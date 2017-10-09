Lexington Co. business plans $15 million expansion

A Lexington County manufacturer has announced a $15 million expansion of their North American headquarters.
The Prysmian Group, which produces cables for telecommunications companies, said the move will create 30 new jobs at the facility over the next five years. The announcement came in a release from the S.C. Department of Commerce.
The expansion is part of a “significant investments throughout North America” due to a contract with Verizon to develop new 5G and broadband networks.
Once complete, Prysmian’s facility in Lexington will be its top producer of fiber cables in the world.
“Over the years, the manufacturing industry has grown dramatically throughout the State of South Carolina, creating a unique ecosystem in our region that attracts top-tier talent,” said Hakan Ozmen, Prysmian Group’s North America CEO.
