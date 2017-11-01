Home on Forest Lake, in Forest Acres, sells for $905,000

Richland County
29016
125 Cart Way from Matthew Derrick Ham, Charles D. Ham and Mary G. Ham to Ronald L. Carter and Donna K. Carter $141,500
26 Lower Forest Court from John R. Cannon and Susan E. Cannon to Tschelliarie M. Daquioag and Arsenio B. Daquioag $323,900
320 Overlook Dr. from Johnny C. Guyton and Margaret G. Guyton to John M. McCaskill and Jessica G. McCaskill $385,000
300 Crickentree Dr. from David Robert Hoops Sr. aka David Robert Hoops and Deanna Marie Hoops to Patrick McGee Moody and Monica Shuffler Moody $434,000
722 Pebblebranch Lane from Mungo Homes Inc. to Rhonda Williams $155,788
202 Columbia Club Dr. E. from David E. Speich and Ginny G. Speich to Christine E. LeBlanc and James R. LeBlanc $365,000
29036
1131 Bookie Richardson Road from Tammy S. Church to Cyrus P. White $105,000
823 Bob Stay Way from Mungo Homes Inc. to Andrew C. Sams $178,741
819 Bob Stay Way from Mungo Homes Inc. to Arnold Nurick and Bonnie Nurick $168,851
705 Kimsey Dr. from Suzanne M. Derrick and Barry W. Derrick to James Broach $203,500
1217 Portrait Hill Dr. from Mungo Homes Inc. to Michael A. Motta and Gail C. Motta $291,513
29045
225 Thacher Loop from Charles B. Molineaux III to Rebecca Jane Lee Nates and John Bryan Nates $299,000
905 Tuxford Trail from Mungo Homes Inc. to Shamar Tyree Byrd $198,968
29061
30 Serindipity Court from Beach Property Investment & Management LLC to Elzie S. McPherson $125,000
29063
11 Wildhorse Court from Emily M. Johnson and Christopher M. Johnson to Johnathon W. Smith and Keyley F. Lafferman $197,950
131 Ashbourne Road from Shizuko Glunz to Anthony B. Stevenson $124,000
209 Saints Creek Lane from Arbor Ridge Properties LLC to Keith R. Hendricks and Lisa D. Hendricks $165,000
213 Royal Tower Dr. from Tres Kay LLC to Charles A. Cromer Jr., Pamela P. Cromer and Mary R. Cromer $125,000
12 Sagefire Court from Robert J. Miller and Tracey M. Miller formerly known as Teresa M. Miller to Whitney A. Harper $220,000
29201
1712 Wayne St. from Nathalie F. Elson and John A. Fant to Soda City Real Estate LLC and Revive Homes LLC $135,000
1644 Main St. from Mainstream V Lofts LLC to Synco-Tapps Building LLC $4,090,000
1008 Laurens St. from Michael Ryan Dunleavy to Max R. Minnillo, Jonathan Y. Hobbs and Connor Hobbs $230,000
3212 Park St. from Don David Lowman Living Trust to Alberto Felliciano and Maria E. Santos $164,000
29204
1623 and 1627 Auburn St. from Christ Central Ministries Inc. Columbia to Life Made Whole International Ministries $110,000
110 Walden Court from Courtney Troutman to John F. Hooker Jr. and Elizabeth W. Hooker $183,000
134 Glenbrooke Circle from Sonjz Campbell Parker to Courtney G. Troutman $201,000
2700 Stratford Road from Carey A. Washington and Lynn H. Washington to Gabriel N.E. Fluhrer $425,000
1901 Devonshire Dr., Unit 9 from Melissa R. Ham to Helen B. Mills $100,000
29205
305 Edisto Ave. from Randall C. Finn and Sonya M. Finn to Robin Gottlieb $350,000
3012 Hope Ave. from Jessica Gill aka Jessica G. Letton aka Jessica McCaskill to Pamela Lauren Szathmary and Nicholas W. Feigley $216,700
723 Olive St. from Allison M. Foster to David Andrew Eisenreich and Joseph Holmes Eisenreich $512,000
2408 Wilmot Ave. from Pamela Lauren Szathmary to Alicia Flach and Matthew Flach $368,000
29206
3705 Macgregor Dr. from Andrew Hare and Danielle Hare to Brandon Keatley and Megan M. Keatley $289,000
6157 Eastshore Road from Thomas Scott Goodale and Lauren H. Goodale to Kevin Varnadore and Tia Varnadore $905,000
29209
6877 Pennington Road from Jason C. Crosby to Timothy Michael Gaspar and Phyllis Meyer Gaspar $167,000
6108 Harrietta Ave. from Sanford B. Dinkins to Dacey Joella Even $114,900
6410 Queen Way Dr. from Terry O’Neil Hicks and Janice Dianne Hicks to John J. Caruk and Tamra Miller $214,000
340 Fox Squirrel Circle from Anita R. Mariblanca and Alex S. Mariblanca to Pamela M. Scarborough and Joseph L.J. Scarborough $105,000
2256 Dunvegan Dr. from George W. Fricks Jr. to Maria L. Anderson and Willie F. Anderson $185,000
34 Willow Hurst Court from Terrin N. Mobley to Michael Yeni $134,000
155 Vermillion Dr. from Ryan C. Lowther to Cynthia Waller $137,900
29210
1016 Glencroft Dr. from Cariessa McFadden to Mary Hunt $123,000
204 Lawand Dr. from Trust Agreement of L.B. Boan to Prosperity Resources and Consulting LLC $110,000
29212
1594 Lost Creek Dr. from NC RE Investments LLC to Jason McDaniels $201,350
29223
9804 S. Chelsea Road from Mary Peterson Williams, William Dalton Peterson and Charles Andrew Peterson Jr. to Allen L. Montgomery and Katina N. Montgomery $167,500
2301 Bee Ridge Road from Autumnwood Homes Inc. to Susanne R. Bouw $197,000
7301 Voss Ave. from Helga J. Harris to Milton Young and Barbara Grant-Harris $114,900
17 Rosepine Drive from Billy R. Smith Jr. and Yorksanna Garrett-Smith to Chianti R. Taylor $135,000
29229
201 Marshdeer Way from Thomas F. Humphries to Porchia D. Darby and Dianne Hampton $118,000
779 Stoneroot Dr. from Hurricane Construction Inc. to Steven Machuca $192,990
773 Stoneroot Dr. from Hurricane Construction Inc. to Tonya Y. Parks $199,860
221 Ashley Place Road from Cindy S. Edens to John R. Cannon and Susan E. Cannon $203,900
328 Fox Trot Dr. from Sabrina Brooker and Rosa Brooker to Trena L. Harper $130,000
332 Laurel Rise Lane from Patrick M. Moody and Monica S. Moody to George Kuruvilla $302,500
2 Twinspur Court from Monique A. Nelson to Sunny Andrews $199,500
317 Silver Springs Lane from Christina N. Mayo and Matthew Eric Mayo to Gary Amos Hinkel $200,000
205 Castlebury Dr. from Shahryar M. Chowdhury and Katie M. Chowdhury to Kenneth W. Shettle III and Megan B. Shettle $165,000
524 Teaberry Dr. from Carl E. Hardwick and Janice Hardwick to Kelvin D.A. Wright and Neshia M. Wright $186,000
Lexington County
29006
314 Wilson St. from Rupert L. Leary and Dotty S. Leary to James R. Moore $159,900
29036
111 Duck Point Lane from Kevin L. Anderson and Lori K Anderson to William David Cunningham and Lori Ann Cunningham $480,000
749 Xander Way from Mungo Homes Inc. to Jill G. Sinegar and Christopher C. Sinegar $310,768
113 Peregrine Court from Debbie B. Knox and Leland G. Knox Jr. to Eric W. Pittman $125,000
215 Smallwood Dr. from Barry D. Abbott to William R. Gant $150,000
1198 Point View Road from Mason Family Revocable Trust to GRSW Stewart Real Estate Trust $1,020,000
29053
56.11 Acres on Graball Road from Jane C. Lybrand to Carolina Property Solutions LLC $115,000
4010 Fish Hatchery Road from Frances P. Harmon to Eric V. Harclerode $200,000
617 Boy Scout Road from Jeffrey A. Yazel to Charles Preston Wilson $129,000
29054
158 Golden Jubilee Road from Igloo Series II Trust to Russell W. Bantz and Stephanie Rae Bantz $230,000
133 Tom Drafts Circle from Bobby Eugene Drafts to Stephen Carter $175,000
29063
343 Gales River Road from Kimberly R. Snider to Rex Residential Property Owner, LLC $119,000
29072
238 Wyndotte Court from Howard Smith III aka Howard Smith and Scarlett Barclay now known as Scarlett Smith to John S. Royer $157,500
151 Hidden Lane from Wendy D. Bailey and James F. Whitaker to Joseph P. Sluder and Patricia A. Tuttle $515,000
232 Richmond Farms Circle from Timothy D. Houston and Rita C. Houston to Shawn Pixler and Joline Pixler $144,000
146 Jeremiah Road from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Joseph P. Ioveno $163,900
209 Mossback Trail from James S. Guerry and Katie B. Guerry to David M. Coste $298,000
109 Settlers Court from Russell W. Bantz and Stephanie R. Bantz to Jill Marie Riley $213,000
526 Dawsons Park Way from Mary Cox and Randall Cox to Artur H. Paluba and Jolanta Paluba $240,000
112 Tannock Court from Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust to Nathan P. Seagraves and Ashlea Seagraves $129,500
229 Rama Lane from Carolyn W. Reese to Brianna N. Scheper $152,000
206 Bramble Place from Richard J. Chamberlain and Sandra A. Chamberlain to Lee Belcher and Temecca Belcher $247,500
114 Mark 1 Road from Gary E. Armstrong and Susanne R. Armstrong to Ryan K. Hicks and Shannon M. Hicks $870,000
307 Dupre Mill Road from Jeannie K. Godwin now known as Jeannie K. Moore to Bradley Adam Ellis $121,000
100 York Commons from Rebecca C. Hipp to Hoyt A. Wallace and Jimmie A. Wallace Revocable Living Trust $230,000
406 Sterling Road from Clint N. Anderson and Sandra Sayarath Anderson formerly known as Sandra Sayarath to Jose Fabio Arroyo Gamboa $216,000
115 Yachting Circle from Michael Meditz to William S. Mill and Susan B. Mill $625,000
810 Mariposa Court from NVR Inc. to Michael Woods $175,485
132 Park Place Circle from Marion A. Watson and Vicki H. Watson to Robert T. Olenchak $263,000
206 Runnymede Lane from Matawin Ventures Trust to Chad Bruorton and Molly Bruorton $334,900
253 Rosecrest Road from Ryan E. Blake to Nicole Marie Schneider and Eric Ewan Schneider $197,900
136 Phoenix Lane from James L. Barbee to James K. Keefe and Jenna C. Keefe $154,900
363 Cabana Way from AJD Properties LLC to Kelli L. Morrison Vigliotti and Monte A. Vigliotti $134,000
167 Cascade Drive from Christopher Aaron McCutchan and Wendy McCutchan to Edward W. Kramer II and Keva L. Kramer $154,900
608 Ventana Lane from NVR Inc. to Ryan L. Crane and Amanda Renee Ebersole $156,490
450 Merus Dr. from NVR Inc. to Eartha G. Bennett $152,500
821 Mallard Lakes Dr. from John I. Tucker and Christine R. Tucker to Jose R. Gonzalez and Miriam Gonzalez $189,400
313 Village Green Way from D.R. Horton - Crown LLC to Rhett Wehunt and Lisa Wehunt $310,680
122 Golden Oak Dr. from Mungo Homes Inc. to Howard McBride Smith and Scarlett Rose Smith $294,432
29073
232 Amberchase Court from William P. Fowler Jr. to David McPherson and Jillian McPherson $115,000
230 Bill Williamson Court from Marla K. Quick to Patrick W. Shumpert $118,000
165 Timber Chase Lane from Kenneth D. Duffle and Joni B. Duffle to Anne W. Benton and Terry W. Benton $220,000
105 Maple Shade Lane from Home Team Investments LLC to Joshua A. Jackson and Jessica Cross Jackson $135,000
110 Cape Jasmine Way from Everhette W. Glenn and Pilar Glenn to Tiffany Wagner $157,000
321 Timbermill Dr. from Kimberly Gale Kinard Trust to Peter A. Miller and Regina M. Miller $145,000
170 Red Pine Dr. from Katie J. Bedenbaugh and Jonathan G. Bedenbaugh to Sarah D. Navarro and Eric Navarro $173,000
546 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes Inc. to John A. Hamnond Jr. and Christine R. Hammond $194,526
208 Siddington Way from Nathan S. Owens and Stephanie M. Maus to Donald Aaron Martin $158,000
918 Laurel Road from Zelpha Wells to Tiffani R. Frye and Benjamin R. Frye $118,000
208 Sunny View Lane from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Nga T. Nguyen and Si Truong $199,900
218 Courtside Dr. from Lever Curren Taylor III to Lisa A. Bonham $115,500
413 McLee Road from Jessica B. Lastinger and Scott Lastinger to Luke McQuillen and Laura L. McQuillen $177,000
1638 Riglaw Circle from Heather Lyles and Mary Lyles-Odonnell to Taylor Jeffers Gray $128,000
29160
120 Jim Rucker Road from Arthur R. and Dianna E. McLinden to Laura Ann Bush $234,755
29169
116 Agape Village Court from G&M Holding Company Inc. to Catherine P. Wilford $112,000
1190 Brookwood Circle from Chippy S. Stevens to Todd Alan Spor and Nicholas Alan Spor $100,000
2100 Bob White Lane from Daniel R. Hutto Jr. and Marianne Fontaine to Kelly Louise Burnside $332,000
614 Wessinger St. from Harrison R. Falle to Andrew G. Rice $528,250
2204 Grove St. from Michael A. Glasch and Eliza eth H. Glasch to Karen Kealey-Singletary $125,000
29170
219 Coronado Road from Douglas C. Huffstetler to Emili Miles $102,000
351 Blossom View Court from Willard R. Renner III to Rebecca Len Branham and Norman Brian Branham $182,900
320 Emmanuel Creek Dr. from Hurricane Construction Inc. to Nichole M. Angiola and Jeremy M. Angiola $162,890
126 Cedarlane Parkway from Billy Cogdill to Jamie Gleaton and Charles Gleaton $110,000
107 Santa Ana Plane from Dwayne Robert Williamson to Erika Nicole Sherwin $110,000
1051 & 1053 Reynords Circle from Joan S. Harris to Michael Quilty $125,000
133 Melon Dr. from Hugh Gregory Collins and Michael Kevin Collins to Joseph D. Jenkins $116,000
29172
213 Clubhouse Dr. from Mark C. Caton III and Teresa T. Caton to Matthew K. Scott and Erika B. Scott $219,900
29210
715 Seven Oaks Lane from Priscilla J. Raymond to Michael Todd Reed $155,500
352 Harrow Dr. from John Nates and Rebecca J. Nates to William Darrell White, Sr. $193,000
29212
1604 Willow Creek Lane from Mark L. Furse and Lindsay B. Furse to Ryan Lee $140,000
1719 Quail Valley E. from Rebecca B. Cunningham now known as Rebecca Shortreed to Henry B. Chavous IV and Lyndsey Hite Chavous $194,500
222 Wexford Court from Carl D. Whitmer and Elizabeth M. Whitmer to Robert Kenneth Bellonio and Erica M. Bellonio $328,000
Kershaw County
29020
1961 White Oak Road from William H. Owens and Sandra F. Owens to Robert C. Ehlinger $135,000
Portion of 851 Hermitage Pond Road from Small Family Children LLC to Great Southern Homes, Inc. $295,000
87 Belmont Dr. from Donald L. Day and Gloria J. Day to Meredith Lee Robinson $205,000
29045
6 Strawberry Field Lane from James B. Davenport and Cheryl L. Davenport to Rodney J. Blackwell $174,500
1482 Smyrna Road from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Joseph McCall $193,369
29067
4365 Bethune Road from James S. Freshley to Duguid Timber, LLC $442,500
29078
16 Yukon Court from Whitney Williams Hinson formerly known as Whitney S. Williams to Jada M. Pauley and Douglas F. Pauley $189,000
1355 Cole Branham Road from Paul A. Setzer and Georgene E. Setzer to Kristina Seymour and Brian Seymour $338,000
1301 Pine Crest Dr. from James Wiley Parker III and Martin Craig Parker to Charles G. Hodges and Laney A. Hodges $170,000
2392 Green Hill Road from Katasha Marie Franklin to Joe Cecil Hindsley II and Jan Hindsley $110,000
18 Kentucky Derby Court from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Joey E. Dean and Janae C. Dean $222,771
103 Remington Dr. from Richard E. Bonneville and Leah C. Bonneville to Alix Angelica Pedraza-Larrotta $179,000
42 Training Track Dr. from Debbie McClellan to Suzanne K. Hansen and Gary E. Hansen $180,000
29 Paces Run Court from Edna Faye Aylard to Mike A. Brumitt and Vicki L. Brumitt $170,000
29130
2896 Lake Road from Fannie May aka Federal National Mortgage Association to Jonathan Spivey and Caroline Spivey $310,000
29708
1669 Mary Ellen Dr. from Federal National Mortgage Association aka Fannie Mae to Jason C. Newman and Elizabeth Newman $174,000
