Items frim the former Pizza Man restaurant, located on Rosewood Drive between Harden and Woodrow streets, will be auctioned off online. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Business

Want to own a slice of Pizza Man? Restaurant items up for auction

By Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

November 01, 2017 12:06 PM

If you loved Pizza Man, that iconic Rosewood pizza parlor that recently shuttered its doors, and want to own a piece of it, now’s your chance. Everything in inventory will be auctioned off online by Alliance Auctioneering & Equipment, starting 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6. There will be a live preview 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Pizza Man, 341 S. Woodrow St.

Have a favorite booth that you always sat at? What you considered “your” table? Your favorite chair? Make an offer.

Were you fond of the Sailor Jack chalk board? Those posters on the wall? The Bud Light signs? Yeah, all up for grabs.

On a more serious side, if you’re looking to outfit a new restaurant, there are freezers, ice machines, coolers, pots and pans and other assorted equipment that may be of interest.

You will have until 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, to place a winning bid. See the complete list at www.allianceauction.com/auctions.

Pizza Man closed after 20 years when the owners of the lot and owners of the adjacent property sold the land to a developer. Media reports that a Doctor’s Care will be built on the site.

