  What's next for Flood Damaged TitleMax?

    Owen Chastain owns the badly damaged TitleMax building on Devine Street. Chastain has been unable to come to a resolution with the county on what will ultimately become of the building. He hopes to tear the building down and sell the property to a developer who will then develop on the land, but he said Richland County has told him that floodplain laws would restrict any future development at that property.

Business

Flood-damaged TitleMax building that had become an eyesore has been reportedly sold

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

October 06, 2017 12:05 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

One of the most visible reminders of the 2015 floods that struck the Columbia area has been sold, according to a report.

The property where the TitleMax building sits on Devine Street was sold by owner Owen Chastain to Columbia developer Jim Pagett, according to the Free-Times. The paper reported the property sold for $200,000.

Chastain previously said he wanted to tear down the building. But he told WLTX in August that past regulatory problems with floodways and flood zones prevented him from doing so.

The building had become an eyesore since the floods of 2015 ravaged the area. TitleMax and Liberty Tax had long moved out of the building that dated to 1956, apparently before the land was designated as being in a floodway.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

