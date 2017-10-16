SC hot sauce maker ready to “sauce the world” — starting with Australia

In an interview earlier this year with The State, Savvy Sauces founder Will Lacey said only half-jokingly that his ultimate dream was to “sauce the world.”
Today, Lacey’s dream is one step closer to reality with the announcement that he has an agreement with The Fresh Market groceries in South Carolina to be featured on the specialty grocery store’s shelves and a deal with a distributor from Queensland, Australia, to market the line of Savvy Foods cooking sauces in the Land Down Under.
“They (the Australians) love the Southeastern, particularly South Carolina products. For being such a small state, our culinary scene is so unbelievable,” says Lacey.
“It’s incredibly exciting, a whole new set of challenges, a whole new set of obstacles,” he says of the company’s growth. “But it’s something I’m really eager to tackle...and if you love what you do...”
Heading into its second year, Lacey is also making a point to give back to the community. He has worked with charitable organizations such as Palmetto Place Children’s Shelter and United Way and has recruited Marcus Lattimore as an advisor for charitable and non-profit events. “We recognize that we wouldn’t be where we are without the people in the community,” says Lacey. “Reaching back is going to such a big part of the company.”
And while Lacey will occasionally step back into the kitchen for catering these charitable events, his Savvy Sauces can be found in specialty food shops from South Beach to Boston and online. The sauce line consists of a mole-inspired sauce, tomato-dijon fusion and bourbon honey mustard sauces and marinades, currently manufactured in Charleston. A stout beer sauce and a creamy white barbecue sauce and a line of dry rubs will debut later.
Comments