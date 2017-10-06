Flood-damaged TitleMax building that had become an eyesore has been reportedly sold

One of the most visible reminders of the 2015 floods that struck the Columbia area has been sold, according to a report.
The property where the TitleMax building sits on Devine Street was sold by owner Owen Chastain to Columbia developer Jim Pagett, according to the Free-Times. The paper reported the property sold for $200,000.
Chastain previously said he wanted to tear down the building. But he told WLTX in August that past regulatory problems with floodways and flood zones prevented him from doing so.
The building had become an eyesore since the floods of 2015 ravaged the area. TitleMax and Liberty Tax had long moved out of the building that dated to 1956, apparently before the land was designated as being in a floodway.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
