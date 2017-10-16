Is your game look on point? Gamecock, Tiger and YETI giveaways at this grand opening weekend!

Headed out for the weekend with the bros and need the latest in USC or Clemson gear or a YETI cooler? Maybe a Lilly Pulitzer notebook to keep track of events? Head over the new location of Palmetto Moon in Columbiana Center in Harbison!
The Charleston-based clothing and accessories store will celebrate the grand opening of its 15th store this weekend, Oct. 21 and 22, with giveaways of Southern Tide tees, hats, $100 in Southern Tide merchandise, YETI ramblers, Palmetto Moon gift cards and gifts from Costa, Tervis, Vineyard Vines, Scout, Fish Hippie and more.
Eric Holzer, CEO of Palmetto Moon, stated, “Adding our Columbiana Centre store will enable us to better provide Columbia area residents with the lifestyle store they are seeking. As with our other South Carolina locations, we will supplement our popular lifestyle brands with products made in-state and, of course, all the gear Gamecocks and Tigers fans could want.”
Palmetto Moon began as a seasonal kiosk in Citadel Mall in 2002 and has grown into a 15-store chain over the past 15 years. The stores offer clothing and shoes for men, women and children, decor and outdoor items, Lilly Pulitzer agendas, YETI and Tervis items and offer custom monogramming services.
This is the retailer’s second Columbia location. The first is located at 630-5 Promenade Place in Village at Sandhill. www.palmettomoononline.com
