Ending, LLC $137,890
7703 Hunt Club Road from Akash, LLC to Kimberly N. Jackson and Simon J. Jackson $127,000
209 Hope Road from Kalpu S. Patel to Jacobe L. Jones and Amber Jones $277,000
123 Angel Garden Way from Jerdine D. Abney to Klyana A. Brown and Johnny Brown $105,000
304 Cold Branch Drive from Stephen K. Wilson and Kellie C. Wilson to Trevor Alan Lee Madison and Josee Madison $199,000
539 Kimpton Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jasmiene Allen $148,920
10018 Two Notch Road from Village Mart Holdings, LLC to Naranda 100 LLC $1,111,000
104 Wildwood Club Court from Danny Deal and Linda Gail Deal to Hector Oreste Crespo Soto $325,000
100 Miles Park Drive from An Van Truong and Quynh Giao T. Le to Xin Feng Wang and Yuzhen Zheng $230,000
8720 Windsor Lake Boulevard from Cottonwood Arbors H, LLC, et al to Upstate Arbors, LLC $18,425,000
1 Baytree Court from Christopher R. Pedersen and Anita Pedersen to Daniel Allan Nail and Cheryl Glantz Nail $144,479
630 Trader Mill Road from Oliver L. Smith and Marcia W. Smith to Doris Ella Honore $127,900
29229
205 Alderston Way from Jeffrey Renard Finch a/k/a Jeffery Renard Finch and Annette M. Finsch to Caver Mudzonga and Linda Mudzonga $165,000
312 Blackloon Drive from Andrew B. Oliver and Myra A.S. Oliver to Charles Eugene Stewart and Gayle Stewart $159,000
517 Sparkleberry Lane from Anita G. Quinones to Fernando Gonzalez-Reyes $210,000
151 Abbeywalk Lane from James A. Peaks and Diana P. Peaks to Matthew Gregory Chappie Lisle and Jessica Lisle $325,000
13 Ashley Place Court from Robert J. Yantek and Wanda J. Yantek to Leslie E. Threatt and Roxann L. Threatt $208,000
209 Founders Ridge Road from Richard A. Fritts and Debora S. Fritts to Carol Lee Stone and Steve A. Johnson $199,500
203 Hamilton Place Road from Kimberly Nobles f/k/a Kimberly K. Greene to Tanya T. Lawrence $102,430
627 Crestmont Road from Doug Y. Kim and Seung H. Kim to Dang Khoa H. Nguyen and Kim Loc Ngo $221,500
14 Founders Lake Court from Carlos Lemarie and Anaisabel C. Lemarie to Jacqueline Robinson $149,000
505 Oak Cove Drive from David C. Newman and Jincy Newman to Joseph G. Campbell and Kathryn R. Campbell $136,650
3 Bridle Path Court from Antonio R. Robertson and Kira H. Robertson to Kataria Watkins $150,000
278 Meadow Springs Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Maryon Elise Samuel and Jansen D. Samuel $244,900
406 Alderston Way from William N. Luckey, Jr. and Wanda P. Luckey to Craig Scott Fick $157,000
523 Westmoreland Road from Luis R. Rosalopez to Anthony N. Sanchez and Chavonta L. Williams $189,000
221 Valley Springs Road from Richard T. Lewis and Michele L. Lewis to Anaisabel C. Lemarie $334,500
Lexington County
29006
107 Cottontail Lane from Virginia H. Jamison Revocable Living Trust to James E. Rawls, III $122,500
117 Cellar Lane from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Gloria M. Kirkland and Helga M. Neal $141,490
29033
1420 Knox Abbott Drive from 1420 Knox Abbott Drive, LLC to Marketplace Development, LLC and Baker and Baker Real Estate Developers, LLC $490,000
1127 Northland Drive from Cynthia Sherrard to Benjamin T. Adams and Amanda M. Williams $115,000
1110 Congaree Bluff Avenue from Lady Street Builders, LLC to Mallory C. Britt and Vivian C. $339,000
1005 Lafayette Avenue from Joshua D. Call and Katelyn Call f/k/a Katelyn Herstine to Tyler J. Shealy and Haley C. Shealy $184,000
1104 Naples Avenue from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Jerome Freeman and Sophie Freeman $168,667
2004 Bay St. Larry J. Spires to Eh Kler and Kay Htoo $124,000
29036
121 Owl Trace Lane from Patrick J. Gagliano and Cheryl Kreider to Ambria C. Lanteigne $126,700
102 Pacific Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Katherine A. McClam $181,306
328 Brookridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jeffrey M. Palen and Jeannie B. Palen $452,734
313 Fairway Pond Court from Robert P. Bowman to James A. Smith and Bobby Teague Buscher $259,000
234 Eagle Pointe Drive from Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust as Owner Trustee of the Residential Credit Opportunities Trust, III to Derrick F. Sanders $164,800
150 Wingspan Way from Justin S. Robertson to Matthew T. Santeramo $142,900
523 Jake Meetze Road from Dennis J. Rhoad to Lance H. Connor and Melinda M. Connor $283,000
336 Eagle Pointe Drive from Jason E. Galloway and Karen E. Galloway to Bradford M. Stokes and Katie G. Stokes $143,000
29053
462 Meadowfield Road from Joseph Gwaltney and Andrea Gwaltney to John Ashley Roof and Kristen W. Roof $124,900
29054
150 Forestwood Drive from Norene B. Drafts to Gary Kurtz $298,000
1305 Garden Grove Circle from Gail E. Grimm to Paul E. Grimm and Jen Grimm $270,000
3863 Two Notch Road from 2424 Hertford Drive, LLC to Douglas A. Niezgoda and Stacy A. Niezgoda $165,000
29063
224 Whitby Road from Elizabeth A. Bosley to Kelsey K. Carlsen $118,000
104 Cressfell Circle from Charles A. Moss IV and Mary A. Gholz n/k/a Mary A. Moss to Theresa M. Byerly $165,000
105 Oak Park Drive from Arthur State Bank to Anuj Regmi and Sunita Paudyal $460,000
29070
503 E. Columbia Avenue from Roger G. Price and Marie D. Price to Mua Dang $123,000
29072
100 Eastshore Drive from Shawn Kordes and Michelle Kordes to Larry E. Kingery, Jr. and Rebecca L. Kingery $815,000
103 Rama Court from Mark D. Cain to Megan Cain $125,000
322 Clubside Drive from Mark A. Grider and Rebecca A. Grider to Julie Freeman and John Lee $355,000
115 Natalie Lane from Brandon G. Keatley and Megan M. Keatley to Joshua Call and Katelyn Call $296,000
314 Glengary Curt from Mark A. Paquette and Rachelle L. Paquette to William S. Thompson and Lisa Thompson $395,000
204 Saxe Gotha Lane from Martha S. Vewcchio n/k/a Martha J. Hartley to Wesley B. Glaze $133,500
124 Beringer Circle from Troy M. Borgman and Joyce L. May f/k/a Joyce L. Borgman to Kayla C. Everhart and Johnathan M. Everhart $239,900
816 Beechleaf Court from Felipe C. Thomaz and Jessica R. Thomaz to Alexandre M. Munhoz and Camila Proenca De Freitas Munhoz $305,000
268 Hollingsworth Lane from David D. Rainer and Melinda J. Rainer to Vernon Vaden $158,500
143 Jeremiah Road from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Dustin Chase Reeder and Savanna McGaha Reeder $183,000
130 Nightingale Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Jason Wade Sallings and Francy Christine Sallings $249,975
105 Whiteford Court from Jason J. Cook and Jan R. Cook to Roger K. Binnicker and Emily M. Binnicker $200,000
146 Hope Springs Road from Donald T. Martin, Jr. to Michael P. Current and Heather N. Current $409,900
234 Dawsons Park Drive from William M. Cromley, III and Martha E. Cromley to Phyllis Kelly $104,000
350 Mill House Lane from Daniel J. Hall and Magdalena Grudzinski-Hall to Corey J. Genevicz and Nadine Genevicz $289,900
212 Cinnamon Hills Lane from Robert J. Jaindl, Jr. to Judy L. Bearse and Richard R. Bearse, Jr. $140,000
105 Foley Lane from Brownstone Homes, LLC to Lakeisha G. West $135,000
1441 Old Chapin Road from James M. Eslinger to Thomas R. Young, Jr. and Heather W. Young $244,900
240 Saddlebrook Road from James A. Gossett to Timothy Dean Baynard and Jamie Lauren Baynard $135,000
616 Pinnacle Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Lester D. McCain $186,905
577 Plymouth Pass Drive from William Shane Bowers and Sally Carr Bowers to Hope L. McFadden and Dennis F. McFadden $225,500
237 Lost Branch Road from Estate of Barbara C. Rich n/k/a Barabara C. Corley to Edward J. Phelps, Jr. and Erin Phelps $135,000
311 Merus Drive from Joseph A. Johnson to Brantley Christopher Faulk $175,000
113 Grace St. from Guyton Holdings, LLC to Randall P. Tutenm $103,900
412 Barn Plank Road from Stephanie Gentile and Anthony Gentile to Wesley J. Warren-Camp and Ashlan C. Diaz $157,250
121 Hemphill Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Elliot B. Litteral and Brittany M. Litteral $176,044
516 Blue Ledge Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jeremy W. Brewer $215,562
105 Summerford Court from Stephen W. Scruggs and Sharon E. Scruggs to American International Relocation Solutions, LLC $350,000
120 W. Sparrowood Run from Brittany Dyches and Fred Dyches to Kevin Brennen Corley $157,500
140 Coventry Lake Drive from Rhett L. Wehunt and Lisa Wehunt to Haley M. Lewter $124,000
256 Governor’s Grant Boulevard from R. Michael Gallagher to Kristin C. Tarcza and Walter H. Tarcza $350,000
321 Farmhouse Loop from Frances T. Powell to Steven W. McCraw $155,000
100 Kenwick Lane from Fortress Homes, LLC to Linda Susan Norman $207,400
102 Kenwick Lane from Fortress Homes, LLC to Ngan Nu Tim Ton $249,900
448 Whispering Winds Drive from Donna T. Easterling and Hannah H. Easterling to Huaying Jiang and Qian Wang $138,000
101 Bywater Court from Cameron G. Nations and Brooke S. Nations to Brandon Garrett Powell and Amber Brennan Powell $199,500
105 Summerford Court from American International Relocation Solutions, Inc. to Owens and Anna E. Owens $350,000
305 Gemstone Court from Donna Moreno and Gerard Moreno to William A. Matheny, Jr. andMichelle B. Matheny $221,000
411 Midway Woods Drive from Day Development, LLC to Terri Phillips $180,000
516 Tailwater Bend from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Andrew M. Chiarel and Elizabeth K. Chiarel $414,540
151 Steeplechase Road from Steven F. Ging and Maryann Ging to Brandt W. Latimer and Deborah Latimer $720,000
112 Saddlebrooke Road from Kelly Powers and Kerry Powers to Elizabeth Susan Magee $121,500
327 Spruce Glen Road from Russell E. King and Jacqueline H. King to Barry Keith Skipper and Cindy B. Skipper as JTROS $279,250
29073
1214 Denali Court from NVR, Inc. to Debra Copland-Sparrow and Oscar Sparrow $177,990
155 Brooksong Drive from Joshua E. Crout and Alison V. Price a/k/a Alison Price Crout to Ryan N. Smith and Ashlin Jade Smith $115,000
758 Deertrack Run from Catherine Louise Hall to Brian Gundlach and Michelle Gundlach $169,500
203 Sunny View Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Eddie F. Nelson $191,000
216 Irwin Drive from Robert W. Patton and Brenda Patton to James Ervin Blizzard, Jr. and Allison Williams Blizzard $250,000
340 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jennifer Lee $175,414
146 Sunny View Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Michael J. Vantroost $177,045
220 Kings Point Court from Florrie E. Brown to Larry L. Jett and Bonnie C. Jett $129,000
147 Cog Hill Drive from Brandi M. Newman to Michael Hunter Kemplin $120,000
518 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Daniel Tyler Brant and Stephanie Brooke Brent $190,411
828 Ingamma Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Joshua A. Perkins $206,780
512 Palmetto Creek Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Danyell Collins and Branda Stradford-Collins $308,256
1430 Knotts Haven Loop from William E. Keeler and Patricia A. Keeler to Justin Jones and Kristen Jones $204,000
113 White Birch Court from Tanya S. Orlando and Edward K. Orlando to Collin J. Modzelewski and Erica L. Modzelewski $224,500
239 Orange Pond Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Chie Gaines $120,000
249 Megan Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Walter Brann and Jamie Brann $149,076
315 Cassique Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Vernon R. Bradberry, Jr. and Erin R. Bradberrry $202,500
473 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Crystal A. Lewis and Katelyn N. Lewis $171,523
29123
706 Main St. from Nichols Investment Trust to Johnny L. Huggins $115,000
29160
461 Jim Rucker Road from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Bryan C. Jackson $130,490
29169
3221, 3223, 3225 and 3231 Sunset Boulevard from AREI (CBP), LLC to RH Lexington Holdings, LLC $3,200,000
213 Danwood Drive from Rhonda B. Dority and Tera B. Brady to Dontreese McRae and Sherin McRae $127,900
105 Weeping Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Michael Blizzard $149,985
2710 Leaphart Road from Penelope N. Wilson and David E. Wilson to Clifford Miller $175,000
153 Weeping Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Elizabeth Amy Parham $160,075
153 Manning Drive from Sandra Rush Dunlap Revocable Trust to Sharon E. Hornsby and Craig Manning $279,000
1822 Burnham St. from Sharon E. Hornsby to Kasavan N. Soman, Shibi Soman and Ashique N. Soman $108,000
303 N. Parson St. from 303 Parsons, LLC to Alan R. Gibson $315,000
168 Weeping Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Valerie N. Griffin $160,844
29170
618 Longstream Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to John A. Harrison and Cory N. Harrison $161,000
621 Long Stream Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Dedric A. Broadwater $139,000
237 Skylight Drive from Stacy O. Shuler, Jr. and Linda C. Shuler to Gail A. Evans $333,000
114 Hunters Mill Lane from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to George T. Haas, Jr. $169,000
136 Jereme Bay Road from Michael Van Der Heyden and Patricia Van Der Heyden to Britton Christopher Iaco $169,000
2857 Emanuel Church Road from Robert C. Cook to Ronald D. Hallman, Sr. and Gladis A. Hallman $110,000
352 Blossom View Court from Gary Stanley and Diana Stanley to Jeremy S. Woods and Samantha S. Woods $236,500
245 Fox Lake Drive from Alexander C. Almond to Jerry D. Wilson $146,000
7 Foxwood Court from Karly D. Long n/k/a Karly D. Richardson and Brian T. Richardson to Nicholas C. Greene and Christina A. Greene $130,000
29172
1544 Coolbrook Drive from Joseph R. Slice and Heather J. Slice to Dustin E. Bates, Debra W. Bates and Kelly Bates $115,000
135 Clubhouse Drive from Mary C. Jones Trust Agreement to Tyler Hayes Brewer $255,000
29210
728 Shadow Mist Lane from Nancy Hilliard to Jason E. Johnson $146,000
501 Westlawn Road from Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Arturo A. Fabila and Rocio Torres $110,000
29212
238 Greenstone Way from John Angelo Curreri to Joshua Lee Hoffman $215,000
200 Spartan Drive from SC House Hounds, LLC to Byron Fidel Frazier $125,000
122 Regatta Forest Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to John S. Loquist and Renatta S. Loquist $334,427
113 Lyndhurst Court from Sai Prasanna Tirucovelluri to Stephanie Ahn Gillian and Clinton Gillian $179,000
317 Winward Point Road from Allen R. Wenner and Suzanne R. Wenner to McGuinn Homes, LLC $280,000
301 Gladstone Drive from Robert S. Parker and Lisa S. Parker to Judd G. Kohler $159,000
508 Timbertrail Court from Vernon Bradberry, Jr. and Erin R. Bradberry to Nathan A. Head and Sarah Head $245,000
114 Wilton Hill Road from Jeanne Knoechel West Revocable Trust to Amanda Schurlknight Oliver and Joseph Tarrant Oliver $165,000
112 Glossop Circle from Vernon Dale Salter and Laurelee Melinda Salter to Kenneth M. Lanigan and Courtney Leann Gallmeier $128,750
230 Ripley Station Road from Yvonne Patten Law Revocable Living Trust to Marc Taylor and Sara Myer $154,000
1821 Highbrook Drive from Thomas G. Neff and Judith H. Neff to Charles Gaherty $199,000
5531 Old Bush River Road from Comprehensive Auto Services, LLC to M Auto Holdings, LLC $418,900
109 Oak Hollow Court from John A. Slominski and Margaret A. Slominski to Nichols and Deborah B. Nichols $199,000
108 Park Terrace Drive from Christ Central Ministries to Venture Aloft One, LLC $785,000
223 Quill Court from Tami S. Haselden and William F. Haselden, Jr. to Candace Faith Eaves and Brent Everett Lovett, Jr. as JTROS $114,000
Kershaw County
29009
3738 Bethune Road from McKittrick Timber, LLC to Laura Carpenter Balding $106,502
29020
839 Hermitage Pond Road from Silver Canoe, LLC to Jonathen D. Belote and Kelsey B. Belote $138,500
938 Broad St. from Amanda K. Sheheen to Harold W. Funderburk, Jr. and Laure Slade Funderburk $150,000
1925 Hasty Road from Jonathan A. Potter and Adriane C. Potter to Stacy Foltz and David Foltz $415,000
2131 Airline Drive Angelo Stellato and Giulia Stellato to Jessica Ann VanDyke $118,500
231 Hackamore Lane from Michael A. Correal to Homer. A. Resendez $288,900
507 Carrison St. from Estate of Mary Duval Myers to Patrick J. Graham and Viveca L. Graham $130,000
12 Rye Lane from Cecil R. Helton to John P. Schaffer and Roberta M. Schaffer $175,000
29045
58 Lillie Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jason Carletti and Whitney Carletti $216,275
6 Fyfe Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Monica Wright and Terrance D. Wright $355,447
11 Thatch Palm Court from Betsy R. Jones n/k/a Betsy R. Geddings to Briar Rose Ja-Shing and Allen Joshua Nunez $184,000
106 Driftwood Avenue from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Nicholas R. Buchko and Gina R. Buchko $135,000
4 Lacebark Lane from Truman 2012 SC@ Title Trust to Alisha Kim Smith $125,000
1580 Beech Lane from Hall Homes, LLC to Ana Y. Agredano and Erik A. Agredano Gonzalez $143,000
1427 Smyrna Road from Charles Koon Builders, Inc. to Thomas C. Perkins and Bria Perkins $156,000
29067
4689 Haile Gold Mine Road from David S. Faulkenberry and Karen J. Faulkenberry to Christopher Chick $310,000
29078
1231 Ancrum Ferry Road from Chad E. Szatko to Cody A. Crout and Lauren M. Hicks $157,500
110 Wildwood Lane from Richard T. Rogers to Michael D. Ferncez $159,900
3 Dressage Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Chantal Y. McCray $225,011
154 Hunting Creek Drive from Charles G. Anderson, Jr. and Bonnie R. Anderson to Daniel Kyle Hudson and Jocelyn Madeline Hudson $152,900
52 Mauser Drive from Jeffrey Mark West and Erica Loren West to Ferris Dupree Bolen and Priscilla Lynn Bolen $224,000
11 Lander Lane from Mark Germano and Amy Germano to Jamie Jackson and Autumn Jackson $224,000
Top real estate transfers
Top Five Richland County
8720 Windsor Lake Boulevard 29223 from Cottonwood Arbors H, LLC, et al to Upstate Arbors, LLC $18,425,000
2637 River Drive, Unit 4, 6 and 11 through and including 34 29201 from Wilkes Acquisitions, LLC to EH Noma, LLC $1,765,000
10018 Two Notch Road 29223 from Village Mart Holdings, LLC to Naranda 100 LLC $1,111,000
2849 Stratford Road 29204 from HFBT Real Estate, LLC to Fredric Woriax and Melissa Woriax $634,700
172 Preserve Lane 29209 from Columbia Cash Reserves Investment Partnership to Robert S. Szadek and Laura L. Szadek $619,000
Top Five Lexington County
3221, 3223, 3225 and 3231 Sunset Boulevard 29169 from AREI (CBP), LLC to RH Lexington Holdings, LLC $3,200,000
100 Eastshore Drive 29072 from Shawn Kordes and Michelle Kordes to Larry E. Kingery, Jr. and Rebecca L. Kingery $815,000
108 Park Terrace Drive 29212 from Christ Central Ministries to Venture Aloft One, LLC $785,000
151 Steeplechase Road 29072 from Steven F. Ging and Maryann Ging to Brandt W. Latimer and Deborah Latimer $720,000
1420 Knox Abbott Drive 29033 from 1420 Knox Abbott Drive, LLC to Marketplace Development, LLC and Baker and Baker Real Estate Developers, LLC $490,000
Top Five Kershaw County
1925 Hasty Road 29020 from Jonathan A. Potter and Adriane C. Potter to Stacy Foltz and David Foltz $415,000
6 Fyfe Court 29045 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Monica Wright and Terrance D. Wright $355,447
4689 Haile Gold Mine Road 29067 from David S. Faulkenberry and Karen J. Faulkenberry to Christopher Chick $310,000
231 Hackamore Lane 29020 from Michael A. Correal to Homer. A. Resendez $288,900
3 Dressage Court 29078 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Chantal Y. McCray $225,011
Comments