5th-generation SC textile manufacturer dies unexpectedly

1:01 Muschamp: 'Standing up for what you believe in is extremely important' Pause

0:40 Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---'

2:20 Muschamp previews Texas A&M: 'Most explosive offense we've faced all year'

1:40 What is the Base Load Review Act and how did SCANA profit from it?

1:46 'It's like buying a car' for rate payer

1:41 Henry McMaster: A governor from the past?

0:51 Jake Bentley breaks down obstacles to success for USC offense

2:10 Mother of Richland Deputy who killed himself says no one is to blame

2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start