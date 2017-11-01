Burgers & boxing, new at Sandhills in Northeast Columbia

Want to work on your left hook before grabbing a burger or a protein shake after an intense workout? There’s one place that makes it easy for you to do just that.
At 718 Fashion Drive, one of the out-parcels at Village of Sandhills, is home to TITLE Boxing Club, Smashburger and Smoothie King.
This is the second location for TITLE, a non-contact boxing club, the other is at 275 Park Terrace Drive in the Harbison area. TITLE features a series of workout classes designed to get you into shape using techniques of traditional boxing, kickboxing and mixed martial arts (MMA). Personal trainers are also available for those who want private or small group training.
At Sandhills, classes are scheduled throughout the day, beginning at 5:30 a.m. for early risers or release the stress of the day with an evening class starting at 7:15 p.m. Depending on the class, the training period might be 45, 60 or 75 minutes long, including warm-up and cool down times.
Membership is offered on an annual or month-to-month basis, contact TITLE for rates, class schedule and more at titleboxingclub.com
After your Rocky-inspired workout, go next door to Smoothie King for a fitness blend, slim or wellness blend to replenish your body without canceling out that hard work you just put in.
Or, if you’ve worked up an appetite, order a classic or build your own burger at Smashburger. But maybe lay off the haystack onion rings or Haagen Dazs ice cream milkshakes... unless you think you’ve earned it!
Comments