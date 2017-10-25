Are rumors about the Five Points post office closing true?

The notice appeared in the pages of the neighborhood newsletter Shandon Times.
A concerned citizen said that the Five Points post office was slated for closure. This was based on a survey he took – or rather mistook – during a recent visit. The item in the online and printed newsletter quickly spread to Facebook and other social media.
Ron Burns, who publishes the newsletter, told The State that he had been told by a post office employee to fill out the survey because the employee said there was a chance the post office’s hours could be reduced.
Burns reported the exchange in the newsletter and added the caveat that hours could be “eliminated?”
Burns said a postal service official called two days ago and said there was no threat to the post office. So he removed the item from the electronic newsletter.
Indeed, the death of the venerable post office, which has served the urban village near the University of South Carolina for decades, is greatly exaggerated, according to Kertina Epps, communications coordinator for the U.S. Postal Service’s Greater South Carolina district.
“We would have to have Congressional approval and we don’t,” she said, adding that none had been sought. “The Five Points post office is an integral part of the community, and having it located in a convenient and safe location is important and we are not closing that post office. We have no plans to close any post offices.”
As for reducing hours: “That’s not on the table at all at this time.”
