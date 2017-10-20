Storage facility site in Lexington sells for $1.55 million

Richland County
29016
1317 Bear Creek Road from Claude E. Clifton to Joel Avila and Giovanna E. Avila $412,000
15 Keeneland Trail from Wells Fargo Bank to Jeffery Rimmer and Kimberly Rimmer $346,000
403 Langford Road from Erin Marie Stevens and Joshua Edwin Stevens to Matt M. Renwick and Laura Alane Renwick $198,000
29036
186 Lockleigh Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to William L. Warlick and Jody M. Warlick $287,500
331 Hollow Cove Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Sherry M. Hall $269,501
353 Hollow Cove Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Deborah M. Sweeper $196,625
321 Hollow Cove Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Nanci C. Cirmella $209,183
846 Village Well Court from Joshua D. Hewitt and Kayle Hewitt to David E. Hill and Melissa G. Hill $399,900
112 Brody Road from Mark W. Krengle to Steven Perry and Sadie L. Perry $220,000
309 Lanyard Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Yuping Yang and Liangshu Li $204,243
238 Hilton Village Drive from Stephen W. Conti to Stephen W. Conti and Clifford Stephen Conti $285,000
29044
343 Eastover Road from William H. Burriss and Thomas L. Burriss to Arthur E. Rease and Laura L. Rease $260,000
29045
588 Park Place Drive from Regina U. Breeden and Smith C. Breeden, Jr. to Eugene G. Southers and Donna S. Southers $186,000
1105 Tamwood Way from Brian P. O’Connor and Jennifer O’Connor to Rashonda Venyah $119,500
29063
110 Market Lane from Tonya D. Sox to Michael L. Corcoran and Cherri T. Corcoran $300,000
3 Shady Creek Court from Charles J. Hineman to Rebecca C. Davis $163,000
36 Gallantry Court from William L. Warlick and Jody M. Warlick to Santiago M. De Solo and Laurie B. De Solo $414,000
613 Beech Branch Drive from Christopher Edward Walker to Dewey James Flynn $125,900
108 Old Hall Road from Gregory H. Boyd and Tammy A. Boyd to David Snukals and Lee M. Snukals $130,000
10 Cape Flattery Court from Cathy L. Mitchell to Debra A. Taylor $198,000
201 Aderly Oak Loop from Roger D. Hite and Linda M. Hite to Vincent Joshua Moskaitis $170,000
120 Wandering Brook Road from Carlisle E. Kennedy to William F. Harmon $175,000
252 Placid Drive from Braden Hancock n/k/a Braden H. Cruz to The Wilkolaski Family Trust $215,500
29078
101 Turkey Crossing from James W. Oliver and Virginia B. Oliver to Robert W. Frisina and Stefini G. Frisina $312,500
29201
2805 Earlewood Drive from Charlotte P. Jackson to Matthew Wolfer and Bailey Wolfer $122,500
1114 Florence St. from Margaret B. Meriwether to Adam Douglas Shealy and Denise Stahl Shealy $159,100
29203
26 Heritage Hills Court from Kelly J. Rahn to Richard A. Bembridge and E. Michelle Bembridge $184,000
816 Camp Ground Road from Lois Tinsley to Darryl McKenzie and Audrey McKenzie $169,500
29204
1461 Florawood Drive from Timothy A. McLeod and Ellen M. McLeod to William Barksdale Case and Christy Zdrojewski Case $342,000
3536 Raven Hill Road from Waldo W. Brooks, Jr. Trust and Beverly Heacock Brooks Trust to Tally L. Peake, Jr. and Shanon N. Peake $210,000
22 Quinine Hill from Milton B. Wise, Jr. to Sunsetter Properties, LLC $201,340
2527 Washington St. from Columbia Housing Authority Developments, Inc. to Andrienne A. Stokes $150,000
29205
103 S. Pickens St. from Paula P. Scarborough to Damian Horne and Waco Horne $145,000
29206
6033 Robinwood Road from Mary B. Mullins Lifetime Trust n/k/a Mullins Family Trust to Carolina-Georgia Line Investments, LLC $164,999
4033 Trenholm Road from Anne M. Kight and Estate of N. Welch-Morrisette, Jr. to Corley Brothers Construction, LLC $145,000
3913 W. Buchanan Drive, Unit 13, Bldg. A from Thomas F. Wingard to William K. Beiers, Jr. $133,000
29209
129 Kingston Ridge Drive from Kelly E. Canada to Robin Blumenfurth $123,000
217 Twin Oaks Lane from Thomas Darrell Smith to Allison Wilkins $112,000
37 Somerton Place from James E. Estes and Suzanne H. Estes to Kristen D. Rutledge and Joseph R. Rutledge $575,000
6873 Pennington Road from Jeremy Nolting and Michelle L. Nolting to Michael S.S. Arnold $180,000
126 Mill Creek Parkway from Mary Frances Brown Hunt a/k/a Mary F. Hunt to Kathryn Simmons $109,000
29210
844 St. Andrews Road from Estate of Margie Laney Moore a/k/a Margie L. Padgett to Sycamore TreeProperties, LLC $100,000
1609 Jayne Lane from Ruby F. Hornsby to James Ellis Black $172,500
459 Regency Park Drive from Carol A. Shaffer a/k/a Carol Williamson to Ira Ragin $100,000
29223
1236 Parliament Lake Drive from Deborah K. Payne Montague to Tyron Rhamone Story $155,900
505 Almeda Drive from Ronald Eugene Gladden to Tomeaka Y. Murray $103,900
217 Whixley Lane from Jamie H. Tinsley and Brian A. Tinsley to Alexis Roberts $105,000
29229
206 Waterville Drive from Robert W. Frisina and Stefini G. Frisina to Debbie Eunsoon Sung $155,000
7 Holly Thorn Court from Laura S. Demian to Michael A. Koen and Ashley M. Reilly $163,000
661 Anson Drive from James C. McHenry, Sr. and Gladys A. McHenry to Linda Lewiston $295,000
3 Ashley Brook Court from Danny McEachern and Belinda C. McEachern to MH1 Investments, LLC $142,200
118 Tortoise Trail from Robert Gimmi to Charles T. Moore $147,000
219 Elders Pond Drive from Trebia T. Hope to Kenneth Savoris $103,000
204 Water Hickory Way from Tonya Y. Parks to Joshua Smith and Lindsay R. Smith $213,000
401 Indigo Ridge Drive from Tschelliarie M. Daquioag and Arsenio B. Daquiloag, Jr. to Ernest Holiday, Jr. $204,000
295 Oleander Mill Drive from Helen Williams and Anthony Williams to Damaris Camacho $234,000
404 Thornfield Road from Fortunato Ortiz-Rivera and Norma L. Ortiz to Grant Melvin Brown $119,500
Lexington County
29033
1128 Congaree Bluff Avenue from Lady Street Builders, LLC to Demarcus F. Bush and Regina D. Lemmon $430,000
2609 Taylor Road from Daniel A. Dalton to Dakota Ryan McLeymore $149,900
184 Rossmore Drive from Mary Katherine Ethridge to Smith C. Breeden and Regina U. Breeden $175,500
1633 Sunnyside Drive from Dwight C. Price to Susan P. McLain $109,000
29036
165 Palm St. from Phillip Watters to Peter P John, Sr. and Betty L. John $195,000
309 Eagle Point Drive from Steven J. Snyder and Tammy J. Snyder to Mark Branch and Kimberly Branch $197,500
201 Night Harbor Drive from Estate of John C. Beasley to Christine A. Swearer and David R. Swearer $284,900
1601 Firebridge Drive from Diane Harrington Correll and John L. Correll to Rex Residential Property Owner, LLC $104,000
615 Mallard Drive and 134 Will Wise from Elmer E. Gossett and Shirley A. Gossett to Jonathan Johnson and Kristin Johnson $500,000
233 Jackstay Court from Robert V. Smith and Lucinda W. Smith to Caroline E. Kennerly $147,800
20 Revelstone Way from Jean B. Jonte to Joan W. Simpson $192,500
339 Saucer Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to John J. Fijal and Linda S. Fijal $246,600
496 Smallwood Drive from Adrian S. Belden and Heather Jean Belden to Daniel J. Romano and Rhonda S. Romano $303,400
Property on Azure Bay Court from Revocable Trust Agreement for Joyce N. Wildman to Christopher Newman and Anne Newman $475,000
29054
310 Monts Road from William F. Harmon and Lisa M. Harmon to Thomas K. Harmon and Anna M. Harmon $385,000
208 Peach Place Court from Debbra J. Capko and Charles R. Capko to Christopher T. Manges and Tiffany Manges $199,000
29063
7596 Woodrow St. from David M. Herndon to Donald L. Slaughter $210,000
29070
147 Village Road from William F. Kelly to Thomas J. Waddell $365,000
29072
128 Silvercreek Drive from Vincent J. Palo to Kenneth J. White and Lily M. White $225,000
140 Rollingwood Drive from E. John Howlett and Donna R. Howlett to Christopher D. Carter and Nicole L. Carter $208,000
441 Old Chapin Road, Unit 222 from Howard R. Greene and Denise R. Greene to George Michael Sellers and Connie Marie Sellers $180,000
412 Saluda Springs Road from Estate of Shirley Rosenberg to Manishkumar Ghadiya $147,000
353 Kenwood Drive from Evelyn S. Brittingham to Martin Gilbert Wilson and Terri Jo P. Wilson $473,000
113 Teesdale Court from Elizabeth Jimenez to Julianne C. Downs $117,250
120 Fox Chase Road from Jacob T. Jackson and Jessica Jackson to Michael Todd Jensen $181,500
233 Vista Springs Road from David L. Sisk and Susan E. Sisk to Julio S. Narganes and Iris L. Narganes $355,000
208 Cherokee Pond Court from James M. Coulter and Deborah A. Coulter to Susan Sisk $190,000
210 Luna Trail from Venous Layton and Mark P. Layton to American International Relocation Services, LLC $157,000
340 Mooring Lane from James F. Foster and Stacey A. Foster to Daniel Lawrence Skar and Nicole Marie Skar $834,000
141 Tybo Drive from Ashley Gray to Zachary T. Pearce $129,000
210 Luna Trail from American International Relocation Solutions, LLC to De Amour L. Koonce and Sharde L. Hawkins $157,000
169 Lake Murray Terrace from Jiashun Wu to Cameron G. Nations and Brooke S. Nations $345,000
35 Crescent Moon Court from Katrina F. Shealy to Elaine M. Cockrell $110,000
153 Phoenix Lane from Jamie C. Gomez and Derek M. Gomez to Galina O. Rials $139,000
217 Creek Branch Drive from Daniel T. Weaver and Elizabeth B. Weaver to Trishna Properties, LLC $210,000
309 Plantation Drive from John C. Kresslein and Marcia F. Kresslein to Jennifer Lynn Selix $187,000
206 Baywood Drive from Virgil O. King and Virginia C. King to John M. Etcheson $107,000
205 Reed Avenue from Allen T. Cranford to Chancellor C. Price $164,500
105 York Commons from Joan W. Simpson to Rebecca C. Hipp and David S. Hipp $253,700
316 Emerald Oak Drive from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Kimberly S. Brown $220,331
229 Drooping Leaf Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Edward Thomas Gassman $181,000
304 Presque Isle Road from Jerry Restin Bynum and Sharilen Rudy-Bynum to David Feeney and Amy Feeney $260,000
136 Royal Lythan Drive from Jeffrey A. Hilliard to Ryan Thomas McNutt and Katya McNutt $215,000
228 Ivy Hill Court from Estate of Jean Whitacre Cottrell to Fauzia Haque $181,250
142 Millstone Lane from Allison L. Purdy and Scott Purdy to Jason Lee Kubinak and Rebecca Marie Kubinak $290,000
147 Underwood Drive from Suresh Ramaswamy and Lakshmi Prabha Krishnamoorthy to Yash Kothari $213,000
917 John Fox Court from Daniel L. Skar and Nicole M. Skar to Jason R. Fell and Shanna S. Fell $460,000
664 Blue Ledge Circle from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Amber N. Gunn $196,354
224 Mockingbird Drive from Ruth V. King n/k/a Ruth V. Parrish to Donna Usher $117,000
29073
151 Crown Point Road from Ronald C. Simmons to Janet L. Williams and Tony Lee Williams $155,000
204 Rainwater Drive from Sherlene B. Thornton to Michelle Lynn Toburen $128,000
206 Smokewood Court from Jimit S. Shah and Isha Tiwari to Zaina P. Quereshi $286,000
638 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Brandy Henderson $178,985
133 Knoll Estates Drive from George E. Hall and Bernedette R. Hall to Jeffrey K. Berger $129,615
333 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Gary J. Nadeau and Barbara A. Nadeau $139,512
3455 Highway 6 from Allen J. Shumpert and Betty Shumpert to Mary E. Glidden and Joseph W. Glidden $125,000
469 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to John Thaddeus Covino $174,900
464 Walking Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Grace Hidalgo Murillo and Luis Ambriz $159,900
412 Cannongate Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Juan Alexis Vega $164,900
565 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Robert W. Priester $188,602
659 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Kroycq Escue $153,230
125 Heartwood from Gerald G. Jeter to Jonathan L. Jungclaus and Delores Jungclaus $150,000
230 Cardinal Pine Lane from Charles Brandon Rhoney to Gregory Scott Ballington $133,500
317 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to David F. Hilyer $152,000
29169
1500 Blackbird Drive from Delores Patricia Ryan Smith a/k/a Patricia R. Smith to Cesar H. Leon, Sr. and Martha Sue Leon $250,000
107 Agape Village Court from Frances S. Corder to George E. Hall and Bernedette R. Hall $110,000
152 Weeping Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Aaron R. Schwartz $165,871
Parcels on C Trotter Road from John Paul Chapman to The Butler Ware Group, LLC $438,800
3243 Sunset Boulevard from Last Will and Testament of Herbert Durham Hendrix to The Butler Ware Group, LLC $520,000
3376 Leaphart Road from Betty S. Taylor Revocable Trust to The Butler Ware Group, LLC $130,000
34 Deer Have Court from Carmen Romero to David G. Heffron and Kari L. Heffron $486,000
554 Meeting St. from Miriam M. Smith to Lune Bleue, LLC $275,000
1913 Hallman St. from Frances J. Dacko a/k/a Frances June Dacko to Sandra L. Cain and Curtis R. Cain, II $145,000
720-724 Chris Drive from WWD Associates, LLC to WR2 Properties, LLC $1,550,000
29170
176 Emanuel Creek Drive from Stephen Anthony Garcia, II to Dontrelle J. Inman $138,200
100 Enterprise Parkway from Richland-Lexington Airport District to 100 Enterprise, LLC $700,000
105 Sedgewood Lane from Elaine M. Cockrell to Chad G. Porter $106,000
Parcel on Airport Boulevard from Smith Lane & Improvement Corporation to Ascendum Machinery, Inc. $825,000
105 Greenway Court from B&B Real Estate Investors, LLC to Heather Villagran and Matthew Villagran $165,000
213 Arthurdale Drive from Austen J. Meredith to Ian P. Able, Karen W. Able and Brandi Able NON-BORROWER $127,500
230 Gardenwalk Drive from Jonathan L. Jungclaus to Delores A. Smith $133,670
1117 Kitty Hawk Drive from BMS Construction, LLC to Teresa F. Marple $125,000
189 Hunters Mill Drive from Ashley A. Severe to George M. Goff and Lynn R. Goff $129,900
29172
4935 McDonald Avenue from SW Reo Trust to Sean Wolfe $111,500
29210
3437 Bronte Road from Suzanne Hendrix to Thaddeus Merritt-Hayes $119,000
29212
203 Conrad Circle from Thomas Allen Lee and Mollie S. Lee to Wendy Cancyni and Brandon Javis $134,500
233 Conrad Circle from Rudolph O. Oates Revocable Trust to Anthony Eugene Johnson, Sr., Allison S. Johnson and Kendyl Alexis Johnson $129,000
304 E. Passage Court from State Street Holdings, LLC to Tyler Douglas and Melissa Douglas $156,600
105 Kemsing Road from Jessica Duncan to Amanda Neel $107,500
514 Winding Way from Virginia A. Kaser to Savannah Webb and Taylor Webb $191,900
Kershaw County
29020
33 Raindance Lane from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Justin W. Vincent and Kimberly M. Vincent $170,500
1662 Sanders Creek Road from Scott W. Lyon to Jeanna Spaulding $254,900
216 Doby St. from Habitat for Humanity to Latresha S. Allen $113,500
29045
250 Smithfield Circle from Randall G. Ogle and Mary Ann Ogle to Karen V. Davis $135,000
208 Haigs Creek N. from Troy K. Todd and Donna Todd to Yann J. Rodenas and Amber L. Rodenas $220,000
10 Dalmore Road from Robert E. Rosenbach to Matthew D. Sims $247,000
15 Sago Palms Court from Eric Wayne Hanington and Krista Mari Hanington to Amanda D. Reynolds and Wesley G. Reynolds $190,000
29078
94 Carina Lane from Tally L. Peake, Jr. to Clayton D. Eddins and Whitney B. Eddins $148,000
414 Spring Village Lane from Rebecca T. Dabney f/k/a Rebecca E. Thompson to Thomas M. Browne $118,900
1073 Pepper Ridge Drive from Deron T. Croft and Lisa M. Croft to Kenneth Richardson, Jr. and Ashley Richardson $246,500
1755 Koon Road from J. Sanchez Narganes and Irius L. Narganes to Bobby J. Rochester and Rita A. Rochester $270,000
919 Medfield Road from A. Eugene Jordan to Steven Wayne Sutton and Jacqueline Sutton $158,000
11 Pettigru Court from Sandra H. Smyrl to Deron T. Croft and Lisa M. Croft $305,000
29178
376 Hunter Road from Charles Brower to Cheryl Lynn Smith $124,000
