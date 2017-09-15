Office tower on Gervais Street sells for $28,125,000

Richland County
29016
204 Cart Way from Randolph W. Thomas and Charlotte E. Thomas to Sharon W. Sutton $170,000
220 Merrimont Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Brian D. Ham and LaTonya Ham $279,168
401 Knollside Drive from David C. Antonini and Shannon L. Antonini to Steven V. Bailey and Jaquelin C. Bailey $341,000
511 Langford Road from Willard R. Cox to Edward Joseph Steinberger and Kathleen Ann Steinberger $225,000
428 Rocky Bark Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Mary E. Williams $281,600
100 Roundtree Road from Brian C. Hubert and Lauren M. Hubert to Tonya Yarborough $310,000
312 Mount Valley Road from Robert Henry Moore to Tucker J. Norton and Glenda Thompson $116,000
29036
65 Wynterhall Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jerad W. McDaniel and Mia Nicole McDaniel $380,701
195 Lockleigh Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Bruce M. Frankel and Debra J. Frankel $266,500
10 N. Drive from Donald E. Williams to Michael L. McCall and Kimberly A. McCall $225,000
117 Hawks Ridge Lane from Paul M. Scott, Jr. to Joel S. Hilton and Lindsey D. Hilton $350,000
245 Foxport Drive from Brett A. Perry to Frank E. Knapp, Jr. and Wendy W. Knapp $188,000
360 Hollow Cove Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Matthew K. Livingston and Joni L. Livingston $287,123
1255 Portrait Hill Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Robin James Carruthers and Robin Rast Carruthers $280,386
29045
1973 and 1969 County Line Road from Monika D. Applewhite and Steven L. Applewhite a/k/a Steve L. Applewhite to Suhail Najjar and Noura Najjar $500,000
29063
13 Sweet Torne Circle from Firas Khardaji and Sharon Ann Khardaji to Jaleesa Davis and William Shepherd $129,000
537 Cockspur Road from Karen A. Pacheco to John Codee Goff $136,000
336 Sawyer Court from Larry L. Gehle and Veronica Gehle to Paul M. Scott, Jr. $190,000
110 Blackstone Drive from Estate of Mary Duncan Larmon to James L. Underwood and Joan Underwood $150,000
1061 Broad River Road from Kathleen N. White to Blind Hog, LLC $590,000
2 Leaminghouse Court from David B. Bennett and Robin G. Bennett to Richard H. Jackson and Carol M. Jackson $209,900
158 Old Market Lane from Steven Krusinski to Edward Doherty and Allison Doherty $244,000
9 Pitsford Court from Charles A. Maier, Jr. to Tammy M. Maier $135,000
310 Derrick Drive from Robert A. Bullock, Jr. to David W. Sprayberry $190,000
29201
900 S. Stadium Road, Unit N614 from Hollywood’s Productions, Inc. to Brian Todd Olds $230,000
1100 Bluff Road, Unit 205 from David S. Satcher, Harriet B. Satcher Winn and Katherine S. Felts to Justin Calliham and J. Robert Calliham $237,000
1829 Senate St., Unit 5A from Hunter Lee Griffin, Page Griffin Smith and Edward Vance Griffin to Mary Moore McNair $190,000
900 Taylor St., Unit 112 from Charles M. Miyaji and Eunice E. Miyaji to Timothy B. Gavigan and Barbara A. Gavigan $118,500
1109 Darlington St. from Hitchler Properties, LLC to Meagan E. Crowl and Ryan W. Shipley $235,000
1301 Gervais St. from IR-1301 Gervais, LLC to ROIB 1301 Gervais, LLC $28,125,000
29203
126 Summerlea Drive from HFFH, LLC to Joseph W. Hill $170,000
532 Jasmine Lane from Southern Realty Resource, LLC to Calvin Crawford $119,000
29204
3135 Bagnal Drive from Victoria Rentschler to Hillary R. Chance $104,000
3 Millpond Road from Estate of Mary Cason Campbell to Ann M. Beasley $315,000
1809 Dalloz Road from Rebekah Marie McFall to Erin G. Jordan $129,000
3224 Carson Drive from Lena S. Duncan to David P. Eckhardt $125,000
4124 Springhill Road from Keri J. Hester to Brittany Parker Brewer and John Walker Brewer $190,000
29205
231 S. Bull St. from Joseph H. Odom to Ryan Michael Chadwick $149,500
713 Saluda Avenue from Betty Joan Richardson k/n/a Betty Joan Kazmierczak to 942-946 Harden, LLC $250,000
713 Saluda Avenue from Estate of Patricia Ann Sutton to 942-946 Harden, LLC $250,000
518 Maple St. from Nexsen B. Johnson and Sylvia T. Johnson to Haley L. Mottel and Brian Michael Symmes $238,000
2917 Rosewood Drive from Long Pointe Investments, LLC to 2917 Rosewood, LLC $335,000
853 Burwell Lane from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Blythe Building Company, LLC $102,000
118 Sims Avenue from Charles B. Kahn and Jennifer L. Kahn to Michele Alicia Glass and Russell W. Glass $409,000
29206
126 Ponte Vedra Drive from Joyce C. Sandifer and John J. Sandifer to Matthew Jason Webster $110,000
6818 Brookfield Road from Linda S. Johnson to Joshua Edwards and Sarah Edwards $148,000
4624 Fernwood Road from Georgene Tapp Renfrow, Regan Tapp, Krystin Tapp Walker and William F. Tapp, IV to Charles R. Vernon, Jr. and James E. Hudson $285,000
4925 Forest Lake Place, Unit B-21 from Owen Industries, Inc. to Nancy Townsend $165,000
3927 W. Buchanan Drive from Edward E. Poliakoff RTA and Sandra A. Poliakoff RTA to Elizabeth A. Peake $114,500
29209
841 Forest Park Road from Meghan M. Delaney to Kelley Harris $118,000
759 Fountain Lake Road from Robert Pizzolongo and Donna R. Pizzolongo to Mariah Jeffcoat $114,000
7006 Devon Road from Dylan Quade Nicholas and Chloe McCoy to Michelle Brown and Adam Brown $196,500
2409 Cardington Drive from Rhonda L. Gillett to Rex Residential Property Owner, LLC $122,000
7504 Garners Ferry Road from Hospitality Enterprises of Columbia, LLC to TRL Properties, LLC $775,000
29210
100 Castle Road from Amy N. Sakovich and Jeremy S. Sakovich to Parker C. Beach $120,000
531 Arrowood Road from Legrande’s Enterprises, Inc. to Caheme Gerad Allen and Angela Allen $115,000
165 Springhaven Drive from Gene A. Maddox and Joyce Smith Maddox to Ellen Brace and Lawrence R. Brace $137,000
29223
110 N. Hill Court from Bruce D. Kolowsky and Kathleen Pavelcak to Virginia Pollock and Patrick Pollock $193,000
6 Millet Ridge Court from Jose Rodriguez, IV to Dalton Williams $131,900
536 Kimpton Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Barnell Young-Moses $176,790
200 Jaybird Lane from Joshua M. D’Aniello to Robby Sammy Lee and Whitley Lee $113,000
109 Shalow Brook Drive from Tomeka R. Mays and Tremele Mays to Robert B. Recher and V. Kay Recher $305,000
110 Grinders Mill Road from Curtis B. Green and Patricia A. Green to Daniel Davis and Gloria V. Davis $142,000
29229
113 Oleander Mill Way from Won Bom Seo to Tometria Michelle Sumter $138,000
103 Inkberry Court from Estate of Betty Bowers to Dong Y. Kim and Seung H. Kim $229,000
1 Aragon Court from Tomeka R. Mays and Tremele Mays to Mary S. Wilson $114,000
353 Ash Tree Road from Un Suk Smith and Talton M. Smith to Dennis T. Smart and Debra R. Smart $180,000
4825 Clemson Road from Chrisula M. Capilos Revocable Trust to Walter B. Honeycutt and Meredith L. Honeycutt $384,000
360 Ash Tree Road from David P. Peters and Melony P. Peters to Harold Brown and Wilma F. Brown $220,000
133 Miles Road from Murray Michaels and Denise Michael a/k/a Denise Michaels to John Ducate and Mary Ducate $215,000
1340 May Oak Circle from Felicia Summerson to Charmelle L. Johnson and Jerone Johnson, II $114,000
312 Faversham Crescent Road from Francis D. “Tim” Timmons to Harrison Salisbury and Misty Salisbury $140,599
410 Autumn Run Circle from Rebecca G. Sheffield to Lauren Alexcia Corley $103,500
282 Meadow Springs Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Lamar Ward and Adnouse Ward $255,940
525 Sparkleberry Lane from Ronald L. Wyand and Vickie L. Wyand to Brian McComas $220,000
Lexington County
29033
1128 Axtell Drive from Casey C. Hydro and Sonya Hydro to David Donovan $250,000
29036
325 Lighthouse Lane from Laura A. Edwards and David R. Edwards to Julie Marie Lincicome and Melissa Lincicome $299,900
210 East Boundary St. from Melvin P. Collins to Jeremy Schumpert $194,900
120 Ballentine Lane from Ricky A. Smock and Linda Smock to Linda S. Williamson, Benjamin R. Williamson, Michael P. Christie and Lacy M. Christie $375,000
105 Songbird Court from Brent L. Neuberg to Keera Harasimowicz $172,000
29045
1817 Evelyn St. from Carolina Cargo Carriers, LLC to Ryan O. Jeffcoat and Tina M. Jeffcoat $390,000
29053
272 Milton Way from Daniel P. Weathersby to Shanell Curey $114,000
622 Ben Spires Road from David G. Connelly and Loretta L. Connelly to Jodi Regis and Sandra Thoma $125,500
29054
Lot 1, Shull Island Road from Quiet Capital, LLC to Rhonda Pollard and Robert A. Pollard $240,000
29063
305 Steeple Crest N. from The Grace Folk Creek Revocable Trust to Kyle Dee Whetstone and Lisa Ann Whetstone $355,000
29070
3475 Pond Branch Road from Doris E. Whitman to Tommy L. Shealy $206,472
108 Mossy Oak Trail from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Diedre Jenkins $141,000
108 Windjammer Drive from Paul E. Graham and Margaret W. Graham to David C. Patterson and Paula J. Patterson $392,000
29072
101 Park Place Circle from Joshua E. Jackson to Christopher A. Clampitt $301,500
118 Sunset Bay from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Dante A. Jackson $250,676
208 Richmond Farm Circle from Lori E. Bunucci and John M. Bunucci to Regina L. Presnell $185,500
148 Hunters Ridge Drive from Charles J. Ellinger and Elizabeth C. Ellinger to Nathan Hawley and Angela Hawley $166,000
433 Bay Pointe from Stephen R. Sturkie and Renee P. Sturkie to Paul Manning $800,000
578 Rawl Road from John W. Morgan to Ryan Sheppard and Savannah Sheppard $158,500
116 Hayfield Court from Papanoo, LLC to Thomas Salyer and Kathryn Salyer $132,000
143 Torreyglen Drive from Ira Jones Bell, Jr. and Camille Newman Bell to Justin T. Harwell and Shannon S. Harwell $175,000
207 Plantation Drive from Preston H. Branham and Julie W. Branham to Jarrett B. Cellini and Kerry M. Gibbons $240,000
307 Fly Cast Court from Lifestone Communities, LLC to Elizabeth and Donald Bryan $180,000
114 Baywood Drive from Betty C. Kelley to Charles Joseph Werns, Jr. and Charla Ann Werns $119,300
205 Loskin Lane from Timothy K. Lee and Susan K. Sanchez to J. Fred Barton, III and Emma Judson $162,000
228 Creek Branch Drive from Keith Ancone to Victoria A. Earhart $203,000
113 Kenwick Lane from Fortress Homes, LLC to Geok-Chew Tan and Pan-Yun Liu $212,700
438 Drooping Leaf Road from Brian A. Jurumbo and Kandy L. Jurumbo to Randolph Elderkin and Renee Loucks $239,900
245 Rindle Drive from Jacob N. Temple to Edgar E. Cortina $195,000
213 Garden Gate Way from Fredrick Scott Russell and Erika L. Russell to Jeffrey Dudley $188,000
530 Flagstone Court from Jason F. Naylor and Lanielyn B. Naylor to Roy Benjamin Harman, Jr. $228,000
605 Poplar Leaf Court from Larry Pasig and Preserpina Pasig to Jane Leneave $125,000
125 Hayfield Court from Edwin Felix and Katherine A. Felix to Donald P. Sadler $129,600
141 Mill Haven Lane from William R. Doyle and Linda J. Doyle to Paul M. Folse and Carol S. Folse $206,000
10 Beach Road from The Beck Joint Revocable Trust to Patricia B. Patterson and Deirdrr Bonsecour Brown $166,000
424 Hosea Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Gary M. Bowen $181,900
102 Cabot Bay Drive from Robert Michael Sisk and Ann B. Sisk n/k/a Ann B. Sisk Whitten to Barbara P. Booth $104,000
348 Dawson’s Park Drive from Executive Construction Homes, LLC to Ye Qing Huang $170,900
29073
456 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Domenica N. Schlageter and Mark W. Schlageter $185,575
611 Walter Lane from Geoffrey A. Mason and Misty F. Day to Benjamin E. Fordree and Abigail Elyse Fordree $190,000
105 White Birch Court from Daniel Hrab and Teresa Hrab to Annette Powell and Christy Bramblett $177,500
629 Deertrack Run from Jane C. Yochum and Edwin L. Yochum to Danielle L. Lewis $150,000
108 Silverberry Drive from Shaikh Ferdaus and Christine Ferdaus to Cynthia B. Jenkins and Esther B. Baker $144,900
505 Dale Crest Court from Julie Ann Davis to Artha Thomas Carroll and Peggy Idol Carroll $148,500
131 Maple Leaf Way from Charles A. Wagner and Madison A. Bouknight n/k/a Madison Wagner to Timothy J. Ogburn $158,500
533 Riglaw Circle from Walker H. Lewis and Miranda R. Gray n/k/a Miranda G. Lewis to Jeffrey Michael Pavlikowski and Claire Ellen Pavlikowski $153,500
29160
148 Beaver Creek Road from Richard S. Barney and Deborah D. Barney to Selina Latrice Bing $175,000
29169
2100 Augusta Road from Peggy Trussell to Will-Jenn, LLC $325,000
504 Jadetree Court from Jewell B. Olmstead to Kathryn Wingate $124,000
1632 Goldfinch Lane from Estate of Jessie Spires to Craig M. Keeney and Areli A. Keeney $185,000
1134 Rutland Avenue from Craig M. Keeney to Melissa Kelley $130,000
1803 D Avenue from Catherine A. Shuler to Soliman Sayedi $190,000
164 Weeping Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jayde E. Corley $170,482
640 Spanish Oak Drive from Felicea Patel to Maranda A. Britting $144,000
29170
112 Beachwood Drive from Paul Rish to Sandra L. Frye $124,500
313 Montclaire Lane from Gordon Dustin Welch to Neigh Berg $120,000
122 Jereme Bay Road from Rhonda H. Grimes to Mary Jane Wilson $183,000
219 Nitsill Court from Jennifer M. Koen and Michael A. Koen to Cody Wayne Mezo $145,000
4052 Platt Springs Road from Rami M. Al-Emam and Penelope M. Al-Emam to Paul Quintana $148,500
229 Southview Lane from Ryan A. Wilson to Joshua D. Sanders and Ashley Joyce Sanders $147,000
104 Carlsbad Court from Joshua A. Pifer to Carynn Amber Wright $100,500
29172
3004 Charleston Highway from G & W Equipment, Inc. to Rhodes Properties of Waltersboro, LLC $825,000
143 Drayton Hall Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Adarrya Michelle Tolson $160,000
124 Sawgrass Court from Dorothy James to Clifford B. Howard $135,000
115 Indigo Place Court from Joshua D. Sanders and Ashley J. Sanders to Kyle Patrick Williamson $139,000
29210
163 Cheshire Drive from Glen H. Boatwright and Christine C. Boatwright to Roger A. Shattuck and Melissa Shattuck $199,000
3608 Fernandina Road from Columbia Land Company, LLC to William Brown and Harry Walsh $344,150
309 Lambeth Court from Kathryn M. Ludwig to Mary Catherine Skorupski $148,000
29212
104 Devonwood Court from Athena Group, LTD to David E. Cox $152,500
127 Leeward Road from Michael L. Postich to Carl P. Barnhill, Janet A. Barnhill and Jacob R. Barnhill $150,000
316 Shoreline Drive from Shirley A. Williams Revocable Trust to Phillip L. Hazlett $205,000
5640 Bush River Road from AAA Economy Storage, LLC to Hampton M. Metts $300,000
355 George Summer Drive from The Estate of Joel W. Townsend to Gregory Grabowski $455,000
250 Sandstone Road from Harminder K. Singh to Domingo G. Perez Nepomuceno and Gina Pere De Los Santos $239,900
209 Shorewood Court from Lisa M. Hostetler to Dana Matthew Hawkins $335,000
205 Lockshire Road from Shaun Pedroni and Melinda F. Pedroni to Matthew J. Driessen and Christine N. Driessen $138,000
236 Woodwinds Drive from Linda M. Kuhns and Terry Martin to Phillip Rush Easter $127,900
Kershaw County
29020
42 Carlisle Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Carl J. Witson, III and Ellen M. Witson $170,443
12 Gazebo Court from Estate of William L. Bain, Jr. to Jackie S. Cook $120,500
82 Colony Drive from Mary Brannon Hough to Christian Bryce McCaskill $130,000
1206 Dicey Creek Road from Scott Strobel and Ann P. Strobel to Charles Parker Whedon, Sr. (Life Estate) $100,000
111 Burbage St. from Cai Michael Blum and Bernadette B. Blum to Van A. Johnson, Jr. and Elizabeth A. Johnson $227,500
1804A Brevard Place from Suzanne D. Ziemke and The Estate of C. David Ziemke to Richard C. Tiller $110,000
1258 Ruddy Duck Road from David P. Kaushik, Sherry J. Nelson f/k/a Sherry N. Malushizky, Christopher J. Brady and Laurie A. Paratore-Brady to Roy P. Paratore and Ellen E. Paratore $255,000
29 Bomburgh Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Gilberto Pagan and Sue H. Fontanez-Nieves $200,146
28 Bomburgh Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Mary A. Boston $172,400
29045
23 Brandywine Court from Greg M. Cornell and Deborah D. Cornell to Wade E. Lind and Kari Lind $277,500
52 Smokewood Drive from Four Roses, LLC to Amanda J. Watts and Brandon L. Watts $130,000
29078
1845 and 1912 Ridgeway Road from George William McClure, Jr. to Charles Gettys McClure $210,213
1079 Critzer Drive from Mosier Enterprises, LLC to William A. Potter and Annie I. Potter $105,000
1005 Hill St. from Jason Christopher LeGrand and Molly Anne LeGrand to Bonnie L. Dudley and Robert M. Dudley $114,000
15 Training Track from Kitty St. Andrews to Brandon Ty. Dudley and Amanda Craig Dudley $199,900
1069 Pine Grove Road from Pansy L. Barfield to Mathew T. Harman and Crystal S. Harman $154,000
29130
2580 Lake Road from Jonathan Marc Vogt and Cameron Smith Vogt to Douglas Scott Ryan $157,605
