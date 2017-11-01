Business

Home on Forest Lake, in Forest Acres, sells for $905,000

By Posted by Susan Ardis

November 01, 2017 10:50 AM

Richland County

29016

125 Cart Way from Matthew Derrick Ham, Charles D. Ham and Mary G. Ham to Ronald L. Carter and Donna K. Carter $141,500

26 Lower Forest Court from John R. Cannon and Susan E. Cannon to Tschelliarie M. Daquioag and Arsenio B. Daquioag $323,900

320 Overlook Dr. from Johnny C. Guyton and Margaret G. Guyton to John M. McCaskill and Jessica G. McCaskill $385,000

300 Crickentree Dr. from David Robert Hoops Sr. aka David Robert Hoops and Deanna Marie Hoops to Patrick McGee Moody and Monica Shuffler Moody $434,000

722 Pebblebranch Lane from Mungo Homes Inc. to Rhonda Williams $155,788

202 Columbia Club Dr. E. from David E. Speich and Ginny G. Speich to Christine E. LeBlanc and James R. LeBlanc $365,000

29036

1131 Bookie Richardson Road from Tammy S. Church to Cyrus P. White $105,000

823 Bob Stay Way from Mungo Homes Inc. to Andrew C. Sams $178,741

819 Bob Stay Way from Mungo Homes Inc. to Arnold Nurick and Bonnie Nurick $168,851

705 Kimsey Dr. from Suzanne M. Derrick and Barry W. Derrick to James Broach $203,500

1217 Portrait Hill Dr. from Mungo Homes Inc. to Michael A. Motta and Gail C. Motta $291,513

29045

225 Thacher Loop from Charles B. Molineaux III to Rebecca Jane Lee Nates and John Bryan Nates $299,000

905 Tuxford Trail from Mungo Homes Inc. to Shamar Tyree Byrd $198,968

29061

30 Serindipity Court from Beach Property Investment & Management LLC to Elzie S. McPherson $125,000

29063

11 Wildhorse Court from Emily M. Johnson and Christopher M. Johnson to Johnathon W. Smith and Keyley F. Lafferman $197,950

131 Ashbourne Road from Shizuko Glunz to Anthony B. Stevenson $124,000

209 Saints Creek Lane from Arbor Ridge Properties LLC to Keith R. Hendricks and Lisa D. Hendricks $165,000

213 Royal Tower Dr. from Tres Kay LLC to Charles A. Cromer Jr., Pamela P. Cromer and Mary R. Cromer $125,000

12 Sagefire Court from Robert J. Miller and Tracey M. Miller formerly known as Teresa M. Miller to Whitney A. Harper $220,000

29201

1712 Wayne St. from Nathalie F. Elson and John A. Fant to Soda City Real Estate LLC and Revive Homes LLC $135,000

1644 Main St. from Mainstream V Lofts LLC to Synco-Tapps Building LLC $4,090,000

1008 Laurens St. from Michael Ryan Dunleavy to Max R. Minnillo, Jonathan Y. Hobbs and Connor Hobbs $230,000

3212 Park St. from Don David Lowman Living Trust to Alberto Felliciano and Maria E. Santos $164,000

29204

1623 and 1627 Auburn St. from Christ Central Ministries Inc. Columbia to Life Made Whole International Ministries $110,000

110 Walden Court from Courtney Troutman to John F. Hooker Jr. and Elizabeth W. Hooker $183,000

134 Glenbrooke Circle from Sonjz Campbell Parker to Courtney G. Troutman $201,000

2700 Stratford Road from Carey A. Washington and Lynn H. Washington to Gabriel N.E. Fluhrer $425,000

1901 Devonshire Dr., Unit 9 from Melissa R. Ham to Helen B. Mills $100,000

29205

305 Edisto Ave. from Randall C. Finn and Sonya M. Finn to Robin Gottlieb $350,000

3012 Hope Ave. from Jessica Gill aka Jessica G. Letton aka Jessica McCaskill to Pamela Lauren Szathmary and Nicholas W. Feigley $216,700

723 Olive St. from Allison M. Foster to David Andrew Eisenreich and Joseph Holmes Eisenreich $512,000

2408 Wilmot Ave. from Pamela Lauren Szathmary to Alicia Flach and Matthew Flach $368,000

29206

3705 Macgregor Dr. from Andrew Hare and Danielle Hare to Brandon Keatley and Megan M. Keatley $289,000

6157 Eastshore Road from Thomas Scott Goodale and Lauren H. Goodale to Kevin Varnadore and Tia Varnadore $905,000

29209

6877 Pennington Road from Jason C. Crosby to Timothy Michael Gaspar and Phyllis Meyer Gaspar $167,000

6108 Harrietta Ave. from Sanford B. Dinkins to Dacey Joella Even $114,900

6410 Queen Way Dr. from Terry O’Neil Hicks and Janice Dianne Hicks to John J. Caruk and Tamra Miller $214,000

340 Fox Squirrel Circle from Anita R. Mariblanca and Alex S. Mariblanca to Pamela M. Scarborough and Joseph L.J. Scarborough $105,000

2256 Dunvegan Dr. from George W. Fricks Jr. to Maria L. Anderson and Willie F. Anderson $185,000

34 Willow Hurst Court from Terrin N. Mobley to Michael Yeni $134,000

155 Vermillion Dr. from Ryan C. Lowther to Cynthia Waller $137,900

29210

1016 Glencroft Dr. from Cariessa McFadden to Mary Hunt $123,000

204 Lawand Dr. from Trust Agreement of L.B. Boan to Prosperity Resources and Consulting LLC $110,000

29212

1594 Lost Creek Dr. from NC RE Investments LLC to Jason McDaniels $201,350

29223

9804 S. Chelsea Road from Mary Peterson Williams, William Dalton Peterson and Charles Andrew Peterson Jr. to Allen L. Montgomery and Katina N. Montgomery $167,500

2301 Bee Ridge Road from Autumnwood Homes Inc. to Susanne R. Bouw $197,000

7301 Voss Ave. from Helga J. Harris to Milton Young and Barbara Grant-Harris $114,900

17 Rosepine Drive from Billy R. Smith Jr. and Yorksanna Garrett-Smith to Chianti R. Taylor $135,000

29229

201 Marshdeer Way from Thomas F. Humphries to Porchia D. Darby and Dianne Hampton $118,000

779 Stoneroot Dr. from Hurricane Construction Inc. to Steven Machuca $192,990

773 Stoneroot Dr. from Hurricane Construction Inc. to Tonya Y. Parks $199,860

221 Ashley Place Road from Cindy S. Edens to John R. Cannon and Susan E. Cannon $203,900

328 Fox Trot Dr. from Sabrina Brooker and Rosa Brooker to Trena L. Harper $130,000

332 Laurel Rise Lane from Patrick M. Moody and Monica S. Moody to George Kuruvilla $302,500

2 Twinspur Court from Monique A. Nelson to Sunny Andrews $199,500

317 Silver Springs Lane from Christina N. Mayo and Matthew Eric Mayo to Gary Amos Hinkel $200,000

205 Castlebury Dr. from Shahryar M. Chowdhury and Katie M. Chowdhury to Kenneth W. Shettle III and Megan B. Shettle $165,000

524 Teaberry Dr. from Carl E. Hardwick and Janice Hardwick to Kelvin D.A. Wright and Neshia M. Wright $186,000

Lexington County

29006

314 Wilson St. from Rupert L. Leary and Dotty S. Leary to James R. Moore $159,900

29036

111 Duck Point Lane from Kevin L. Anderson and Lori K Anderson to William David Cunningham and Lori Ann Cunningham $480,000

749 Xander Way from Mungo Homes Inc. to Jill G. Sinegar and Christopher C. Sinegar $310,768

113 Peregrine Court from Debbie B. Knox and Leland G. Knox Jr. to Eric W. Pittman $125,000

215 Smallwood Dr. from Barry D. Abbott to William R. Gant $150,000

1198 Point View Road from Mason Family Revocable Trust to GRSW Stewart Real Estate Trust $1,020,000

29053

56.11 Acres on Graball Road from Jane C. Lybrand to Carolina Property Solutions LLC $115,000

4010 Fish Hatchery Road from Frances P. Harmon to Eric V. Harclerode $200,000

617 Boy Scout Road from Jeffrey A. Yazel to Charles Preston Wilson $129,000

29054

158 Golden Jubilee Road from Igloo Series II Trust to Russell W. Bantz and Stephanie Rae Bantz $230,000

133 Tom Drafts Circle from Bobby Eugene Drafts to Stephen Carter $175,000

29063

343 Gales River Road from Kimberly R. Snider to Rex Residential Property Owner, LLC $119,000

29072

238 Wyndotte Court from Howard Smith III aka Howard Smith and Scarlett Barclay now known as Scarlett Smith to John S. Royer $157,500

151 Hidden Lane from Wendy D. Bailey and James F. Whitaker to Joseph P. Sluder and Patricia A. Tuttle $515,000

232 Richmond Farms Circle from Timothy D. Houston and Rita C. Houston to Shawn Pixler and Joline Pixler $144,000

146 Jeremiah Road from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Joseph P. Ioveno $163,900

209 Mossback Trail from James S. Guerry and Katie B. Guerry to David M. Coste $298,000

109 Settlers Court from Russell W. Bantz and Stephanie R. Bantz to Jill Marie Riley $213,000

526 Dawsons Park Way from Mary Cox and Randall Cox to Artur H. Paluba and Jolanta Paluba $240,000

112 Tannock Court from Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust to Nathan P. Seagraves and Ashlea Seagraves $129,500

229 Rama Lane from Carolyn W. Reese to Brianna N. Scheper $152,000

206 Bramble Place from Richard J. Chamberlain and Sandra A. Chamberlain to Lee Belcher and Temecca Belcher $247,500

114 Mark 1 Road from Gary E. Armstrong and Susanne R. Armstrong to Ryan K. Hicks and Shannon M. Hicks $870,000

307 Dupre Mill Road from Jeannie K. Godwin now known as Jeannie K. Moore to Bradley Adam Ellis $121,000

100 York Commons from Rebecca C. Hipp to Hoyt A. Wallace and Jimmie A. Wallace Revocable Living Trust $230,000

406 Sterling Road from Clint N. Anderson and Sandra Sayarath Anderson formerly known as Sandra Sayarath to Jose Fabio Arroyo Gamboa $216,000

115 Yachting Circle from Michael Meditz to William S. Mill and Susan B. Mill $625,000

810 Mariposa Court from NVR Inc. to Michael Woods $175,485

132 Park Place Circle from Marion A. Watson and Vicki H. Watson to Robert T. Olenchak $263,000

206 Runnymede Lane from Matawin Ventures Trust to Chad Bruorton and Molly Bruorton $334,900

253 Rosecrest Road from Ryan E. Blake to Nicole Marie Schneider and Eric Ewan Schneider $197,900

136 Phoenix Lane from James L. Barbee to James K. Keefe and Jenna C. Keefe $154,900

363 Cabana Way from AJD Properties LLC to Kelli L. Morrison Vigliotti and Monte A. Vigliotti $134,000

167 Cascade Drive from Christopher Aaron McCutchan and Wendy McCutchan to Edward W. Kramer II and Keva L. Kramer $154,900

608 Ventana Lane from NVR Inc. to Ryan L. Crane and Amanda Renee Ebersole $156,490

450 Merus Dr. from NVR Inc. to Eartha G. Bennett $152,500

821 Mallard Lakes Dr. from John I. Tucker and Christine R. Tucker to Jose R. Gonzalez and Miriam Gonzalez $189,400

313 Village Green Way from D.R. Horton - Crown LLC to Rhett Wehunt and Lisa Wehunt $310,680

122 Golden Oak Dr. from Mungo Homes Inc. to Howard McBride Smith and Scarlett Rose Smith $294,432

29073

232 Amberchase Court from William P. Fowler Jr. to David McPherson and Jillian McPherson $115,000

230 Bill Williamson Court from Marla K. Quick to Patrick W. Shumpert $118,000

165 Timber Chase Lane from Kenneth D. Duffle and Joni B. Duffle to Anne W. Benton and Terry W. Benton $220,000

105 Maple Shade Lane from Home Team Investments LLC to Joshua A. Jackson and Jessica Cross Jackson $135,000

110 Cape Jasmine Way from Everhette W. Glenn and Pilar Glenn to Tiffany Wagner $157,000

321 Timbermill Dr. from Kimberly Gale Kinard Trust to Peter A. Miller and Regina M. Miller $145,000

170 Red Pine Dr. from Katie J. Bedenbaugh and Jonathan G. Bedenbaugh to Sarah D. Navarro and Eric Navarro $173,000

546 Silverbell Court from Mungo Homes Inc. to John A. Hamnond Jr. and Christine R. Hammond $194,526

208 Siddington Way from Nathan S. Owens and Stephanie M. Maus to Donald Aaron Martin $158,000

918 Laurel Road from Zelpha Wells to Tiffani R. Frye and Benjamin R. Frye $118,000

208 Sunny View Lane from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Nga T. Nguyen and Si Truong $199,900

218 Courtside Dr. from Lever Curren Taylor III to Lisa A. Bonham $115,500

413 McLee Road from Jessica B. Lastinger and Scott Lastinger to Luke McQuillen and Laura L. McQuillen $177,000

1638 Riglaw Circle from Heather Lyles and Mary Lyles-Odonnell to Taylor Jeffers Gray $128,000

29160

120 Jim Rucker Road from Arthur R. and Dianna E. McLinden to Laura Ann Bush $234,755

29169

116 Agape Village Court from G&M Holding Company Inc. to Catherine P. Wilford $112,000

1190 Brookwood Circle from Chippy S. Stevens to Todd Alan Spor and Nicholas Alan Spor $100,000

2100 Bob White Lane from Daniel R. Hutto Jr. and Marianne Fontaine to Kelly Louise Burnside $332,000

614 Wessinger St. from Harrison R. Falle to Andrew G. Rice $528,250

2204 Grove St. from Michael A. Glasch and Eliza eth H. Glasch to Karen Kealey-Singletary $125,000

29170

219 Coronado Road from Douglas C. Huffstetler to Emili Miles $102,000

351 Blossom View Court from Willard R. Renner III to Rebecca Len Branham and Norman Brian Branham $182,900

320 Emmanuel Creek Dr. from Hurricane Construction Inc. to Nichole M. Angiola and Jeremy M. Angiola $162,890

126 Cedarlane Parkway from Billy Cogdill to Jamie Gleaton and Charles Gleaton $110,000

107 Santa Ana Plane from Dwayne Robert Williamson to Erika Nicole Sherwin $110,000

1051 & 1053 Reynords Circle from Joan S. Harris to Michael Quilty $125,000

133 Melon Dr. from Hugh Gregory Collins and Michael Kevin Collins to Joseph D. Jenkins $116,000

29172

213 Clubhouse Dr. from Mark C. Caton III and Teresa T. Caton to Matthew K. Scott and Erika B. Scott $219,900

29210

715 Seven Oaks Lane from Priscilla J. Raymond to Michael Todd Reed $155,500

352 Harrow Dr. from John Nates and Rebecca J. Nates to William Darrell White, Sr. $193,000

29212

1604 Willow Creek Lane from Mark L. Furse and Lindsay B. Furse to Ryan Lee $140,000

1719 Quail Valley E. from Rebecca B. Cunningham now known as Rebecca Shortreed to Henry B. Chavous IV and Lyndsey Hite Chavous $194,500

222 Wexford Court from Carl D. Whitmer and Elizabeth M. Whitmer to Robert Kenneth Bellonio and Erica M. Bellonio $328,000

Kershaw County

29020

1961 White Oak Road from William H. Owens and Sandra F. Owens to Robert C. Ehlinger $135,000

Portion of 851 Hermitage Pond Road from Small Family Children LLC to Great Southern Homes, Inc. $295,000

87 Belmont Dr. from Donald L. Day and Gloria J. Day to Meredith Lee Robinson $205,000

29045

6 Strawberry Field Lane from James B. Davenport and Cheryl L. Davenport to Rodney J. Blackwell $174,500

1482 Smyrna Road from Great Southern Homes Inc. to Joseph McCall $193,369

29067

4365 Bethune Road from James S. Freshley to Duguid Timber, LLC $442,500

29078

16 Yukon Court from Whitney Williams Hinson formerly known as Whitney S. Williams to Jada M. Pauley and Douglas F. Pauley $189,000

1355 Cole Branham Road from Paul A. Setzer and Georgene E. Setzer to Kristina Seymour and Brian Seymour $338,000

1301 Pine Crest Dr. from James Wiley Parker III and Martin Craig Parker to Charles G. Hodges and Laney A. Hodges $170,000

2392 Green Hill Road from Katasha Marie Franklin to Joe Cecil Hindsley II and Jan Hindsley $110,000

18 Kentucky Derby Court from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Joey E. Dean and Janae C. Dean $222,771

103 Remington Dr. from Richard E. Bonneville and Leah C. Bonneville to Alix Angelica Pedraza-Larrotta $179,000

42 Training Track Dr. from Debbie McClellan to Suzanne K. Hansen and Gary E. Hansen $180,000

29 Paces Run Court from Edna Faye Aylard to Mike A. Brumitt and Vicki L. Brumitt $170,000

29130

2896 Lake Road from Fannie May aka Federal National Mortgage Association to Jonathan Spivey and Caroline Spivey $310,000

29708

1669 Mary Ellen Dr. from Federal National Mortgage Association aka Fannie Mae to Jason C. Newman and Elizabeth Newman $174,000

Top real estate transfers

Top Five Richland County

1644 Main St. 29201 from Mainstream V Lofts LLC to Synco-Tapps Building, LLC $4,090,000

6157 Eastshore Road 29206 from Thomas Scott Goodale and Lauren H. Goodale to Kevin Varnadore and Tia Varnadore $905,000

723 Olive St. 29205 from Allison M. Foster to David Andrew Eisenreich and Joseph Holmes Eisenreich $512,000

300 Crickentree Dr. 29016 from David Robert Hoops Sr. aka David Robert Hoops and Deanna Marie Hoops to Patrick McGee Moody and Monica Shuffler Moody $434,000

2700 Stratford Road 29204 from Carey A. Washington and Lynn H. Washington to Gabriel N.E. Fluhrer $425,000

Top Five Lexington County

1198 Point View Road 29036 from Mason Family Revocable Trust to GRSW Stewart Real Estate Trust $1,020,000

114 Mark 1 Road 29072 from Gary E. Armstrong and Susanne R. Armstrong to Ryan K. Hicks and Shannon M. Hicks $870,000

115 Yachting Circle 29072 from Michael Meditz to William S. Mill and Susan B. Mill $625,000

614 Wessinger St. 29169 from Harrison R. Falle to Andrew G. Rice $528,250

151 Hidden Lane 29072 from Wendy D. Bailey and James F. Whitaker to Joseph P. Sluder and Patricia A. Tuttle $515,000

Top Five Kershaw County

4365 Bethune Road 29067 from James S. Freshley to Duguid Timber, LLC $442,500

1355 Cole Branham Road 29078 from Paul A. Setzer and Georgene E. Setzer to Kristina Seymour and Brian Seymour $338,000

2896 Lake Road 29130 from Fannie May aka Federal National Mortgage Association to Jonathan Spivey and Caroline Spivey $310,000

Portion of 851 Hermitage Pond Road 29020 from Small Family Children LLC to Great Southern Homes Inc. $295,000

18 Kentucky Derby Court 29078 from Essex Homes Southeast Inc. to Joey E. Dean and Janae C. Dean $222,771

