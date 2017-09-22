929 N. Lake Drive, site of Pastime Pavilion Cinemas, sells for $3,166,000

Richland County
29016
1038 Valley Estates Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Lizzie I. Fulmore $280,000
361 Summersweet Court from Clayton W. Propes, Jr. to Donna Weathersbee $220,000
1143 Lawhorn Road from Briana E. Timmerman to Sandra Elizabeth Yudice $279,000
824 Coriander Road from Curtis L. Weeks and Betty D. Weeks to Mary Helen Lynn and Edna L. Velazquez $475,000
12 Habersham Way from John J. Brooks, Jr. and Rebecca S. Brooks to Linda W. Bishop and Fred D. Bishop $520,000
784 Pebblebranch Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Maliq L. Gainous $202,793
29036
604 Calypso Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Tina C. Ivester $215,107
109 Match Point Drive from James Lewis Armour and Tina Dry Armour to Stuart D. Lake and Tracie Lake $338,000
29045
112 Robin Heights Road from Tyrone Ray to Shavonte Dingle and Gregory A. Briggs, Jr. $105,000
272 Belle Ridge Road from Mark A. Legaspi and Holly S. Legaspi to Danielle M. Gorie $247,000
29063
152 Twisted Hill Road from Lindsay A. Huff to Ashley L. Miller $109,900
1049 Carl Shealy Road from Joseph G. Schelble and Brook T. Schelble to Robert Kibbe, Jr. and Kathryn Kibbe $1,115,000
522 Shadowood Drive from Walter L. McLaughlin and Donna K. McLaughlin to Stephen Bradley Owens $190,000
1955 Kennerly Road from Branch Banking and Trust Company to Shirline C. Sharrow-Best, $348,000
106 Signal Lane from Donald P. Bowen and Michelle D. Bowen to Roy M. Stevens, Sr. $655,000
118 Glen Ridge Court from Sundar Muthusamy to Ann Altman Morris $190,000
129 West Rock Drive from Cora Lee H. Wayman and David Wayman to Daniel R. Janiskee $240,000
105 Savannah Branch Trail from Debbie A. Manuska to James M. Garris and Marian F. Garris $258,000
225 Cabin Drive from Stefanie Lane f/k/a Stefanie N. Sas and Steven N. Lane to Horng Yuan Kan and Shwujen Lee $198,500
29201
900 S. Stadium Road, Unit N716 from C. L. Cannon & Sons, Inc. to Erin Thomas Harmon, John M. Thomas and Leslie Rhodes Simmons $267,000
29203
308 Hilltop Place from Ken J. Floyd and Phyllis T. Floyd to Karl L. Chisholm and Mali Allen Chisholm $109,000
29204
2501 Canterbury Road from Teresa L. Williams to Jeffrey Dewaine Liebmann $275,000
3124 Stepp Drive from David E. Baxley and Beth R. Baxley to Stephen M. Koehn and Catherine O. Koehn $173,500
29205
500 Congaree Avenue from Susan Clay Fair to Sandra B. McGuckin and Lawrence P. McGuckin $810,000
920 Beltline Boulevard from Steven C. Fulmer and Debra Fulmer a/k/a Debra O. Cooper to Zachary Taylor and Shayla Callahan $278,000
1125 Woodrow St. from Kislaya Sinha to Robert Clifford $250,000
2921 Monroe St. from Joseph K. Fairey, IV and Adaline Robert Fairey to John Elliot Turner and Ryan Michael Baker $460,000
4220 Mimosa Road from Lisabeth S. Medlock to Margaret M. Stelzer and David B. Stelzer $342,000
3903 Yale Avenue from Alice C. Long to Diane K. Ehlers $243,000
31 Cavalier Court from Janice E. Widdifield n/k/a Janice E. Nirri to Lynn Thompson-Smith and Geraldine Nicole Thompson-Smith $118,700
29206
4531 Meadowood Road from Carolyn Amelia Gann to George C. James and Catherine D. James $303,500
1327 Whittaker Drive from Earl B. Olson to Ryan D. Young and Susan B. Young $239,110
2001 Rolling Pines Drive from Stephanie M. Mood and Francis P. Mood, III to Tiffany Williams Couch and Richard Longworth Couch $375,000
1718 Altascadero Drive from Angel Adams to Lucinda M. Shirley $150,000
1530 Milford Road from John F. Carlton and Tracy S. Carlton to Joseph K. Fairey, IV and Adaline R. Fairey $595,160
29209
105 Fair Hills Loop from Tyler J. Tauschek to David Scott and Kenyatta Scott $151,000
9 Palatine Road from Leland Thomas Hamblin, Jr. and Ginger M. Hamblin to Eric L. Simons and Kristin M. Simons $289,900
317 Teague Park Court from Joy E. Boston to Tony F. Paige $239,900
516 Chimney Hill Road from Jessica Rachel Mangum to Michael D. Harris, Jr. and Amanda D. Harris $305,000
708 Chimney Hill Road from Midlands Real Estate Investments, LLC to Jessica R. Mangum and Joshua P. Golson $390,000
14 Cardington Court from Laura B. Cardinal and C. Chet Miller to Donald H. Rex and Patricia M. Rex $193,750
29210
1115 Glen Oaks Road from Shirline C. Sharrow n/k/a Shirline C. Sharrow-Best to Gustavo A. Carrillomontano and Chelsi Carrillomontano $125,000
525 Innsbrook Drive from Craig Alan Grabowski to Cynthia D. Cara $134,900
1114 Glen Oaks Road from Estate of Sallie W. Davis a/k/a Sara Davis to Teresa Causey $113,500
29223
109 Fishers Wood Drive from Jerry B. Thompson and Phyllis L. Thompson to Karen G. Thompson and Rolondo D. Thompson $253,000
205 Sheridan Drive from Sturkie-Jones, Inc. to George Francis Barton and Heloisa Barton $156,000
8 Running Fox Court from Patricia M. Setzer Revocable Trust to Robert W. Lynn and Amy B. Lynn $320,000
9700 Windsor Lake Boulevard from Ennis Jordan Matthews to Travis Peter Lempesis and Karvela Stevens-Lempesis $154,000
29229
1112 Hamilton Place Circle from Valerie Cox n/k/a Valerie Cox-Marks to Antoine Mayrant $118,000
78 Hunters Pond Drive from Melvin Carter and Connie S. Carter to Tony Dewon Jackson and Sharayah Christian Jackson $144,400
102 Honeysuckle Trail from Steven Vaughn Bailey and Jacqueline Clark Bailey to Damian T. Morrow and Carrie E. Green-Morrow $260,000
104 Crane Branch Lane from Greg A. Martin and Kay K. Martin to Mitchell Colby Harris $185,000
Lexington County
29006
322 Timmerman St. from Heritage Properties, LLC to Whitney A. Montgomery and Joseph M. Montgomery $115,000
29033
1020 M Avenue from M&B Partnership, LLC to Grayson A. Vazquez $126,500
29036
101 Rum Gully Lane from Dawndee Smith Joyce and George Kenneth Joyce, Jr. to David H. Colson, Jr. and Julia M. Colson $267,500
167 Wingspan Way from Kyle B. Going to Steven Wick $215,000
115 Hilton Run Court from John DeFonte and Peggy DeFonte to Steven A. Flowers $430,000
740 Xander Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Russell G. Kerman and Jennifer Kerman $276,900
461 Lake Tide Drive from Matthew William Spisak and Amy Hamilton Spisak to Julie Reese Hawkins $435,000
113 Wingspan Way from Joseph W. Canning, III and Dawn M. Canning to Kendra Riggins and Ronnie J. Riggins $169,900
741 Xander Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Brian C. Kelly and Renee M. Kelly $274,900
317 Firebridge Drive from David C. Sues and Kellie A. Sues to Zachary C. Hoelz and Kelly Hoelz $138,900
345 Newberg Road from T. David Sanders to DP New Beginnings, LLC and Paula Cobb $320,000
531 Nantucket Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Gregory Matthew Shaw and Natasha Diane Shaw $397,654
29054
12.60 acres, Lewis Road from Gene A. Hawks and Laurie H. Hawks to Ollie Virgil Amick, Jr. $100,000
421 W. Point Drive from John Wallace Painter, Jr., Claudia D. Rowe and David W. Painter to E.B. Atkins $130,000
1913 Meetze St. from Mary Elizabeth D. Oken n/k/a Douglas and Sallie M. Douglas n/k/a Dennison to John D. Altenberg and Beth N. Altenberg $389,000
14.954 acres on US Hwy #1 from Michael M. Grooms to Lexington County School District One $736,845
4.822 acres on Rice Drive from Curtis J. Mack to Lexington County School District One $229,045
Tract 3-1.959 acres near Rice Road from Efrain Zavala Alavez to Lexington County School District One $9,750
Tract 2-1.770 acres near Rice Road from Lexington County School District One to Efrain Zavala Alavez $5
29070
213 Stutman Road from Cordero Family Revocable Living Trust to Olson Family Revocable Living Trust $110,000
3448 Windmill Road from Jason A. Howard and Tammy B. Howard to Phillip J. Hill $150,000
148 Alice Howell Lane from Albert D. Phillips and Leone Phillips to Richard W. Stover and Karen M. Stover $207,000
29072
603 Stoneridge Drive from Steve W. Joslin and Elizabeth M. Joslin to Joseph M. Loveridge $270,000
164 Phoenix Lane from Chad R. Elledge to Ashley Happel $137,500
163 Quiet Cove Drive from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to Sean F. Rolsen and Sheena A. Rolsen $160,000
111 Winners Circle from Edward William Kramer, II and Keva Leigh Kramer to Kenneth O. Martin and Myra L. Martin $295,000
668 Carriage Lake Drive from Mark A. Fowler to Mark D. Dodge and Denise D. Dodge $289,000
374 River Club Road from Singh Living Trust to Christopher M. Blevins and Michelle C. Blevins $500,000
304 Ashley Hills Court from Brian N. McFaden and Crystal C. McFaden to Jerimy Willis and Eric Weber $366,500
100 Spring Lake Drive from Mark T. Bullock to William B. Kee, Jr. and Cherlyn Garrett Kee $147,500
421 Richmond Farm Court from Kenneth Masmella to John Patrick Simmons $136,000
145 Travertine Crossing from David K. Allen and Samantha J. Allen to Kenneth W. Stueber and Wanda M. Stueber $159,000
348 Duck Creek Lane from Ferdinand Lara and Hye Chin Lara to Julie Patterson $208,500
215 Golden Fluke Drive from NVR, Inc. to Nathan A. Gilbert and Abigail E. Gilbert $277,295
164 Flagstone Way from Kevin G. Brittain and Laura V. Salley n/k/a Laura Virginia Salley Brittain to Dustin Ryan Stimson $223,400
112 Park Place from Jonathan Black and Taylor Black to Scott Franklin Brown and Shanna M. Brown $405,000
117 Misty Meadows Court from Holly Gable-Bryant and Michael D. Bryant to Sharon K. Lewis $165,500
321 Hunters Ridge Drive from Daniel B. Guptail and Brianna H. Guptail to Scott Heise $192,000
531 Ariel Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Alethea Tucker and Stephen Tucker $234,828
116 Amethyst from Faye M. Jeffcoat and Trust A U/W/D Abb Allen Jeffcoat, Jr. to Linda Shealy $209,900
22 Indian Creek Trail from David L. Gerald and Gloria R. Gerald to Tommy J. Johnson $165,000
130 Tybo Drive from EMR & Associates, LLC n/k/a Rozier Family Trust, LLC to David L. Gerald and Gloria R. Gerald $137,500
145 Turnberry Lane from Robert T. Blake a/k/a Tom Blake and Karen H. Blake to Erchell Louie Beverly $377,000
216 Allenbrooke Way from Amado Medina to Camala Richmond and Monty Omar Richmond $212,000
929 N. Lake Drive from Welcome Retail of LEX, LLC to 929 N. Lake, LLC $3,166,000
105 Shimano Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Chandler B. Meyers and Sean R. Meyers $299,079
212 Power Point Drive from James E. Barber, Jr. and Cynthia B. Barber to Patrick M. Monegan and Susan M. Monegan $745,000
404 Huntsdale Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kevin Wood and Kathryn Wood $250,553
29073
430 Winterfield Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Thomas E. Preston and Janis M. Preston $221,666
349 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Eric S. Anderson and Kayla Marie Floyd $145,500
403 Melodybrook Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Salena Lynn Barone $224,188
337 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Samuel P. Meeker and Kimberly A. Meeker $169,891
200 Willow Forks Road from Donnie Elrod and Tracy Ann Elrod to George W. Sightler and Katherine C. Sightler $205,000
316 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to John C. Brackman and Judy J. Brackman Joint and Revocable Living Trust $173,000
417 Windy Trail Court from George F. Barton and Heloisa F. Barton to Jennifer L. Smith and Luke D. Smith $131,500
184 Condor Route from Arthur B. Brickle and Deborah B. Brickle to Haley S. Robinson $116,525
144 Pinestraw Circle from Estate of Nixie Treobie Wessinger Walker n/k/a Dixie W. Walker to Brett Dennis Railing $167,000
202 Finch Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Janet Marrero and Israel Marrero $171,000
808 Ingamma Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to James Wardlew $185,000
569 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Donald B. Phillips and Peggy N. Phillips $211,577
344 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Amber Michelle Edwards $133,376
29123
122 Becca Lane from Kenneth C. Daniels to Holly L. Renard and George E. Renard, III $219,000
29169
306 Forestland Court from Estate of Willie Frances Geddings McCutchen a/k/a Frances G. McCutchen to Michael K. Smith $156,000
125 Burlie Drive from John F. McDaniel, III and Tara Dickerson to Meghan C. Huxford $127,500
111 Price Circle from E. Randy Mosteller to Shawn M. Mosteller $112,500
1006 D Avenue from Sharpe Sibs, LLC to William N. Stankowski and Nancy H. Stankowski $180,000
1128 D Avenue from Cathy R. Corey and Michael R. Cary to Kristi D. Smith $116,500
109 Cherrybark Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Amber N. VanPatten $158,439
29170
525 Wellmont Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Oscar K. Rucker and Sharon P. Rucker $286,377
1301 Sunbright Drive from Corley Brothers Construction, LLC to Andrew Sears and Chauncey Sears $115,000
143 Emanuel Creek Drive from Janet Marrero and Israel Marrero to Stephanie Corbitt $187,500
236 Melon Drive from Holly L. Morton to Gregory B. Daniels $129,900
205 Westgate Drive from James Keaveny and Kimberly Keaveny to Michael Wayne Grigsby $126,500
2707 Morningdale Drive from Shelly B. Williams, Robert W. Bedell, III, Frances B. Haygood and Robin B. Hendrick to Herman Earl Person, Jr. $110,000
29210
536 Sulgrave Drive from Scott E. McDonald to Ashley Happel $160,000
500 Keswick Road from Michael L. Hagins and Nancy G. Hagins to Robin W. Donoho $175,500
29211
800 Lexington Avenue (Portion Of) from Lewis-Co, LLC (sic - Lewis Company, LLC) to City of Cayce $150,684
29212
104 Gusty Court from Jacqueline Reyna to Terry L. Roy and Richard W. Roy $164,000
1335 Country Squire Drive from P. Michael Folse and Carol S. Folse to Richard D. Fronk and Ann M. Fronk $190,000
140 Stone Column Way from Jerry D. Bailey and Marianne T. Bailey to Kenneth Rathbun and Catherine J. Rathbun $202,000
249 Jimmy Love Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Charlene B. Baskin $164,210
1481 Lost Creek Drive from Marlo Matoska to Emily Whitecotton $195,000
Kershaw County
29009
Portion of 4291 Bethune Road from Scott W. Anderson and Sharon H. Anderson to Michael Taylor and Teresa Taylor $158,250
29020
31 Bomburgh Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Lino E. Ramos Lozano and Janina Chacon Munoz $189,900
1817 Forest Drive from Carolyn H. Pettyjohn to Craig Carver $149,000
189 Southern Oaks Drive from Teresa Elliott Carland n/k/a Teresa Elliott Langston to Ronald Odell Lindsey, Jr. and Kristi Lyn Lindsey $228,500
15 Competition Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Tyrone L. Pearson $232,990
1377 Springhill Road from John Edwin Burgess and JaNae Alicia Burgess to Deraux L. Branch $190,000
2070 Sandy Grove Church Road from Andrew D. Woodham, Jr. to Don D. Grant, Jr. and Elizabeth Grant $247,500
2444 Lockhart Road from Polymathic Properties, Inc. to Edward E. Roberts and Gina K. Roberts $225,000
29045
93 Lillie Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Crystal L. Monroe and Tiffany McNeill $197,400
3 Sedge Court from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Michael J. Tindal $171,988
6 Pinmore Court from Brett A. Driver and Chelsea Eisenhower n/k/a Chelsea E. Driver to Rashawn J. Davis and Ketura T. Matthews $197,000
40 Smokewood Drive from Austin Lee Harvel to Aaron Thomas Ryan and Jessica Taylor Ryan $140,000
2448 Miles Road from David W. Lovelady to Jennie L. Cromer $135,000
32 Trenton Drive from The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Bradley Keef $150,500
29078
1037 Hill St. from Estate of Lyle M. Marley to Kylie M. Robertson and Dillon Robertson $118,000
1621 Baldwin Road f/k/a 1629 Baldwin Road - Lot D from Hall Homes, LLC to Ronald D. Cooper and Virginia A. Cooper $238,700
29715
120 acres, 94 and 110 Knotty Pine Drive from Howard Dennis Truesdale and Gerald R. Truesdale to Roland H. Windham, Jr. $258,750
