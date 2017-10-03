Here’s a look at LuLaRoe’s East Coast distribution center in Blythewood

LuLaRoe, the West Coast retailer known for its comfy leggings and other women’s clothing sold through an army of independent retailers, officially opened its new East Coast distribution hub in Blythewood this week.
The new facility, in the former 407,0000-square-foot Bose production plant in Blythewood, stores 8 million to 10 million garments at any given time. About 9,000 orders comprised of about 469,000 pieces of clothing are processed through the new center each day.
The Corona, Calif.-based company bought the 104-acre, 470,000 square-foot-facility on Interstate 77 for $16 million. The purchase was initially reported by thestate.com in April.
The company doesn’t sell its colorful skirts, leggings and tops through stores. Instead, it sells minimum levels of $5,000 in stock to about 80,000 independent retailers, mainly millennial women who then sell to their friends and acquaintances, building a customer base through social media and online parties, according to media reports.
The firm is known as a multi-level marketing company that encourages its consultants to build teams of recruits and share in their profits, the reports said. Think Mary Kay, Tupperwear and Herbalife.
The company’s consultants and customers can be passionate about the products and the firm’s charismatic founder, DeAnne Stidham.
Stidham founded the firm in 2012, a single mother of seven at the time, according to a report by CBS Moneywatch. She named the company after her three oldest grandchildren, Lucy, Lola and Munroe.
The company is expected to invest $35 million and create at least 1,000 jobs during the next few years.
About 500 employees are on site now, officials have said, with another shift of about 500 employees to be added in early 2018.
Most of the employees are recruited from temp agencies and are required to work for 90 days absence free before being brought on as full-time employees with benenfits.
