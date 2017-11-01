One of the newer outbuildings at Village of Sandhill is home to Smashburger, Smoothie King and Title Boxing Club.
One of the newer outbuildings at Village of Sandhill is home to Smashburger, Smoothie King and Title Boxing Club. Susan Ardis sardis@thestate.com
One of the newer outbuildings at Village of Sandhill is home to Smashburger, Smoothie King and Title Boxing Club. Susan Ardis sardis@thestate.com

Business

Burgers & boxing, new at Sandhills in Northeast Columbia

By Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

November 01, 2017 1:56 PM

Want to work on your left hook before grabbing a burger or a protein shake after an intense workout? There’s one place that makes it easy for you to do just that.

At 718 Fashion Drive, one of the out-parcels at Village of Sandhills, is home to TITLE Boxing Club, Smashburger and Smoothie King.

This is the second location for TITLE, a non-contact boxing club, the other is at 275 Park Terrace Drive in the Harbison area. TITLE features a series of workout classes designed to get you into shape using techniques of traditional boxing, kickboxing and mixed martial arts (MMA). Personal trainers are also available for those who want private or small group training.

At Sandhills, classes are scheduled throughout the day, beginning at 5:30 a.m. for early risers or release the stress of the day with an evening class starting at 7:15 p.m. Depending on the class, the training period might be 45, 60 or 75 minutes long, including warm-up and cool down times.

Membership is offered on an annual or month-to-month basis, contact TITLE for rates, class schedule and more at titleboxingclub.com

After your Rocky-inspired workout, go next door to Smoothie King for a fitness blend, slim or wellness blend to replenish your body without canceling out that hard work you just put in.

Or, if you’ve worked up an appetite, order a classic or build your own burger at Smashburger. But maybe lay off the haystack onion rings or Haagen Dazs ice cream milkshakes... unless you think you’ve earned it!

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What are the tallest buildings in Columbia?

    Here is a quick look at some of the tallest skyscrapers in Columbia

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia?

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? 0:43

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia?
Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center 0:57

Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center
Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space 1:09

Redevelopment in Columbia's Five Points to increase retail space

View More Video