Property on Glassmaster Road in Lexington County goes for $1.5 million

Richland County
29016
435 Royal Links Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Leonardo Casana and Stephanie Leigh Casana $218,496
103 Stonebrook Drive from Patrick Todd Patterson and Stephanie M. Patterson to Christopher Bender and Miranda Bender $375,000
10 Varsity Lane from R. Joseph Richardson and Katherine Grimes Richardson to Rhonda H. Grimes $270,000
613 Winter Wren Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Janice Scott $421,000
5 Hilltopper Court from State Street Holdings, LLC to Adren Worthy $157,000
29036
17 Island Drive from James C. Owens, Jr. to Michael E. Manning $535,000
850 Village Well Court from Sergio Reyes-Salgado and Maria Del Carmen Monter Garcia to Weichert Workforce Mobility, Inc. $310,000
850 Village Well Court from Weichert Workforce Mobility, Inc. to Jason E. Galloway and Karen F. Galloway $310,000
442 Maria Pasada Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Cali D. Foxworth $338,095
669 Clover View Road from Jason M. Livingston to Christopher Burns and Jordan Whitehead $206,000
29045
766 Broad Leaf Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jacob Jenkins, Jr. and Sheila Ann Jenkins $421,910
225 Sallie Gordon Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Theodorus J. Kras and Andrea Kras $219,900
29063
96 Muskrat Run from Estate of Ronney V. Brasseur to Thomas B. Willard $620,000
106 Riverwalk Way from David S. Myers to Leo Douglas Kahl and Sharon Marie Kahl $115,000
305 W. Ashford Way from Samuel J. Lafountain and Katie B. Lafountain to Barbara F. Frazer and Shannon C. Frazer $240,000
407 Ivy Green Lane from Donald J. Green, Jr. and Charlyn R. Green to Nicholas T. Shumate $131,000
104 Hickory Hall Lane from Bruce Davis and Dana Davis to Debra Ouzts and Jeanne Thompson $259,900
137 London Pride Road from Samantha C. Teal and Baxter E. Teal, III to Kimberly Flowers and Phil Flowers $111,000
416 Whitewater Drive from Robert J. McDaniel to Naomi R. Simmons and Jennifer Simmons $172,000
29201
1100 Bluff Road, Unit 206 from Michael Stephens to Caroline D. Austin and William Benton Austin, III $124,000
1829 Senate St., Unit 18C from Estate of Robert L. Seymour, Christopher R. Seymour and Clayton St. J. Seymour to Ruth Anne Collins and Larry P. Collins $357,500
2830 Clark St. from BH Properties, LLC to George F. Elfering, Catriona C. Elfering and Brian Elfering $176,500
823 Calhoun St. from Brenda O. Bauer to Aimee J. Zmroczek $149,000
1122 Pope St. from Denise Routhier to Mark Ahring $173,500
29203
1534 Denny Road from Punkin Properties, LLC to Tiffany A. Hayes $114,000
3716 Palmetto Avenue from Gary S. Glenn and Erin K. Glenn to Myriam J. Sollman $186,000
29204
2531 Canterbury Road from Robert Bruce Shaw to Forest Hills, LLC $617,000
29205
301 Edisto Avenue from Jolene Smith to Jessica G. Nickles and Matthew A. Nickles $565,000
617 Suber St. from David Lawton Diamond, Jr. to Samuel J. Orr and Catherine C. Vause $153,000
1629 Heyward St. from Janet L. Nixon to Amy Fraley Hand and Andrew Richard Hand $411,000
1321 Hagood Avenue from James E. Wheeler and Brenda T. Wheeler to Janet L. Nixon $442,000
1011 S. Kilbourne from Sadie H. Hartman to Andrew Farrer Hook $118,250
425 Howard St. from Karen G. Addison and Timothy B. Pate to Jessica Lee and Patrick Wall $223,000
29206
4215 Woodleigh Road from Summit Property Holdings, LLC to Season H. Zeigler and Harold E. Zeigler $885,000
378 Eagle Feather Loop from Michelle Johnson n/k/a Michelle Castro to Taylor Kenneth Wilson $142,000
4523 Meadowood Road from 6 Tombee Place Investments, LLC to Richard P. Bunch $165,000
1416 Idalia Drive from Jeffrey Ronald Fisher and Kathryn Turner Fisher to Richard W. Noble, Jr. and Kimberly L. Noble $735,000
4711 Lockewood Lane from Harriet F. McElveen to Rebecca C. Best and James L. Best $540,000
4439 Woodside Haven Drive from Jane O. Wilson to Eugenia L. Murrell $164,000
1549 Brockwall Drive from Lee Ann Guthrie Trust to David Lawton Diamond and Margaret Utsey Diamond $170,000
29209
826 Forest Park Road from Wm. Michael Gardner to Edmond Velilia $109,000
1118 Henry Curtis St. from Dennis L. Townsend, IV and Katherine Townsend to Nathan Haber and Mallory Haber $205,000
6000 Rutledge Hill Road from Ray L. Covington, Jr. to Hollie L. Davis $625,000
13 Braiden Manor Road from Robin C. Easterlin and Megan A. Easterlin to Daija S. King and Connie King $116,000
122 Emerald Lake Road from Alethea Samuel to Justin T. Williams and Stacy Williams $218,000
26 Vendue Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Nathan J. Rees $144,900
3208 Downes Grove Road from Earl R. Lehmann and Mary A. Lehmann to Anthony Bernard Pressley $115,000
1115 Rockwood Road from Daniel A. Aubert to Teresa P. Strauss and Justin Strauss $190,000
78 Foot Point Road from Michael E. Manning and Elizabeth W. Manning to Andrew Brown and Elizabeth Brown $638,500
30 Routhland Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Adam M. Hopkins and Tracy Hopkins $155,699
29210
900 Nannyberry Lane from Fred D. Wright and Amy H. Wright to Catherine Ann Brown $125,000
419 Arrowwood Road from Simpson Family Trust to Sharon Kay Logan $114,900
108 Whitwood Circle from Donna Elks Holmes to Richard Elks, Jr. $105,000
379 Gauley Drive from Patricia Eileen DiLorenzo to Tomo Hiro Sasaki $200,000
29223
14 Pinegate Court from Christopher Bass and Keisha Bass to Kathryn Anne Hemker $292,000
505 Athena Drive from Miklas Distributors, LLC to Cheryl Jacobs $127,400
2325 Old Satchelford Road from Jane W. Miles to Christina I. Perrigo $220,000
403 Hester Green Court from Michelle L. Martin to Victor Boglioli and Day Boglioli $128,500
112 Angel Garden Way from Joseph Daniel Tompkins to Shequilla Davis $106,000
112 Lame House Road from Avis Brateng O’Leary Revocable Listing Trust to Khanh Tran and Nhiem Mac $395,000
2809 Larkhall Road from Barbara A. Raulerson to Travis T. Dickson, Sr. $146,500
204 Lockleven Drive from Mark A. Childress to Cierra Williams $145,000
33 Windsor Cove from Linda C. Castles to Colleen A. Wunderlich $255,000
29229
227 Elder’s Pond Drive from Francis A. Arnett and Rachel L. Arnett to Theda Rucker $125,000
156 Trillium Road from Joseph Edwin Lawson to Danielle C. Jones $110,500
1101 Waverly Place Drive from Wytisha S. Carter to Tyler J. Thomas and KaSandra M. Thomas $115,000
956 Corison Loop from Michelle D. Johnson n/k/a Michelle Johnson Clark to Autumn Maria Unwin $150,000
26 China Rose Court from Zemula O. Whitfield f/k/a Zemula O. Maxey to Victor D. Caballero and Kristen Dunn $175,000
4 Hidden Sands Court from Christopher J. Young and Deborah R. Young to Bao Q. Trinh and Linda Trinh $123,000
402 Rose Creek Lane from Patricia H. Phillips to Jason S. Rader and Brooke M. Beckman-Rader $169,000
1449 Legion Drive from Darrell Cortez to Frederick Washington and Hazel Washington $195,000
47 Barony Place Circle from Kenneth W. Stueber and Wanda M. Stueber to Gae B. Young $190,000
Lexington County
29033
122 Evergreen Lane from Ryan Cuthbertson to Michael Sean Warren $159,000
203 Pine Lane from Norman Wantland to William G. Carson $156,000
900 Indigo Avenue from Robert M. Freeman to Martha N. Cooke $145,000
142 Eldon Drive from Kindra A. Henry to Donald S. Taylor, Jr. $185,000
29036
309 Fairway Pond Court from Robert P. Bowman to William Todd Ivester $228,386
456 Amicks Ferry Road from Bryan Thomas Mack and Jeanna Renee Steel-Mack to Paul P. Beaulieu and Fumiyo Beaulieu $275,000
511 Connecticut Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Phuong Kim Tran and Thomas QT Hua $212,891
538 Chapin Road from Marie Christine Velilla to Micah Velilla $190,000
104 Sawyers Court from Larry R. Cozine to Edward L. Hatten, Jr. $197,500
219 Walkbridge Way from Dawn M. McAndrews to Mark F. Manna and Zauzsanna M. Manna $174,400
415 Bear Creek Road from Peggy Martin Holland a/k/a Peggy M. Holland to Michael D. Gettys and Michelle R. Gettys $310,000
9 Abberton Court from Kyle Cooper and Jennifer Cooper to Robert Hall $138,500
459 Smallwood Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Daniel A. D’Agati and Esther D’Agati $186,290
229 Daymark Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Travis Marchant and Lacey Marchant $293,990
631 Timberlake Drive from Walter R. Dickson, III and Rebecca A. Dickson to Joseph A. Patenaude and Elena B. Patenaude $670,000
107 Elm Creek Drive from Lee W. White and Sherry D. Cleary to Billy W. Byrd $154,000
318 Forge Road from Robert E. Wayson and Lee Ann Wayson to Earl Fillmore and Sheila Fillmore $340,000
225 Bays End Court from Hamilton Family Trust to Jozsef A. Tass and AnnMarie Piazza $600,000
412 Lookover Pointe Drive from Virginia M. Stratford to Jeremy Byron Louis Meyer $389,000
137 Baltic Court from Jeremy B. Meyer to Stephen M. Bedenbaugh and Jessica N. Miller $195,000
14 Garrington Court from John L. Correll and Diane Harrington Correll to Rex Residential Property Owner, LLC $104,000
945 Willow Cove Road from Georgia Renee Sullivan f/k/a Renee Sullivan Phillips to John A. Schelble and Julie A. Schelble $250,000
508 Long Pine Road from Agnes M. Long to Scheper Builders, LLC $138,000
417 Brookridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Sean A. Law and Brenda D. Law $358,284
119 Whispering Oak Lane from Gregory A. Smith and Tammy M. Smith to Christopher D. Cutlip and Kimberly Cutlip $139,000
29053
213 Sandy Valley Court from Barry Kirt Bentley to Rikkie Kaylyn Smith $118,900
142 Excaliber Court from Kenneth Labbe to Adam Gabriel White $121,600
29054
438 Beulah Church Road from Deborah C. Fontela and Deborah C. Fontela, Trustee, or her Successors in Trust, under the Fontela Living Trust to Alan S. Price and Charlene C. Price $239,000
29063
131 Hamilton Park Drive from Matthew Sopp to Laura MacDougall Elledge and Dennis T. Elledge $123,000
29070
312 Rawls Drive from Mecca G. Boatwright and J. Kevin Boatwright to Rachel E. McCormick $160,000
336 Brady Taylor Road from St. James Lutheran Church to Sharon R. Boyce and Sharonlee Moore $160,000
29072
16.27 acres on Corley Mill Road from Lenna C. Young and Cindy C. Waters to Land Holdings Two, LLC $1,210,800
728 Gibson Forest Drive from Dan P. Ferree to Vincent William Scott $135,000
104 Fox Chase from Erin E. Branham to Joseph D. Tompkins $195,000
164 Ashford St. from Marc P. MacDonald to Thomas Johnston and Leigh Johnston $246,000
326 Dungannon Drive from John P. Bittinger and Kathryn H. Bittinger to Jonathan R. Black and Taylor H. Black $545,000
111 Wessinger Drive from Aubrey Bryant and Beth Bryant to Angela Jewell and Elizabeth L. James $119,900
552 River Camp Drive from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Sheldon Brent Kazmarski and Nicole Chabra Kazmarski $396,255
107 Lockwood Drive from The Leaphart Family Revocable Living Trust to Kenneth and Susan Dittmar Join Revocable Trust $215,000
613 Park Road from Marc A. Metzger to Barrett Allen Swygert and Neely Palmer Swygert $186,000
403 Pisgah Flats Court from Steven Murray and Echo V. Murray to Daemon E. Hobbs and Chuyoung Hobbs $283,000
224 Alston Circle from Jason R. Smith and Rebecca W. Smith to Charles L. Matthews and Debrah Matthews $355,000
632 Barr Road from Jeremy T. Joyner and Shelley H. Joyner to Jared L. Wade and Daphne E. Monroe-Wade $350,000
212 Barnacle Circle, Unit 6 from Abraham Khalil and Jean Khalil to Khalil Family Revocable Living Trust $392,174
365 Southberry Way from New Start Homes, LLC to Steven Murray and Echo Murray $256,000
507 River Falls Lane from Stephen Trice to Mary Elizabeth Copeland and Brian J. Copeland $240,000
232 Palmer Drive from Patrick M. Monegan and Susan M. Monegan to Daniel C. Scheel and Stephanie M. Scheel $562,000
135 Jeremiah Road from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Mark E. Allen and Stephanie E. Allen $192,485
242 Glassmaster Road from Hanover Fayette, LLC to John’s RV, LLC $1,500,000
241 Saddlebrook Road from Ashlea B. Collins n/k/a Ashlea Allen and Connor Allen to Sandy C. Spieth $138,000
105 Golden Oak Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Matthew D. Ferguson and Penny C. Ferguson $307,200
128 Herrick Court from Eugene J. Kolb and Rachel R. Kolb to Sivakrishna Paladi and Sravya Manthri $241,000
112 Addison Court from Nicole B. Curtis to Ashlea B. Allen and Conner T. Allen $241,000
105 Serendipity Way 39-A from Steven P. Suttle and Betty J. Suttle to Suzanne Turkiewicz Elkins and James Edward Elkins $220,000
125 Misty Oaks Place from Estate of David Howard Givens to Stephen Cassano and Mary Cassano $300,000
118 Park Meadow Drive from Karen Lynn Mehaffey to Linda L. Risinger, Kay W. Yonce and Trudy Y. Scurry $115,000
133 Montauk Drive from Cheryl Wentzek to Harvey B. Rogers, Jr. $204,900
304 Emerald Oak Drive from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Evelyn L. Temple $224,920
241 Clearbrook Circle from NVR, Inc. to Geniva Bowman and George R. Bowman $245,645
305 Clearbrook Circle from Fortress Homes, LLC to Brennan S. Bogner $203,600
134 Golden Oak Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Preston Heath Branham and Julie W. Branham $342,218
221 Pisgah Court from Gregory P. Phillips, Jr. and Charity Jackson Phillips to Julian Floyd Colston, Jr. and Randi DeWolfe Colston $380,000
139 Glade Spring Drive from Richard A. Burke, Jr. and Spring M. Burke to James Chiang and Alison Derrick Chiang $410,000
210 Penwood Lane from Amy Bettini to Kimberly Glenn Creech $185,000
230 Crassula Drive from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Edith Charmaine Bodor and Christopher Bodor $156,326
435 Corvina Trail from NVR, Inc. to Brigitte Picoli $169,990
411 River Club Road from Amy Bettini to Mark J. Momola and Werin D. Momola $632,000
123-C Library Hill Lane from Charles C. Whitehead and Vicki M. Whitehead to CPM Global Properties, LLC $130,000
355 Presque Isle Road from Ralph J. Winiarski, Jr. and Terri A. Winiarski to Carlton Connor and Gaye Connor $280,000
236 Letha Lane from Rohit Agarwal and Amita Jhunjhunwala to Clint Gulledge and Michelle Gulledge $199,800
104 Old Barn Court from Joseph E. Peters to Brad E. Brovan $148,500
421 Hosea Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Erin Smal $164,900
112 Saluda Springs Court from Ashley L. Delozier to Erin Small $157,500
324 Grey Oaks Court from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Daniel P. Keenan and Laura J. Keenan $249,395
301 Buckthorne Drive from Kimberly A. Phillips to Justin Hitt $145,000
215 Lockwood Drive from Colin A. Johnson and Cathy J. Johnson to Donald B. Faulkner, Jr. $228,000
851 Old Chapin Road from 35 K, LLC to Douglas C. Huffstetler and Ragan Huffstetler $172,500
168 Breezes Drive, Unit 38-C from Thomas E. Brock, Sr. and Walter L. Lown, III to Amy Tran and Tua Tran $211,000
405 Elmhurst Court from Estate of Elbert Ray Estes and Thelma Estes to Paul R. Walsh and YenChing Lu as JTROS $116,000
29073
536 Sagauro Court from NVR, Inc. to Devon D. Dantzler and $153,085
101 Tyler Trail from Philip Black to Karen A. Moore $119,000
345 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Crystal M. Mason $145,000
105 Youpon Drive from BCM Capital, LLC to Ebony Smith Asmond $120,000
2129 Nazareth Roade from Ann Butler Lever to Asbury Plantation, LLC $120,000
111 W. Lake Drive from Adam P. Jeffcoat to Charles E. Thomas $165,000
145 Greycoat Court from Tobi M. Hill n/k/a Tobi M. Mobley to Douglas M. Simon and Erica Dean $172,350
341 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Clancy Tobin and Elizabeth Tobin $154,000
108 Brick Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Corey E. Smith $163,200
353 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Levon Tyler $170,439
120 Cleyera Drive from Christopher J. Schobinger to Jamel K. Cook and Jackie M. Green $145,000
515 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to William Daniel Barrow $191,692
234 Crassula Drive from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Jorge Luis Jimenez, Jr. $157,083
156 Mesa Verde Drive from Kevin Thomas Brown to Samantha E. McGrath $142,000
259 Megan Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Douglas L. Brenneman and Brandie A. Brenneman $152,000
861 Lone Oak Bend from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Yogeshkumar J. Patel $369,358
187 Savannah Hills Drive from Wendy L. Trice n/k/a Wendy L. Shannon to Stephanie Ann Kleckley $120,000
782 Deertrack Run from Jason O. Thurmond to Jordan N. McFerrin $130,000
546 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Lena Starks $183,000
354 Cape Jasmine Way from Marion Dale Rosser and Halee Davenport Rosser to Aaron Barfield $106,000
307 Deertrack Run from Ashley W. Shuler and Michael C. Matthews to Tanner Moore and Ashley Cook $144,900
356 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Val Joe Abel and Othella Lee Abel $151,435
212 Hurstwood Court from Ronald Lee Post and Viviane Post to Keith F. Stoffel $160,000
112 Tylers Trail from Amanda J. Bonner to Jason Dudley and Jaime Dudley $114,000
358 McCartha Road from The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development a/k/a Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Jeffery L. Beaird and Jessica M. Beaird $120,000
147 Mariscat Place from Carla M. Jennings n/k/a Carla M. Deyo to Kelly T. North $144,000
149 Morningwood Drive from Karen A. Croxton to Walter Graham Jenkins and Vonda Harsey Jenkins $187,000
29160
513 Burton Gunter Road from Gary Allen Seiter and Brenda Seiter to Matthew R. Seiter $165,000
531 Jim Rucker Road from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Ryan S. Taylor $134,490
620 Saint Matthews Road from Timothy J. Wise to Debra S. Suwala $118,000
29169
224 Saluda Woods Place from Heather Burgess Rutland n/k/a Heather McCarty to Genequa T. Ingram $103,500
119 Ashley Court from Stephen Starling and Whitney J. Brown a/k/a Whitney Starling to Zach Boeggeman $112,000
124 Harvest Glen Lane from Equity 87 Investment Partnership to Chang W. Lee $162,900
138 Agape Village Court from Stephen V. Harbin and Marie M. Harbin to Sarah Marsh $115,500
203 Woodhaven Drive from Linda S. Connor to Aaron Guy Brazier and Halie Nowell Brazier $194,500
2023 Chipmunk Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Kathy C. Santandreu Aponte $165,880
231 Harvest Glen Drive from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Courtney Livingston $158,375
125 Marabou Drive from George D. Hayes to Matthew R, Baker and Pamela D. Baker $181,000
29170
1008 Hampton Crest Drive from Todd S. Dufries and Amber C. Dufries to Maxine B. Friend and Karen S. Kern $180,000
309 Cedar Field Lane from Brian T. Fedorick to Marion C. Mitchell and Megan D. Mitchell $154,000
154 Dove Trace Road from Paul D. Lacoe and Rebecca K. Lacoe to Arlene Canady $105,000
118 Robin Forest Drive from Lindsey F. Smith to Paul David Lacoe and Rebecca K. Lacoe $204,900
190 Emanuel Creek Drive from Jeffrey D. Paxton to Patrick Sean Kelly and Gregory J. Donoflio $147,900
569 Wilmuth Circle from Lenwood Rembert Hill, III to Ginger D. Fanning $125,000
408 Congaree Ridge Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Lindsey F. Smith, Jr. $288,744
229 Skylight Drive from Angela Maccue to Jessica R. Temples and Craig Belden $386,000
126 Caughman Hill Court from Ross T. Pollock and Aimee K. Pollock to Bernard Maurice Ryan, Jr. and Melissa Renee Ryan $226,900
29172
1302 Congaree Drive from Sharon W. Wood to Diane Erin Lyons $158,000
29210
237 Banbury Road from Carole B. Padgett to Michael K. Ross and Joanna L. Ross $108,100
29212
116 Schooner Lane from Estate of Vivianne Pack to Doug Morrison $140,000
304 Amstar Road from Cheryl C. Kelly a/k/a Cheryl C. Carroll and Stephen G. Carroll to Christopher A. Boschetti $350,000
217 Shoreline Drive from Julia G. Gillion to Michael P. Crandall $130,000
129 Gaslight Lane from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to John L. Doyle $243,990
100 Frostwood Court from Charles Steinfurth to Hector L. Borges and Gloria Borges $147,000
410 Annondale Road from James B. Fleece and Karen E. Fleece to Deborah S. Dickinson $218,000
Kershaw County
29020
2153 Mallard Road from Neely W. Bigham and Mary M. Bigham to Neely W. Bigham and Mary M. Bigham $241,000
10 Pine Oak Court from Ryan K. Bock to Debra J. Moore $243,000
10 Temperance Hill Court from Gerald D. Dabney to John McDonald $199,500
1208 Mill St. from Fair Camelot, LLC to Frank L. Houde and Cornelia H. Frisbee Houde $120,000
360 Rapid Run from Adam R. Lashley and Valerie K. Lashley a/k/a Valerie Lashley to Kyle R. Mason and Sonja C. Mason $192,000
1785 Kanawha Trail from R. Justin Conder and John W. Conder, IV to John W. Conder, V $155,000
49 Falcon Crest Road from Brian A. Britton and Pamela Kay Britton to Edward Reed Bramham $145,000
29045
65 Choctaw Circle from Gerald B. Fludd and Vontella R. Fludd to Joseph Campbell and Debra Campbell $239,900
45 Strawberry Field Lane from Ricky E. Lewis and Theresa L. Lewis to Jason Anthony Browne $185,000
50 Saughtree Lane W. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Roy Manuel Robinson and Lisa Evans Robinson $309,900
29078
10 Mauser Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jimmy Ray Hardy $224,000
313 Deerfield Drive from Mark A. Moore and Linda F. Moore to Kayla McCoy Brown $228,000
156 Highway 601, S. from Carl E. Williams, Sr. to Williams Investment Holdings, LLC $625,000
20 Sixty Oaks Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Joseph Anthony Stines and Catherine Gardner Stines $329,000
13 Crockett Drive from Michael E. Fulkerson to Matthew E. Baldwin and Alicia G. Baldwin $198,000
327 Chickadee Lane from Richard D. Tummond and Generosa Tummond to Christopher Maurice Roary $131,000
62 Falcon Crest Road from Christopher M. Frye to Corey S. Taylor $138,000
29130
2038 Lake Road from James E. Reynolds, Jr., a/k/a James Edward Reynolds, Jr. and Diane W. Reynolds to Bonnie H. Bates $515,000
Top real estate transactions
Top Five Richland County
4215 Woodleigh Road 29206 from Summit Property Holdings, LLC to Season H. Zeigler and Harold E. Zeigler $885,000
1416 Idalia Drive 29206 from Jeffrey Ronald Fisher and Kathryn Turner Fisher to Richard W. Noble, Jr. and Kimberly L. Noble $735,000
78 Foot Point Road 29209 from Michael E. Manning and Elizabeth W. Manning to Andrew Brown and Elizabeth Brown $638,500
6000 Rutledge Hill Road 29209 from Ray L. Covington, Jr. to Hollie L. Davis $625,000
96 Muskrat Run 29063 from Estate of Ronney V. Brasseur to Thomas B. Willard $620,000
Top Five Lexington County
242 Glassmaster Road 29072 from Hanover Fayette, LLC to John’s RV, LLC $1,500,000
16.27 acres on Corley Mill Road 29072 from Lenna C. Young and Cindy C. Waters to Land Holdings Two, LLC $1,210,800
631 Timberlake Drive 29036 from Walter R. Dickson, III and Rebecca A. Dickson to Joseph A. Patenaude and Elena B. Patenaude $670,000
411 River Club Road 29072 from Amy Bettini to Mark J. Momola and Werin D. Momola $632,000
225 Bays End Court 29036 from Hamilton Family Trust to Jozsef A. Tass and AnnMarie Piazza $600,000
Top Five Kershaw County
156 Highway 601, S. 29078 from Carl E. Williams, Sr. to Williams Investment Holdings, LLC $625,000
2038 Lake Road 29130 from James E. Reynolds, Jr., a/k/a James Edward Reynolds, Jr. and Diane W. Reynolds to Bonnie H. Bates $515,000
20 Sixty Oaks Lane 29078 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Joseph Anthony Stines and Catherine Gardner Stines $329,000
50 Saughtree Lane W. 29045 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Roy Manuel Robinson and Lisa Evans Robinson $309,900
10 Pine Oak Court 29020 from Ryan K. Bock to Debra J. Moore $243,000
Comments