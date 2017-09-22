929 N. Lake Drive, site of Pastime Pavilion Cinemas in Lexington.
929 N. Lake Drive, site of Pastime Pavilion Cinemas in Lexington. Google Maps
929 N. Lake Drive, site of Pastime Pavilion Cinemas in Lexington. Google Maps

Business

929 N. Lake Drive, site of Pastime Pavilion Cinemas, sells for $3,166,000

Posted by Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

September 22, 2017 1:56 PM

Richland County

29016

1038 Valley Estates Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Lizzie I. Fulmore $280,000

361 Summersweet Court from Clayton W. Propes, Jr. to Donna Weathersbee $220,000

1143 Lawhorn Road from Briana E. Timmerman to Sandra Elizabeth Yudice $279,000

824 Coriander Road from Curtis L. Weeks and Betty D. Weeks to Mary Helen Lynn and Edna L. Velazquez $475,000

12 Habersham Way from John J. Brooks, Jr. and Rebecca S. Brooks to Linda W. Bishop and Fred D. Bishop $520,000

784 Pebblebranch Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Maliq L. Gainous $202,793

29036

604 Calypso Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Tina C. Ivester $215,107

109 Match Point Drive from James Lewis Armour and Tina Dry Armour to Stuart D. Lake and Tracie Lake $338,000

29045

112 Robin Heights Road from Tyrone Ray to Shavonte Dingle and Gregory A. Briggs, Jr. $105,000

272 Belle Ridge Road from Mark A. Legaspi and Holly S. Legaspi to Danielle M. Gorie $247,000

29063

152 Twisted Hill Road from Lindsay A. Huff to Ashley L. Miller $109,900

1049 Carl Shealy Road from Joseph G. Schelble and Brook T. Schelble to Robert Kibbe, Jr. and Kathryn Kibbe $1,115,000

522 Shadowood Drive from Walter L. McLaughlin and Donna K. McLaughlin to Stephen Bradley Owens $190,000

1955 Kennerly Road from Branch Banking and Trust Company to Shirline C. Sharrow-Best, $348,000

106 Signal Lane from Donald P. Bowen and Michelle D. Bowen to Roy M. Stevens, Sr. $655,000

118 Glen Ridge Court from Sundar Muthusamy to Ann Altman Morris $190,000

129 West Rock Drive from Cora Lee H. Wayman and David Wayman to Daniel R. Janiskee $240,000

105 Savannah Branch Trail from Debbie A. Manuska to James M. Garris and Marian F. Garris $258,000

225 Cabin Drive from Stefanie Lane f/k/a Stefanie N. Sas and Steven N. Lane to Horng Yuan Kan and Shwujen Lee $198,500

29201

900 S. Stadium Road, Unit N716 from C. L. Cannon & Sons, Inc. to Erin Thomas Harmon, John M. Thomas and Leslie Rhodes Simmons $267,000

29203

308 Hilltop Place from Ken J. Floyd and Phyllis T. Floyd to Karl L. Chisholm and Mali Allen Chisholm $109,000

29204

2501 Canterbury Road from Teresa L. Williams to Jeffrey Dewaine Liebmann $275,000

3124 Stepp Drive from David E. Baxley and Beth R. Baxley to Stephen M. Koehn and Catherine O. Koehn $173,500

29205

500 Congaree Avenue from Susan Clay Fair to Sandra B. McGuckin and Lawrence P. McGuckin $810,000

920 Beltline Boulevard from Steven C. Fulmer and Debra Fulmer a/k/a Debra O. Cooper to Zachary Taylor and Shayla Callahan $278,000

1125 Woodrow St. from Kislaya Sinha to Robert Clifford $250,000

2921 Monroe St. from Joseph K. Fairey, IV and Adaline Robert Fairey to John Elliot Turner and Ryan Michael Baker $460,000

4220 Mimosa Road from Lisabeth S. Medlock to Margaret M. Stelzer and David B. Stelzer $342,000

3903 Yale Avenue from Alice C. Long to Diane K. Ehlers $243,000

31 Cavalier Court from Janice E. Widdifield n/k/a Janice E. Nirri to Lynn Thompson-Smith and Geraldine Nicole Thompson-Smith $118,700

29206

4531 Meadowood Road from Carolyn Amelia Gann to George C. James and Catherine D. James $303,500

1327 Whittaker Drive from Earl B. Olson to Ryan D. Young and Susan B. Young $239,110

2001 Rolling Pines Drive from Stephanie M. Mood and Francis P. Mood, III to Tiffany Williams Couch and Richard Longworth Couch $375,000

1718 Altascadero Drive from Angel Adams to Lucinda M. Shirley $150,000

1530 Milford Road from John F. Carlton and Tracy S. Carlton to Joseph K. Fairey, IV and Adaline R. Fairey $595,160

29209

105 Fair Hills Loop from Tyler J. Tauschek to David Scott and Kenyatta Scott $151,000

9 Palatine Road from Leland Thomas Hamblin, Jr. and Ginger M. Hamblin to Eric L. Simons and Kristin M. Simons $289,900

317 Teague Park Court from Joy E. Boston to Tony F. Paige $239,900

516 Chimney Hill Road from Jessica Rachel Mangum to Michael D. Harris, Jr. and Amanda D. Harris $305,000

708 Chimney Hill Road from Midlands Real Estate Investments, LLC to Jessica R. Mangum and Joshua P. Golson $390,000

14 Cardington Court from Laura B. Cardinal and C. Chet Miller to Donald H. Rex and Patricia M. Rex $193,750

29210

1115 Glen Oaks Road from Shirline C. Sharrow n/k/a Shirline C. Sharrow-Best to Gustavo A. Carrillomontano and Chelsi Carrillomontano $125,000

525 Innsbrook Drive from Craig Alan Grabowski to Cynthia D. Cara $134,900

1114 Glen Oaks Road from Estate of Sallie W. Davis a/k/a Sara Davis to Teresa Causey $113,500

29223

109 Fishers Wood Drive from Jerry B. Thompson and Phyllis L. Thompson to Karen G. Thompson and Rolondo D. Thompson $253,000

205 Sheridan Drive from Sturkie-Jones, Inc. to George Francis Barton and Heloisa Barton $156,000

8 Running Fox Court from Patricia M. Setzer Revocable Trust to Robert W. Lynn and Amy B. Lynn $320,000

9700 Windsor Lake Boulevard from Ennis Jordan Matthews to Travis Peter Lempesis and Karvela Stevens-Lempesis $154,000

29229

1112 Hamilton Place Circle from Valerie Cox n/k/a Valerie Cox-Marks to Antoine Mayrant $118,000

78 Hunters Pond Drive from Melvin Carter and Connie S. Carter to Tony Dewon Jackson and Sharayah Christian Jackson $144,400

102 Honeysuckle Trail from Steven Vaughn Bailey and Jacqueline Clark Bailey to Damian T. Morrow and Carrie E. Green-Morrow $260,000

104 Crane Branch Lane from Greg A. Martin and Kay K. Martin to Mitchell Colby Harris $185,000

Lexington County

29006

322 Timmerman St. from Heritage Properties, LLC to Whitney A. Montgomery and Joseph M. Montgomery $115,000

29033

1020 M Avenue from M&B Partnership, LLC to Grayson A. Vazquez $126,500

29036

101 Rum Gully Lane from Dawndee Smith Joyce and George Kenneth Joyce, Jr. to David H. Colson, Jr. and Julia M. Colson $267,500

167 Wingspan Way from Kyle B. Going to Steven Wick $215,000

115 Hilton Run Court from John DeFonte and Peggy DeFonte to Steven A. Flowers $430,000

740 Xander Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Russell G. Kerman and Jennifer Kerman $276,900

461 Lake Tide Drive from Matthew William Spisak and Amy Hamilton Spisak to Julie Reese Hawkins $435,000

113 Wingspan Way from Joseph W. Canning, III and Dawn M. Canning to Kendra Riggins and Ronnie J. Riggins $169,900

741 Xander Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Brian C. Kelly and Renee M. Kelly $274,900

317 Firebridge Drive from David C. Sues and Kellie A. Sues to Zachary C. Hoelz and Kelly Hoelz $138,900

345 Newberg Road from T. David Sanders to DP New Beginnings, LLC and Paula Cobb $320,000

531 Nantucket Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Gregory Matthew Shaw and Natasha Diane Shaw $397,654

29054

12.60 acres, Lewis Road from Gene A. Hawks and Laurie H. Hawks to Ollie Virgil Amick, Jr. $100,000

421 W. Point Drive from John Wallace Painter, Jr., Claudia D. Rowe and David W. Painter to E.B. Atkins $130,000

1913 Meetze St. from Mary Elizabeth D. Oken n/k/a Douglas and Sallie M. Douglas n/k/a Dennison to John D. Altenberg and Beth N. Altenberg $389,000

14.954 acres on US Hwy #1 from Michael M. Grooms to Lexington County School District One $736,845

4.822 acres on Rice Drive from Curtis J. Mack to Lexington County School District One $229,045

Tract 3-1.959 acres near Rice Road from Efrain Zavala Alavez to Lexington County School District One $9,750

Tract 2-1.770 acres near Rice Road from Lexington County School District One to Efrain Zavala Alavez $5

29070

213 Stutman Road from Cordero Family Revocable Living Trust to Olson Family Revocable Living Trust $110,000

3448 Windmill Road from Jason A. Howard and Tammy B. Howard to Phillip J. Hill $150,000

148 Alice Howell Lane from Albert D. Phillips and Leone Phillips to Richard W. Stover and Karen M. Stover $207,000

29072

603 Stoneridge Drive from Steve W. Joslin and Elizabeth M. Joslin to Joseph M. Loveridge $270,000

164 Phoenix Lane from Chad R. Elledge to Ashley Happel $137,500

163 Quiet Cove Drive from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to Sean F. Rolsen and Sheena A. Rolsen $160,000

111 Winners Circle from Edward William Kramer, II and Keva Leigh Kramer to Kenneth O. Martin and Myra L. Martin $295,000

668 Carriage Lake Drive from Mark A. Fowler to Mark D. Dodge and Denise D. Dodge $289,000

374 River Club Road from Singh Living Trust to Christopher M. Blevins and Michelle C. Blevins $500,000

304 Ashley Hills Court from Brian N. McFaden and Crystal C. McFaden to Jerimy Willis and Eric Weber $366,500

100 Spring Lake Drive from Mark T. Bullock to William B. Kee, Jr. and Cherlyn Garrett Kee $147,500

421 Richmond Farm Court from Kenneth Masmella to John Patrick Simmons $136,000

145 Travertine Crossing from David K. Allen and Samantha J. Allen to Kenneth W. Stueber and Wanda M. Stueber $159,000

348 Duck Creek Lane from Ferdinand Lara and Hye Chin Lara to Julie Patterson $208,500

215 Golden Fluke Drive from NVR, Inc. to Nathan A. Gilbert and Abigail E. Gilbert $277,295

164 Flagstone Way from Kevin G. Brittain and Laura V. Salley n/k/a Laura Virginia Salley Brittain to Dustin Ryan Stimson $223,400

112 Park Place from Jonathan Black and Taylor Black to Scott Franklin Brown and Shanna M. Brown $405,000

117 Misty Meadows Court from Holly Gable-Bryant and Michael D. Bryant to Sharon K. Lewis $165,500

321 Hunters Ridge Drive from Daniel B. Guptail and Brianna H. Guptail to Scott Heise $192,000

531 Ariel Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Alethea Tucker and Stephen Tucker $234,828

116 Amethyst from Faye M. Jeffcoat and Trust A U/W/D Abb Allen Jeffcoat, Jr. to Linda Shealy $209,900

22 Indian Creek Trail from David L. Gerald and Gloria R. Gerald to Tommy J. Johnson $165,000

130 Tybo Drive from EMR & Associates, LLC n/k/a Rozier Family Trust, LLC to David L. Gerald and Gloria R. Gerald $137,500

145 Turnberry Lane from Robert T. Blake a/k/a Tom Blake and Karen H. Blake to Erchell Louie Beverly $377,000

216 Allenbrooke Way from Amado Medina to Camala Richmond and Monty Omar Richmond $212,000

929 N. Lake Drive from Welcome Retail of LEX, LLC to 929 N. Lake, LLC $3,166,000

105 Shimano Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Chandler B. Meyers and Sean R. Meyers $299,079

212 Power Point Drive from James E. Barber, Jr. and Cynthia B. Barber to Patrick M. Monegan and Susan M. Monegan $745,000

404 Huntsdale Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kevin Wood and Kathryn Wood $250,553

29073

430 Winterfield Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Thomas E. Preston and Janis M. Preston $221,666

349 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Eric S. Anderson and Kayla Marie Floyd $145,500

403 Melodybrook Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Salena Lynn Barone $224,188

337 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Samuel P. Meeker and Kimberly A. Meeker $169,891

200 Willow Forks Road from Donnie Elrod and Tracy Ann Elrod to George W. Sightler and Katherine C. Sightler $205,000

316 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to John C. Brackman and Judy J. Brackman Joint and Revocable Living Trust $173,000

417 Windy Trail Court from George F. Barton and Heloisa F. Barton to Jennifer L. Smith and Luke D. Smith $131,500

184 Condor Route from Arthur B. Brickle and Deborah B. Brickle to Haley S. Robinson $116,525

144 Pinestraw Circle from Estate of Nixie Treobie Wessinger Walker n/k/a Dixie W. Walker to Brett Dennis Railing $167,000

202 Finch Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Janet Marrero and Israel Marrero $171,000

808 Ingamma Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to James Wardlew $185,000

569 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Donald B. Phillips and Peggy N. Phillips $211,577

344 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Amber Michelle Edwards $133,376

29123

122 Becca Lane from Kenneth C. Daniels to Holly L. Renard and George E. Renard, III $219,000

29169

306 Forestland Court from Estate of Willie Frances Geddings McCutchen a/k/a Frances G. McCutchen to Michael K. Smith $156,000

125 Burlie Drive from John F. McDaniel, III and Tara Dickerson to Meghan C. Huxford $127,500

111 Price Circle from E. Randy Mosteller to Shawn M. Mosteller $112,500

1006 D Avenue from Sharpe Sibs, LLC to William N. Stankowski and Nancy H. Stankowski $180,000

1128 D Avenue from Cathy R. Corey and Michael R. Cary to Kristi D. Smith $116,500

109 Cherrybark Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Amber N. VanPatten $158,439

29170

525 Wellmont Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Oscar K. Rucker and Sharon P. Rucker $286,377

1301 Sunbright Drive from Corley Brothers Construction, LLC to Andrew Sears and Chauncey Sears $115,000

143 Emanuel Creek Drive from Janet Marrero and Israel Marrero to Stephanie Corbitt $187,500

236 Melon Drive from Holly L. Morton to Gregory B. Daniels $129,900

205 Westgate Drive from James Keaveny and Kimberly Keaveny to Michael Wayne Grigsby $126,500

2707 Morningdale Drive from Shelly B. Williams, Robert W. Bedell, III, Frances B. Haygood and Robin B. Hendrick to Herman Earl Person, Jr. $110,000

29210

536 Sulgrave Drive from Scott E. McDonald to Ashley Happel $160,000

500 Keswick Road from Michael L. Hagins and Nancy G. Hagins to Robin W. Donoho $175,500

29211

800 Lexington Avenue (Portion Of) from Lewis-Co, LLC (sic - Lewis Company, LLC) to City of Cayce $150,684

29212

104 Gusty Court from Jacqueline Reyna to Terry L. Roy and Richard W. Roy $164,000

1335 Country Squire Drive from P. Michael Folse and Carol S. Folse to Richard D. Fronk and Ann M. Fronk $190,000

140 Stone Column Way from Jerry D. Bailey and Marianne T. Bailey to Kenneth Rathbun and Catherine J. Rathbun $202,000

249 Jimmy Love Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Charlene B. Baskin $164,210

1481 Lost Creek Drive from Marlo Matoska to Emily Whitecotton $195,000

Kershaw County

29009

Portion of 4291 Bethune Road from Scott W. Anderson and Sharon H. Anderson to Michael Taylor and Teresa Taylor $158,250

29020

31 Bomburgh Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Lino E. Ramos Lozano and Janina Chacon Munoz $189,900

1817 Forest Drive from Carolyn H. Pettyjohn to Craig Carver $149,000

189 Southern Oaks Drive from Teresa Elliott Carland n/k/a Teresa Elliott Langston to Ronald Odell Lindsey, Jr. and Kristi Lyn Lindsey $228,500

15 Competition Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Tyrone L. Pearson $232,990

1377 Springhill Road from John Edwin Burgess and JaNae Alicia Burgess to Deraux L. Branch $190,000

2070 Sandy Grove Church Road from Andrew D. Woodham, Jr. to Don D. Grant, Jr. and Elizabeth Grant $247,500

2444 Lockhart Road from Polymathic Properties, Inc. to Edward E. Roberts and Gina K. Roberts $225,000

29045

93 Lillie Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Crystal L. Monroe and Tiffany McNeill $197,400

3 Sedge Court from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Michael J. Tindal $171,988

6 Pinmore Court from Brett A. Driver and Chelsea Eisenhower n/k/a Chelsea E. Driver to Rashawn J. Davis and Ketura T. Matthews $197,000

40 Smokewood Drive from Austin Lee Harvel to Aaron Thomas Ryan and Jessica Taylor Ryan $140,000

2448 Miles Road from David W. Lovelady to Jennie L. Cromer $135,000

32 Trenton Drive from The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Bradley Keef $150,500

29078

1037 Hill St. from Estate of Lyle M. Marley to Kylie M. Robertson and Dillon Robertson $118,000

1621 Baldwin Road f/k/a 1629 Baldwin Road - Lot D from Hall Homes, LLC to Ronald D. Cooper and Virginia A. Cooper $238,700

29715

120 acres, 94 and 110 Knotty Pine Drive from Howard Dennis Truesdale and Gerald R. Truesdale to Roland H. Windham, Jr. $258,750

Top real estate transfers

Top Five Richland County

1049 Carl Shealy Road 29063 from Joseph G. Schelble and Brook T. Schelble to Robert Kibbe, Jr. and Kathryn Kibbe $1,115,000

500 Congaree Avenue 29205 from Susan Clay Fair to Sandra B. McGuckin and Lawrence P. McGuckin $810,000

106 Signal Lane 29063 from Donald P. Bowen and Michelle D. Bowen to Roy M. Stevens, Sr. $655,000

1530 Milford Road 29206 from John F. Carlton and Tracy S. Carlton to Joseph K. Fairey, IV and Adaline R. Fairey $595,160

12 Habersham Way 29016 from John J. Brooks, Jr. and Rebecca S. Brooks to Linda W. Bishop and Fred D. Bishop $520,000

Top Five Lexington County

929 N. Lake Drive 29072 from Welcome Retail of LEX, LLC to 929 N. Lake, LLC $3,166,000

212 Power Point Drive 29072 from James E. Barber, Jr. and Cynthia B. Barber to Patrick M. Monegan and Susan M. Monegan $745,000

14.954 acres on US Hwy #1 29054 from Michael M. Grooms to Lexington County School District One $736,845

374 River Club Road 29072 from Singh Living Trust to Christopher M. Blevins and Michelle C. Blevins $500,000

461 Lake Tide Drive 29036 from Matthew William Spisak and Amy Hamilton Spisak to Julie Reese Hawkins $435,000

Top Five Kershaw County

120 acres, 94 and 110 Knotty Pine Drive 29715 from Howard Dennis Truesdale and Gerald R. Truesdale to Roland H. Windham, Jr. $258,750

2070 Sandy Grove Church Road 29020 from Andrew D. Woodham, Jr. to Don D. Grant, Jr. and Elizabeth Grant $247,500

1621 Baldwin Road f/k/a 1629 Baldwin Road - Lot D 29078 from Hall Homes, LLC to Ronald D. Cooper and Virginia A. Cooper $238,700

15 Competition Drive 29020 from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Tyrone L. Pearson $232,990

189 Southern Oaks Drive 29020 from Teresa Elliott Carland n/k/a Te3resa Elliott Langston to Ronald Odell Lindsey, Jr. and Kristi Lyn Lindsey $228,500

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Why is a bodega opening on Main street in Columbia?

Why is a bodega opening on Main street in Columbia? 1:02

Why is a bodega opening on Main street in Columbia?
How has Killian Road changed since 1994? 1:28

How has Killian Road changed since 1994?
First look at China Jushi plant 1:24

First look at China Jushi plant

View More Video